Trump and Biden will participate in competing town halls tomorrow. Here's what we know about the events.

Julio Cortez/Patrick Semansky/AP

President Trump will participate in a town hall with NBC News on Thursday night, the network announced. The event, scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Miami, will compete with an ABC town hall featuring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which is set to begin at the same time.

Biden's town hall will be held in Philadelphia and moderated by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. Stephanopoulos moderated a town hall with President Trump at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia last month.

Trump and Biden were originally scheduled to participate in the second presidential debate Thursday night, but the event was eventually canceled after Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates in light of Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis.

"The event is set to take place outdoors and in accordance with the guidelines set forth by health officials, also consistent with all government regulations," Hoda Kotb said on NBC's "Today" show Wednesday of Trump's town hall tomorrow.

National Institutes of Health Clinical Director Clifford Lane said in a statement to NBC News that they have concluded, via PCR test analysis, "with a high degree of confidence" that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus."

The event will be moderated by Savannah Guthrie, who will sit 12 feet from the President. Attendees will be required to wear face masks.