White House: "The President has never lied to the American public on Covid"

Just moments after audio tapes from journalist Bob Woodward's new book were released, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump has "never lied" to Americans about the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the tapes, Trump on March 19 said, "I wanted to always play it down." This came even as he had declared a national emergency over the virus days earlier. "I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," Trump said on the tapes.

"The President has never lied to the American public on Covid," McEnany said. "The President was expressing calm and his actions reflect that."

Later in the briefing, McEnany said “The President never down played the virus” directly contradicting the President’s own words.

“The President never down played the virus. Once again, the President expressed calm. The President was serious about this when Democrats were pursuing their sham impeachment. He was expressing calm and he was taking early action and his actions are reflective of how seriously he took Covid,” McEnany said.

Trump told Woodward on March 19: “I wanted to always play it down."

CNN's Kevin Liptak and Jason Hoffman contributed to this report.

