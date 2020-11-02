Nevada judge denies GOP efforts to change voting procedures in Vegas county
From CNN's Stephanie Becker
Nevada Judge James Wilson is denying the Nevada Republicans and the Trump campaign’s requests to change ballot processing and observing, to stop using the signature matching machine.
The court found that if the machine was not used, the county would not be able to meet the canvas deadline.
The judge found that the Clark County Registrar has complied with state law requiring a plan for public viewing of the count.
1 hr 11 min ago
Tomorrow's election night. Is there a problem if we don't know the winner then?
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
No, there is not. In fact, it's happened in recent memory. Here is a breakdown of when CNN projected the last five presidential elections:
2016 —2:47 a.m. ET — CNN projected Donald Trump would win after Hillary Clinton called Donald Trump to concede.
2012 —11:18 p.m. ET — CNN projected Barack Obama would win shortly after polls closed on the West Coast. 11:18 p.m.
2008 —11 p.m. ET — CNN projected Barack Obama would win as polls on the West Coast closed.
2004 — No projection — It was close and came down to Ohio. John Kerry conceded the next day after Bush had a 100,000 vote lead in decisive Ohio. A concession on such a small margin is hard to imagine today with all the absentee and provisional ballots cast in 2020.
2000 — No projection. We didn't know George W. Bush would be the President until December, after a Supreme Court showdown. It was wild.
2 hr 7 min ago
It's too late to mail in your ballot. Here's what to do instead.
From CNN's Zachary B. Wolf
USPS says it needs seven days to safely deliver ballots. We're now just one day away from Election Day.
Bottom line: If you've got a mail-in ballot, you probably shouldn't mail it.
Luckily, there are other alternatives including drop boxes, early polling places or old fashioned voting on Election Day at a polling place.
Voters in most places can deliver their absentee or mail ballots directly to their election offices to sidestep any potential mail delays. There's usually also the option to vote early or on Election Day. Repeat: The mail-in window is about closed.
In states that allow the counting of ballots received after Election Day -- including the battleground states of Ohio, Iowa and Nevada -- it's still possible too use the postal system and be outside that seven-day recommended time period.
2 hr 8 min ago
White House communications director predicts "silent majority" will turn out for Trump
“We feel the momentum on the ground. The polls got it wrong last time and we think they're gonna get it wrong again. That silent majority that came out in full force, is strong once again for President Trump.” Farah said in an interview Monday on Fox.
Asked if the President’s massage about “rounding the turn” on coronavirus is helpful given the spike in cases, Farah said Trump is trying to convey that the US is now “in the best place to treat” those who might contract the virus.
“I don't want your viewers to think that that means we're through the thick of the virus but we are getting to a place, we are in the best place to treat it if you contract coronavirus now. We are within a month most likely of a vaccine that we can mass deploy. We’re in the best place to defeat the virus today,” Farah said. She added that the American people need hope after she misleadingly characterized Joe Biden’s plan to combat the virus earlier in the interview.
She spent most of the interview touting the President’s first term accomplishments.
1 hr 10 min ago
More than 2.4 million mail-in votes have been cast in Pennsylvania
From CNN's Kelly Mena and Sara Murray
As of Monday, more than 2.4 million mail-in votes have been returned, according to Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar.
The ballots returned represent about 78% of the total 3,081,726 ballots mailed out. Boockvar noted that this is a historic level of mail-in voting for the state which in 2016 had 266,208 absentee ballots cast and in 2012 had 248, 561 absentee ballots cast.
“So we are really looking at ten times as many mail ballots as we had in in 2016 and close as twice as many as we had in the primary,” Boockvar said.
2 hr 27 min ago
Connecticut election officials announce over 600,000 absentee ballots received
CNN’s Nakia McNabb
Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Secretary of the State Denise Merrill held a news conference today to remind voters, who are voting by absentee ballot or going to a polling location, of the state’s voter deadlines.
Merrill announced a very high voter turn-out, with two days left in which Connecticut voters can still obtain an absentee ballot.
“Using mostly these ballot boxes in every town, usually in front of town hall, we have had over 600,000 absentee ballots returned as of today. You can still drop them off in the ballot boxes right up until eight o’clock on election day, they will be counted but just later in the day,” Merrill said.
Merrill also announced a record high in voter registration for Connecticut, saying over 2.3 million residents have registered to vote in this election.
“Normally in a presidential election we get about 75% of the registered voters voting, I think it may go higher than that here in Connecticut. A lot of them are first time voters, a lot of them are young people, we have the highest number of 18 to 24-year-olds who have ever registered in a certain period of time between 2016 and now”, Merrill said.
Election officials say they have recruited over 10,000 volunteers to help enforce Covid-19 safety guidelines at polling locations. Social distancing and mask are mandatory.
Connecticut voters can return their completed ballot either in-person or at a drop box location by 8 p.m. local time on Nov. 3.
2 hr 39 min ago
No ballot challenges being reported so far in Arizona
From CNN's Bob Ortega and Kyung Lah
Elections officials, and Democratic and Republican leaders in Arizona say they are not – so far – seeing or engaging in significant ballot challenges.
County clerks or election officials in eight of Arizona’s 15 counties – including the two most populous, Maricopa and Pima counties – said they have not seen any ballot challenges to date.
Arizona GOP spokesman Zachary Henry said there are no current or ongoing lawsuits challenging ballots from the Republican side. Stephen Slugocki, Maricopa County chairman for the Democrats, said Sunday he hadn’t seen any evidence of ballot challenges either.
Marilyn Rodriguez, an attorney with the Arizona Voter Empowerment Task Force, said her group also isn’t aware of any “official challenges at polling places or on delivered early ballots.” The task force focuses on protecting voters’ rights.
Both parties, however, have large teams of attorneys in place for potential voting issues on Tuesday.
As of Monday morning, 2.64 million mail-in or in person votes have been tallied in Arizona. That represents 62% of active registered voters in the state and equals 97% of the total Arizona vote in the 2016 presidential election.
3 hr 13 min ago
Trump falsely says FBI is not investigating alleged harassment of a Biden bus by Trump supporters
From CNN's Jason Hoffman
President Trump falsely tweeted Monday morning that the FBI is not investigating alleged harassment of a Biden campaign bus by Trump supporters, before again defending the actions of his supporters.
"FBI San Antonio is aware of the incident and investigating," FBI spokesperson Michelle Lee told CNN.
Trump tweeted that his supporters did “nothing wrong” and that “ANTIFA Anarchists, Rioters and Looters, who have caused so much harm and destruction in Democrat run cities, are being seriously looked at!”
What is this about: On Friday, people in vehicles that were part of a "Trump Train" began yelling profanities and obscenities and then blockaded a Biden campaign bus traveling from San Antonio to Austin, according to a source familiar with the incident. At one point they slowed the tour bus to roughly 20 mph on Interstate 35, a Biden campaign official said. The vehicles slowed down to try to stop the bus in the middle of the highway.
On Saturday, Trump tweeted a video of the bus incident with the words "I LOVE TEXAS!" and claimed at a campaign rally on Sunday that his supporters were "protecting" the bus.