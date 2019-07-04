Runways at the busy airport serving the nation's capital will be closed today during President Trump's Independence Day event, federal authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Tuesday that operations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport would be suspended between 6:15 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. ET to allow a ceremonial flyover of military aircraft.

The runways will also be closed from 9 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. ET for the annual fireworks display, which is not connected to Trump's "Salute to America."

Such a closure is unprecedented for Fourth of July events, an official said. The launch point for the fireworks has been moved from the National Mall to a nearby park to accommodate Trump's Lincoln Memorial display.

The last such runway closure was in 2015 for a commemorative flight of World War II-era planes.