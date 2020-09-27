The presidential debates are around the corner, with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Trump set to square off for the first time on stage next Tuesday.
All debates are scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET on their respective dates without commercial breaks.
Here's what we know about the first debate:
- Moderator: Fox News' Chris Wallace
- Location: Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
- Key topics: Wallace selected the following topics for the first debate: "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election"
- Format: Each segment will last about 15 minutes, and the candidates will have two minutes to respond after the moderator opens each segment with a question. Wallace will then use the rest of the time in the segment to facilitate further discussion on the topic, according to the commission.