Mail-in voting was less common in 2018 and pre-election votes are still below the 2020 presidential election. Presidential elections typically see larger turnout and many states expanded early and mail-in voting for the Covid-19 pandemic.
Voters in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan have already cast more than 1 million ballots each. Nearly 2 million have voted early in Georgia, a 29% jump compared to this point in 2018.
Pre-election voters so far are generally slightly younger, more Democratic and diverse than they were in 2018, but not as much as they were in 2020.
31 min ago
Trump aides eye third week of November for 2024 presidential campaign announcement
From CNN's Gabby Orr and Kirsten Holmes
Top aides to former President Donald Trump have been eyeing the third week of November as an ideal launch point for his 2024 presidential campaign, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN.
One of those sources said Trump's team has specifically discussed Monday, Nov. 14 as an announcement date, which would come less than a week after the midterm elections and just days after the former President's youngest daughter Tiffany is due to be married at his Mar-a-Lago estate. This person cautioned that no date has been locked in and Trump could move up his desired announcement date – or push it back – depending on how Republicans fare in the elections next Tuesday and the availability of venues.
Trump has been advised by several of his key lieutenants to announce his third presidential campaign from one of the battleground states he narrowly lost to Joe Biden in 2020, according to a person familiar with the conversations, though others have encouraged him to remain in Florida for the launch where he remains deeply popular among the state's Republican voters. A Trump spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
More background: The former president has long been eyeing the post-midterm period before Thanksgiving as an ideal announcement timeline for his next political act, hoping to capitalize on what he and allies believe will be a red wave for the GOP next Tuesday. At a rally Thursday in Iowa, Trump told the audience to "get ready" for his return to the presidential campaign trail, noting that he "very, very, very probably will probably do it again," in reference to running for the White House.
News of Trump’s potential Nov. 14 announcement was first reported by Axios.
30 min ago
NC Democratic Senate candidate says she supports funding the police, pointing to her record as a judge
North Carolina Democratic Senate candidate Cheri Beasley continued to distance herself from the "defund the police" movement popular with progressives in the party.
"I have served as a judge for over two decades and as chief justice, I have worked closely with law enforcement officers to keep our community safe, hold violent offenders accountable and created the first human trafficking court in North Carolina. And I know that we must fund police officers to make sure that we're keeping our communities and themselves safe. And we also need to invest in community-based violence intervention programs to stop the cycle of violence," she said. "Congressman Budd had an opportunity to fund the police on four separate occasions and failed to do so. He voted against it," Beasley added.
Constituents know her record after she's served as an elected official for over a decade, she said.
"I mean, folks are going to say what they're gonna say, because they're working so hard in this race. Ted Budd is so worried about attacking my own record because he can't defend his own," she said.
More context: Budd’s campaign and allies have aggressively gone after Beasley, accusing her of turning dangerous criminals loose while on the bench, including saying that she “struck down” a law to require GPS tracking for sex offenders. Beasley and other judges call that charge “deceitful” since the ruling was to limit the scope of the law and not strike it down.
54 min ago
Analysis: Here are the closing arguments for 2022 – and what they mean
Analysis by Zachary B. Wolf
The heavy hitters of American politics are hitting the campaign trail to deliver some closing arguments about the importance of next Tuesday’s election.
But their messages might not be sinking in.
It’s about democracy writ large
President Joe Biden told donors in Florida this week that “democracy is on the ballot.”
But in a nod to the realities of his own political toxicity, Biden has largely avoided events to whip up voters in states with key races.
It’s about democracy in individual states
In Arizona, former President Barack Obama, who is extremely popular and a real draw for Democrats, told a rally that if a slate of Republican election deniers there wins next week, “Democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona.”
He added: “That’s not an exaggeration. That is a fact.”
Candidates for secretary of state in Arizona and Nevada, in particular, have promised to upend the election systems there to guard against widespread voter fraud, for which there is no evidence.
It’s about 2024
Former President Donald Trump will kick off his closing blitz of rallies starting in Iowa, which is not the site of the most hotly contested Senate race but is home to the first presidential preference contest in the coming 2024 primaries.
At an earlier rally in Texas, Trump framed the election as an opportunity for the “MAGA movement” to take back the country from Democrats.
CNN’s Gabby Orr and Jeff Zeleny have an excellent look at where Trump is going, who he is appearing with and what it may mean. Note: Trump is not campaigning with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, but he is campaigning in Florida.
Republicans are building a legislative agenda as they eye a takeover of the House in the midterms
From CNN's Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju and Annie Grayer
On the legislative front, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy has vowed that if the GOP takes over control of the House, the first bill Republicans will put on the floor is one to prevent the hiring of 87,000 new IRS agents after the Democrats’ climate and health care bill became law earlier this summer.
In September, McCarthy and House Republicans rolled out a legislative agenda dubbed the “Commitment to America” that will serve as their roadmap for the potential majority. It touches on everything from energy to Big Tech, but many of the policy proposals are vague and don’t highlight specific legislative proposals.
Meanwhile, the GOP’s right flank is preparing to flex its muscles in any future funding fights, from must-pass spending bills to raising the debt ceiling – areas where Republicans will have leverage and will need to work with Biden and the Senate.
Before they get to legislation, though, Republicans will have to elect their leadership team and committee chairs. GOP leaders are eyeing a quick timeline for that process, scheduling internal leadership elections and a vote on their rules package for one week after the midterms.
McCarthy has previously vowed to kick Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell off the House Intelligence Committee and boot Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota from the House Foreign Affairs Committee – retribution for Democrats removing Gosar and Greene from their committees for incendiary remarks last year.
And McCarthy has vowed to reinstate Gosar and Greene to committees, potentially even “better” ones,” if they’re in charge. Greene told CNN she wants a coveted seat on the House Oversight Committee and said McCarthy is supportive of the idea.
1 min ago
This Pennsylvania voter feels something just wasn’t right in the 2020 vote. So he’ll be watching the midterms up close
From CNN’s Elle Reeve and Samantha Guff in Delaware County, Pennsylvania
John P. Child has a strong view about the 2020 presidential election: “I think it was stolen, fair and square.”
He’s not the type to stage a coup, he says. But he no longer trusts local officials to run elections.
So, like a growing number of Americans who support former President Donald Trump, he’s taken training classes put on by conservative groups on how to be a poll watcher in the 2022 midterm elections. This time, he will be able to see for himself.
It comes as part of a nationwide movement led by MAGA influencers who have circulated false information about election fraud, with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon the most prominent.
On a recent episode of his “War Room” podcast, Bannon said: “Biden is illegitimate, and we’re gonna prove it. ... It’s never going to happen again.”
Bannon hosts many guests who are working to build an army of conservative poll workers, such as Cleta Mitchell, a lawyer who tried to help overturn the 2020 election. “All over the country, we’re deploying people to be poll watchers to watch everything that's happening,” Mitchell said.
Some of these MAGA influencers tour the country. David Clements tells crowds that that voting machines are extremely vulnerable. He concludes his presentation with a stirring appeal that the audience members do more than consume content. “You have to get in the ring,” he said in Michigan. “You can’t fight this on social media.”
This is having a real effect. CNN met Child, a realtor, outside a training held by Delaware County Conservatives in suburban Philadelphia. The organizer had expected only a couple people, but about a dozen showed up, and she had to hunt for more chairs.
Child showed CNN the training documents, which go through many technical and procedural details of how votes are counted after polls close — and question whether each is an avenue for cheating. They cast a cloud of suspicion over the vote without any proof.
“My head was spinning at the end of it,” he said of the presentation, explaining that he went to the seminar a second time to understand the issue better.
“I would vote, you know, every time and … hit the buttons and go home,” he said. “And the seminar basically showed us what happens after your vote. And that's that was an eye opener.”
“The one thing I remember vividly is the paper in the touch-writer,” he said of what he had learned about the special materials required that were not regular copy paper.
“So if you see that there's Hammermill being brought out, you're supposed to say, hey, stop, stop the proceedings.”
Child raised a few debunked claims of election fraud. When CNN showed him proof the claims were false, he accepted it – he was even friendly about it. But he couldn’t shake the feeling that something had gone wrong. He thought elections should go back to paper ballots and a single day of voting.
Paper trail: “People come to us at county council meetings and say, ‘We need to use paper ballots!’ And I'm like, ‘We do use paper ballots. Do you understand we use paper ballots?" Delaware County Council member Christine Reuther told CNN. “The votes are cast on a paper ballot, and then they are scanned, and the results of that vote are tabulated on the scanner. But you’re not really voting on the scanner, you're voting on the paper ballot, and that paper ballot is maintained as a record of the voter’s vote.”
At a county council meeting, it was clear officials were frustrated by the several citizens who used the public comment period to make false claims about election fraud. That frustration makes sense: Delaware County has now fought 15 lawsuits against 2020 election deniers. It won all of them. But the county told CNN it had cost $250,000. Reuther said she was worried about how much more time and money this movement would drain with the midterms and the 2024 election.
Pennsylvania may have some of the most closely watched races nationally, with a US Senate seat and the governorship hanging in the balance. Delaware County was once a Republican stronghold, but has steadily become more Democratic over the last decade. In the last election, the entire county council went Democratic for the first time.
"Those things are fairy tales," Carl Belis, who has been a poll worker in several elections, told CNN of public comments claiming the voting machines were vulnerable to fraud.
Belis wasn’t worried about working in this election in Delaware County. If someone tried to disrupt the voting, the police would be called. "Across the nation? Yeah, I think there'll be some problems, definitely. Which is why I say to people, ‘Be prepared now. Don't be stupid like on January 6.’"
Child says he just wants the rules followed. And if Democrats win, he will carry on with his life. “What, am I going to start a revolt? No,” he said. “Have to accept it. What else are you gonna do?”
Read the full story here and watch the interview below:
1 hr 18 min ago
Republicans plan to investigate Hunter Biden and others if they win the House
From CNN's Melanie Zanona, Manu Raju and Annie Grayer
House Republicans are in active discussions to immediately hit the ground running if they take power on Tuesday and target what has become one of their top priorities: Investigating President Joe Biden’s son.
On Nov. 9 – the day after the midterm elections – Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who is likely in line to chair the House Oversight Committee, told CNN he is going to resend a letter to the Treasury Department demanding the agency fork over any suspicious bank activity reports linked to Hunter Biden.
A previous request was rebuffed, but Comer said the department may be more inclined to cooperate when it becomes clear Republicans are going to be in charge of the House, meaning the GOP will have newfound subpoena power.
And the following week, Comer and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, are planning to hold a joint press conference laying out what they’ve already uncovered about Hunter Biden, according to sources familiar with the matter.
On Friday, Jordan released more than 1,000 pages of his committee’s investigative roadmap alleging political interference by the FBI and Justice Department based in part on whistleblower allegations, while rehashing some previous claims and requests that Republicans have made.
The younger Biden, who is facing a federal investigation into potential tax violations and allegedly making a false statement over a gun purchase, has not been charged with any crime. But Republicans are planning to focus in large part on Biden’s overseas business dealings as they try to link him to his father, though it remains to be seen what if any evidence they have uncovered.
Hunter Biden has also denied wrongdoing in his business activities.
1 hr 1 min ago
Why the White House is hoping for a "Goldilocks" jobs report
From CNN's Phil Mattingly and MJ Lee
As White House officials prepare for the last jobs report before the midterm elections set to be released Friday morning, they are hoping for a number that's not too low, but not too high. It would be the “Goldilocks” outcome for the administration.
Economists forecast a gain of roughly 200,000 jobs in October – a number that would land in the window of 150,000 to 300,000 jobs added that White House officials want to see.
President Joe Biden and his economic team have known for months that a cooling of the economy is a necessity to crack the pervasive price increases that have handed a significant advantage to Republicans on the issue, which voters consistently cite as most important.
At its heart is Biden’s most significant economic success: A dramatic jobs recovery from the pandemic-driven economic crisis he walked into on his first day in office. More than 10 million jobs have been added since Biden’s inauguration and the unemployment rate sits at 3.5%.
The tight labor market, however, has exacerbated the soaring price increases that have imperiled Democrats’ hold on their majorities in the House and Senate. That, in turn, has driven the Federal Reserve to trigger four consecutive jumbo rate increases, including the most recent three-quarters-of-a-point move this week.
Oprah Winfrey helped launch Oz's TV career, but she's endorsing his opponent in Pennsylvania Senate race
From CNN's Dan Merica
The woman who helped turn Mehmet Oz into a household name is backing the Republican candidate's opponent in Pennsylvania’s key Senate race.
Television icon Oprah Winfrey announced on Thursday night that she prefers Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman over Oz in the midterm election contest.
“If I lived in Pennsylvania, I would’ve already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,” Winfrey said during a conversation she hosted on voting.
Oz rose to national fame as a regular guest on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and later when Winfrey backed his own spinoff, “The Dr. Oz Show.”
Winfrey told New York Magazine in 2021 that it was “up to the residents of Pennsylvania to decide who will represent them.”
Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, cheered the endorsement on Thursday night.
“It is an honor and privilege to have Oprah’s support in this race,” said Fetterman in a statement. “She is a leader on so many issues — fighting for our democracy, passing common-sense gun reform, and ensuring racial justice. I’m grateful for Oprah’s support and trust on the issues that matter to people across the country and Pennsylvania as we close out this campaign.”
Winfrey during the conversation also voiced support for other Democratic candidates in key races, including North Carolina’s Cheri Beasley, Florida’s Val Demings, Wisconsin’s Mandela Barnes, Nevada’s Catherine Cortez Masto, Texas’ Beto O’Rourke, and Georgia’s Raphael Warnock and Stacey Abrams.