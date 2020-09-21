Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the Supreme Court this week

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is photographed at the US Supreme Court in August 2013. Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will lie in repose at the US Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday, the court announced Monday.

A private ceremony will be held in the Great Hall at the court on Wednesday with family, close friends and members of the court. Following the ceremony, Ginsburg will lie in repose on top of the front steps for the public.

According to a statement, former law clerks to Justice Ginsburg will serve as honorary pallbearers and will line the front steps as the casket arrives.

The Supreme Court justices will remain inside the Great Hall where the casket will be placed on the Lincoln Catafalque, which has been loaned to the court by the Congress for the ceremony. A 2016 portrait of Justice Ginsburg by Constance P. Beaty will be on display in the Great Hall.

A private interment will be held next week at Arlington National Cemetery.