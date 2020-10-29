Where Trump and Biden stand in CNN's latest poll of polls

More than a third of registered voters — more than 75 million Americans — have already voted with six days left until Election Day, an unprecedented shift driven by the coronavirus pandemic and interest in the presidential race.

As of yesterday evening, about 36% of registered voters have already cast ballots ahead of Nov. 3, according to a survey of election officials in all 50 states and Washington, DC, by CNN, Edison Research and Catalist.

The 75.8 million ballots cast so far in the 2020 election also represents about 56% of the more than 136.5 million total ballots cast for president in 2016.

The top three states with the highest percentage of registered voters who have already cast ballots are Montana, Washington state, Colorado and Oregon — all have extensive mail-in balloting this year.

Montana leads all states with about 56% of registered voters already having cast ballots. The state is allowing counties to conduct their elections entirely by mail if they choose.

Washington follows, where about 53% of registered voters have already cast ballots already returned, and Colorado and Oregon are just behind at 52% each.

In an additional 14 states, at least 40% of registered voters have also cast ballots. Among CNN's most competitively ranked states — besides Colorado — North Carolina (roughly 50%), Georgia, Texas and Florida (all at 48%) are seeing the highest turnout as a share of registered voters so far.

New Hampshire (18%) and Pennsylvania (22%) are the key states that have seen the smallest share of voters cast ballots already. Both states are allowing any voter to vote by mail for the first time this year, but neither has a tradition of extensive pre-election voting.

Some states may have different rules for determining which voters are eligible to cast ballots for the general election, and many states also allow for same-day registration on Election Day. It's not clear how much of the record-breaking early vote comes from people who would have voted on Election Day and how much represents additional turnout this year.

Here's a look at pre-election votes cast so far in 2020 by state:

This voting information comes from by Catalist, a data company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and non-profit issue advocacy organizations.

Read more hereand visit CNN's Voter Guide to learn more about local voter resources.