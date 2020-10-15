What you need to know about tonight's Trump and Biden town halls

President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are participating in competing town halls tonight. The events take place the same day both presidential candidates were originally scheduled to debate.
The second presidential debate was canceled after Trump objected to the virtual format announced by the Commission on Presidential Debates put forward following his positive coronavirus diagnosis.
Here are key things to know about tonight's events:
- What time will the town halls start? Both the Biden and Trump town halls are slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET. Biden's will last for an hour and a half, while Trump's will last for an hour.
- Where are the events taking place? The Trump town hall is taking place at the Pérez Art Museum in Miami. The Biden town hall will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
- Who is moderating? George Stephanopoulos of ABC News will moderate the Biden town hall, while Savannah Guthrie of NBC News will moderate the Trump town hall.
- What Covid-19 precautions are being taken? For the Trump town hall, Guthrie will sit 12 feet from the President, and attendees will be required to wear face masks. The live audience will be socially distanced and will have to answer a symptoms questionnaire and take a temperature check before entering the outdoor venue, according to NBC. Additionally, National Institutes of Health Clinical Director Clifford Lane said in a statement to NBC News that they have concluded, via PCR test analysis, "with a high degree of confidence" that Trump is "not shedding infectious virus." Trump was hospitalized for three days after announcing he had tested positive for the virus earlier this month. The Biden town hall will adhere to state and local health and safety guidelines, according to ABC News.
- Will there be another debate between Biden and Trump? The final presidential debate is still scheduled for Oct. 22.
