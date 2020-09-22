Sen. Graham will make announcement on confirmation hearings after SCOTUS nominee is picked

Sen. Lindsey Graham attends a press conference in Washington, DC, on July 1. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee gathered briefly Tuesday morning in what appeared to be a meeting to discuss the next steps on the President’s Supreme Court nominee.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, the Chair of the Judiciary Committee, emerged from the meeting saying that while he does not have an announcement to make today on when confirmation hearings will take place, he will have more to say after Trump names a nominee this weekend.

“When we get a nominee, I’ll tell you about the hearings,” Graham said.

Asked about the prospects of a nomination vote happening on the floor before election day, Graham said “I’ll leave it up to Mitch.”

“I am confident we can have a hearing that will allow a nominee to be submitted to the floor before Election Day,” Graham said.

Graham dismissed the idea of not holding a hearing. He said “I think it is important to the country.”

Sen. John Cornyn, another Republican on the committee, said that there are still a lot of discussions and “nothing has been decided” on when a vote will ultimately take place.

“We are not going to extend it longer than necessary, but we aren’t going to shorten it.”