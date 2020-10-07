Taylor Swift attends the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/Getty Images

Taylor Swift said Wednesday she is voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election.

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included. Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them,” Swift said in an interview with V Magazine.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election,” Swift said. “Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift tweeted that she was going to be watching tonight's vice presidential debate between Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Gonna be watching and supporting @KamalaHarris by yelling at the tv a lot,” Swift tweeted. She included a photo of herself holding her “custom cookies” decorated with the “Biden Harris 2020” logo.

Swift broke her career-long silence on politics in 2018, when she endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee who were running for the US Senate and House of Representatives. She spoke about her decision to weigh in on politics in the 2020 Netflix documentary, “Taylor Swift: Miss Americana,” in which she said she regretted not speaking out against Trump in 2016. In the documentary, Swift spoke out against Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s conservative record and described her as “Trump in a wig.”