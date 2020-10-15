Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden looks up as he participates in a town hall with moderator ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia on Thursday. Carolyn Kaster/AP

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Thursday that if he loses the election, he hopes it doesn’t mean America is as divided “as it appears the President wants us to be.”

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos asked Biden what it would say to him about where America is today if he loses in November.

“Well it could say that I’m lousy candidate and I didn't do a good job,” Biden responded. “But I think, I hope that it doesn't say that we are as racially, ethnically and religiously at odds with one another as it appears the President wants us to be.”

Biden argued that while Trump has worked to divide the country, he would be a president for all Americans if elected in November.

The former vice president previously told a voter at the town hall that he would hopefully go back to being a professor at the University of Pennsylvania and working with the Biden School of Public Policy and Administration at the University of Delaware, “focusing on the same issues relating to what constitutes decency and honor in this country.” He said those issues are the reason he got involved in politics.

Biden quoted his father, who he said had an expression, “Everyone’s entitled to be treated with dignity."

"And so, whether I am a defeated candidate for president beck teaching or I am elected president, it is a major element of everything that I am about. Because it reflects who we are as a nation," Biden said.