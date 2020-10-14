"Huge mistake" to cancel presidential debate, White House official says

from Fox News

White House director of strategic communications Alyssa Farah reacted to news that the President will participate in an NBC town hall and cast blame on the Commission on Presidential Debates, calling it a “huge mistake” to cancel the second debate.

“This was a huge mistake by the debate commission and I mean I think it raises some real questions about if they're trying to weigh the scales one way or the other in this race. But listen, by the time that the President does the town hall tomorrow, he’ll have already done three rallies," she said during an appearance on Fox News.

"He is back, he is highly energized, he is eager to get on the road and it's really a mistake that he's not able to appear side-by-side with Joe Biden and show the American people the difference between these two candidates,” she continued.

Interestingly, and perhaps a window into concerns the President is hearing, the hosts pressed Farah on the campaign’s surrogate operation, which Farah defended by saying Trump’s children are out on the trail.

Earlier this morning, the network announced Trump will participate in an NBC town hall tomorrow night.

The event, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Miami, will compete with an ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which is set to begin at the same time.