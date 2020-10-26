Live TV
By Melissa Macaya, Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 1757 GMT (0157 HKT) October 26, 2020
27 min ago

Trump campaign tells reporters they're confident the President will win battleground states

From CNN's Daniella Diaz, DJ Judd and Ryan Nobles

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, senior adviser Jason Miller and communications director Tim Murtaugh just held a press call with reporters where they said they are confident the President is growing his base and will be able to win battleground states on Election Day.

The campaign distanced themselves from the current poll numbers, with Stepien telling reporters: “Polls always mattered to some but they mattered less these days because more and more actual votes have been cast every single day.” 

He later added: “Ground game matters — in state after state, we can see the result of President Trump's grassroots operation, which is simply the best that's ever been built. When we analyze the returns and the vote totals in these states, we continue to see positive trends every single day."

Stepian said the campaign "expected" that Democrats would take an early lead in the absentee voting period and believe that gap is being "eaten up."

"Early leads, built by Democrats in the absentee voting period, we know that, we've seen that, we expected that, it still drew a lot of attention by those who cover these races, but more importantly, every single day we see that early lead that the Democrats once had eaten up as they leave absentee votes on the table because they don't have a ground game to draw those votes and turn those ballots into actual votes.”

Stepien said that Trump "is expanding his base and turning out brand new voters."

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller then joined the call, where he touted an additional $6 million in ads, in addition to the $55 million, two-week buy announced last week, “focused, largely on, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan,” adding, “We'll also be adding on to our buy in Minnesota.” 

50 min ago

Kamala Harris not expected to speak on the floor today in opposition to Barrett, per aide

From CNN’s Manu Raju

When she arrives today for her first Senate vote since Aug. 6, Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris is not expected to speak on the floor, an aide said. 

The Senate is expected to confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett this evening.

59 min ago

DC mayor asks people to think twice about attending White House event tonight

From CNN's Ali Main

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser
Asked about the outdoor event the White House is planning to host on Monday evening following the Senate vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser posed the question to voters, questioning, "What does it feel like to see people flaunt scientific evidence and common sense?"

During a press conference Monday morning, Bowser also referenced the large and mask-less event held weeks ago in the Rose Garden to celebrate Barrett's nomination, which preceded a coronavirus outbreak that included President Trump and many of those in his orbit.

The mayor said many who attended the now-infamous event were "embarrassed" by their participation and explained she does not want to see DC residents and others from the surrounding areas put in a similar situation.

Bowser urged anyone who was considering attending Monday's event to ask themselves how they will leave the situation if it is not safe, saying this is the consideration she makes when she goes out in public.

"For all you know you could be packed in a Rose Garden event with somebody sitting next to you hacking. Ask yourself – if that's happening, are you going to get up and leave in the middle of the President's remarks? If you're not, you shouldn't go," Bowser said.

She then turned to the potentially dire consequences of attending a large gathering during the pandemic.

"You know, 642 people have died here," Bowser said of Washington, DC. "So you can believe that you can go to the White House and get Covid and nothing is going to happen to you, perhaps. Or you could die from it."

Some background: CNN reported Sunday that President Trump is expected to swear in Barrett at the White House at 9:00 p.m., according to a source familiar with the invitation.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Monday morning the White House would be “doing the best we can” to prevent an outbreak at the event, including "encouraging as much social distancing as possible" and testing “in and around those that are critical to the mission."

As of Monday morning, the District had reported at least 16,812 positive cases of coronavirus.

1 hr 25 min ago

Trump says his Supreme Court nominee "will be confirmed by the Senate" tonight

From CNN's Jeremy Diamond and Nikki Carvajal

Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg/Getty Images
President Trump touted Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s likely confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday as a "big deal” and called on his Democratic rival Joe Biden to release a list of his potential Supreme Court nominees. 

After accusing Biden of wanting to pack the Supreme Court, Trump asked a crowd in Allentown, Pennsylvania what they thought of “Amy.”

“Tonight she will be confirmed by the Senate and become the newest member of the Supreme Court,” he said, to loud cheers. 

He then said Biden should release a list of potential nominees, “because you can’t have radical left judges.” 

40 min ago

Pence's team taking Covid-19 precautions as he continues campaign schedule

From CNN's Sarah Westwood

Jeff Kowalsky/AFP/Getty Images
Vice President Mike Pence is taking precautions on the road after exposure to coronavirus from his chief of staff, Marc Short, as he insists on maintaining an aggressive campaign schedule in the final week of the race. 

Pence will not do any rope lines or greetings with supporters after his campaign speeches over the next few days and will simply leave after he makes remarks, a person familiar with the plans said. The vice president typically does between one and three local interviews in the battleground states that he visits, but will not be allowing any for the next few days as well.

He will travel with a “much more slimmed-down team” given that Short and three other aides have tested positive for the virus – his press secretary is quarantining and his communications director is at the end of her pregnancy.

Some background: Pence hit the road the day after Short tested positive for the virus, speaking in North Carolina amid criticism of the White House’s decision to deem him an “essential personnel” that does not need to quarantine despite the diagnosis of his close contact.

He was set to travel to Minnesota on Monday, after testing negative for the virus on both Sunday and Monday.

A close adviser to Pence, Marty Obst, tested positive for Covid-19 earlier last week after coming into contact with some of Pence’s team. Obst is not a government employee.

Although four aides in total have tested positive, the person familiar with the situation said, all but Short tested positive while quarantining after contact tracing was conducted in the wake of Obst’s diagnosis.

Dr. Jeffery Sachs discusses with CNN Brienna Keiler:

1 hr 52 min ago

Pence is no longer expected to preside over Amy Coney Barrett vote, aide says

From CNN's Sarah Westwood and Kaitlan Collins

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, left, and Vice President Mike Pence walk through the Capitol on September 29.
Vice President Mike Pence is no longer expected to preside over the Senate's vote to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court following a coronavirus outbreak on his team.

“Vice President Pence is campaigning in Minnesota today. The VP is not planning to be at the Senate tonight unless his vote is needed,” an aide to the vice president said.

Some background: At least five people in Vice President Mike Pence's orbit have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, including chief of staff Marc Short, close aide Zach Bauer and outside adviser Marty Obst, sources told CNN.

Pence and second lady Karen Pence were both tested for Covid-19 Monday morning, according to Pence’s office. Both tested negative.

1 hr 58 min ago

Attorneys general defend integrity of upcoming election, warn against violence after results

From CNN's Ellie Kaufman and Dianne Gallagher

A bipartisan group of attorneys general from more than 35 states and US territories issued a statement encouraging citizens to vote in a timely manner and warning people that violence is not an “acceptable response” to any election outcome.

“We condemn violence of any kind,” the attorneys general said in the statement. 

The attorneys general said they “will take seriously any allegation of election interference, including voter fraud, voter intimidation, and suppression.” 

Attorneys general from critical battleground states like North Carolina, Iowa, Maine, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia and Wisconsin were part of the group that issued the statement. 

Here's what the statement said:

“Across the country and under circumstances both familiar and uncharted, election officials are working to ensure that every eligible citizen can vote and that every vote is counted. America’s attorneys general are also working to ensure a free, fair, and secure election. As part of our duty to uphold the rule of law, we will take seriously any allegations of election interference, including voter fraud, voter intimidation, and suppression,” they said in the statement.
2 hr 18 min ago

Pence campaigning for Graham shows the GOP senator "is in trouble," his Democratic challenger says

CNN's Aditi Sangal

At least five people in Vice President Mike Pence's orbit have tested positive for coronavirus in recent days, but his plans to visit South Carolina to campaign for Sen. Lindsey Graham are still on.

“I don't think I'm old enough to remember the last time a presidential candidate or vice presidential candidate traveled to South Carolina in the last week of an election,” said Jaime Harrison, Graham's Democratic challenger. “When he has to call in that type of favor, it says that Lindsey Graham is in trouble, that he’s going to lose his race.”

Harrison raised $57 million during the final full quarter of the campaign, shattering Senate fundraising records as his party seeks to wrest control of the chamber from Republicans.

Graham has not yet released his fundraising totals. But Harrison has outraised him consistently this year — prompting the three-term Republican to appear on Fox News recently to implore viewers to send in donations. "They're killing me, moneywise," he said.

Harrison said Pence's visit could also be a concern for the health of South Carolinians who will attend the event, Harrison says.

“I was a guy who brought the plexiglas in my debate with Lindsey Graham because he had been exposed to several people who had Covid,” he said. “We've got to be much more responsible … We don't want to do anything that jeopardizes the health of any person in this great state.”

His close contest with Graham shows the “people are anxious for hope,” Harrison says. “Lindsey Graham is trying to scare people to support him. I'm trying to inspire people to support me. That's a very different contrast. And in the end, I think hope is going to beat fear.”

In the scenarios that he loses, he said he hopes for two things:

“One, I hope that Lindsey Graham will stop taking for granted the people here in the state. He represents South Carolina, not Washington, DC. And that means he need to focus on the issues that are important to the people in the state. And I hope I've pushed him to start doing just that. But second of all… I hope we’ve sparked a whole new generation of leaders in this state.”

2 hr 32 min ago

Trump just took the stage at his first rally of the day

From CNN's Nikki Carvajal

President Trump took the stage in Allentown, Pennsylvania, at 11:19 a.m. ET. It’s been drizzling on and off all morning, but the rain has let up for the moment. 

It looks like at least half the crowd, if not more, are wearing masks. 

This is Trump's first of three rallies today. His second rally at 1:30 p.m. ET is in Lititz, and his final one is at 4:30 p.m. ET in Martinsburg.