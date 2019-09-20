The latest on the Trump whistleblower mystery
Pelosi calls on intelligence chief to give whistleblower complaint information to Congress
House speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the director of national intelligence to "uphold the law" and provide Congress the information on the whistleblower complaint.
“Well, the law says that the DNI should send the information, shall, not should, shall send that information to Congress," Pelosi told CNN. "So the law is the law. So, we just have to uphold the law.”
Asked if she'll take the matter to court, Pelosi said, she'll be "taking guidance" from House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff.
On the topic of Ukraine and President Trump, Pelosi said she would speak about that later.
“I’ll make a statement later. I can’t even confirm it is the Ukraine," she said. "So, I’ll have a statement later.”
Trump: "It’s a partisan whistleblower"
Trump continued to blast news of the whistleblower complaint this morning in the Oval Office, calling it "a ridiculous story."
“It’s a partisan whistleblower. They shouldn’t even have information. I’ve had conversations with many leaders. They’re always appropriate,” Trump said, adding, “It’s just another political hack job.”
Trump said he doesn't know the identity of the person who made the complaint.
“I don’t even know exactly who you’re talking about,” Trump said. “I don’t know the identity of the whistleblower. I just hear it’s a partisan person, meaning it comes out from another party.”
SOON: Trump will hold a news conference
Trump is expected to answer questions at a conference at the White House at 11:45 a.m. ET.
He'll appear alongside Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is visiting the President today.
The news conference comes as Trump announced new sanctions on Iran and during a mounting whistleblower scandal.
Trump says he doesn't know if Ukraine's president is the foreign leader at the center of the complaint
President Trump was just asked to confirm whether the conversation that is the subject of the whistleblower's complaint was his July phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky.
President Trump responded: “I really don’t know.”
A little context: The Washington Post and The New York Times reported Thursday that the contacts at issue between Trump and the foreign leader involve Ukraine.
In the past, some of Trump's supporters, including his lawyer Rudy Giuliani, have urged the Kiev government to open investigations that the President could use to raise suspicions about his political rivals, including Joe Biden.
Trump calls the whistleblower story "ridiculous"
President Trump is downplaying a complaint submitted by an intelligence whistleblower that reportedly involves Ukraine.
Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump called the story "ridiculous" and described the whistleblower as partisan.
Trump reiterated that his conversations with foreign leaders are appropriate.
Asked if he discussed former vice president Joe Biden with Ukraine's president, Trump said it "doesn't matter what I discussed" — but added that someone should look into Biden.
Trump said he did not know the identity of the whistleblower.
5 things we don't know about the whistleblower complaint
The news that a whistleblower within the intelligence community filed a complaint about communications between President Donald Trump and a foreign leader shook an already-shaky political Washington on Wednesday night.
But there's still a ton we don't know. Here are five questions that remain unanswered:
- Who was the foreign leader? The Washington Post named five foreign leaders that Trump interacted with during the immediate period before the complaint was filed, but we're not sure if the leader involved is any of them.
- Who was listening to the conversation? Is there recorded audio? Remember: the President is almost never on the phone alone with a foreign leader.
- Were there any actions before or after the incident that forced the whistleblower's hand? We don't know if the whistleblower documented behavior by Trump (or others) that led him or her to act.
- Why is the Director of National Intelligence not giving Congress the complaint? By law, he was supposed to turn over the complaint to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees within a week. He has not done so.
- Is what Trump did illegal? Almost certainly not. Even if Trump did disclose classified information in this communication with a foreign leader, he, as the President, has total power to declassify anything at any time. (To be clear: We do not know if the communication involved classified information.)
Trump says the whistleblower is "highly partisan"
President Trump is attempting to discredit the whistleblower as “highly partisan,” in a pair of tweets this morning.
He echoed comments made by his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, last night. Trump said his comments to “a certain foreign leader” were “pitch perfect.”
"Strange that with so many other people hearing or knowing of the perfectly fine and respectful conversation, that they would not have also come forward. Do you know the reason why they did not? Because there was nothing said wrong, it was pitch perfect!" Trump tweeted.
He also cast blame on Democrats and the media. Read his full tweets:
Whistleblower had concerns about multiple actions, intel inspector general suggests
The intelligence community inspector general suggested Thursday that the controversial whistleblower complaint raised concerns about multiple actions — but he would not say if those instances involved the President, sources familiar with the closed-door briefing told CNN.
One source said that Inspector General Michael Atkinson referenced "a sequence of events" and "alleged actions" that took place.
About the complaint: The whistleblower's complaint deals at least in part with Ukraine, The New York Times and Washington Post reported Thursday night.
CNN had earlier reported, citing a source familiar with the case, that the complaint was prompted by concerns over communications between the President and a foreign leader.
The alleged whistleblower didn't have direct knowledge of the communications that partly prompted the complaint to the inspector general, an official briefed on the matter told CNN on Thursday. Instead, the whistleblower's concerns came in part from learning information that was not obtained during the course of their work, and those details have played a role in the administration's determination that the complaint didn't fit the reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law, the official said.