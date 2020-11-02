Nevada judge denies GOP efforts to change voting procedures in Vegas county

White House director of communications Alyssa Farah speaks with reporters at the White House on October 27 in Washington, D.C. Alex Brandon/AP

White House communication director Alyssa Farah expressed optimism about the President’s reelection chances, predicting the “silent majority” will prove polls wrong once again, despite Trump trailing in nationwide and battleground state polls one day before Election Day.

“We feel the momentum on the ground. The polls got it wrong last time and we think they're gonna get it wrong again. That silent majority that came out in full force, is strong once again for President Trump.” Farah said in an interview Monday on Fox.

Asked if the President’s massage about “rounding the turn” on coronavirus is helpful given the spike in cases, Farah said Trump is trying to convey that the US is now “in the best place to treat” those who might contract the virus.

“I don't want your viewers to think that that means we're through the thick of the virus but we are getting to a place, we are in the best place to treat it if you contract coronavirus now. We are within a month most likely of a vaccine that we can mass deploy. We’re in the best place to defeat the virus today,” Farah said. She added that the American people need hope after she misleadingly characterized Joe Biden’s plan to combat the virus earlier in the interview.

She spent most of the interview touting the President’s first term accomplishments.