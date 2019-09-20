House speaker Nancy Pelosi called for the director of national intelligence to "uphold the law" and provide Congress the information on the whistleblower complaint.

“Well, the law says that the DNI should send the information, shall, not should, shall send that information to Congress," Pelosi told CNN. "So the law is the law. So, we just have to uphold the law.”

Asked if she'll take the matter to court, Pelosi said, she'll be "taking guidance" from House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff.

On the topic of Ukraine and President Trump, Pelosi said she would speak about that later.

“I’ll make a statement later. I can’t even confirm it is the Ukraine," she said. "So, I’ll have a statement later.”