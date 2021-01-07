DC federal prosecutors looking at role Trump played in inciting the crowd
From CNN’s Kara Scannnell
Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin said they are looking at all actors involved in the unrest at the US Capitol on Wednesday, including the role President Trump played in inciting the crowd.
When asked directly by a reporter on a press call if investigators were looking at the role Trump played at the rally, Sherwin said, “We’re looking at all actors here and anyone that had a role and, if the evidence fits the elements of the crime, they’re going to be charged.”
35 min ago
Michelle Obama says social media companies should ban Trump permanently
From CNN's Kevin Liptak and Brian Fung
Former first lady Michelle Obama released a statement on Twitter today about the riot at the Capitol yesterday, and called on social media companies to ban President Trump permanently from their platforms.
"Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanent banning this man from their platforms," she said.
Some background: Facebook and Twitter took the step on Wednesday of locking Trump's account on their platforms after his supporters stormed the Capitol building to protest the election.
Twitter said it has locked Trump's account for 12 hours, and warned for the first time that it may suspend him permanently. Facebook also blocked Trump from posting on its platform for 24 hours, the company said, after it removed a video he posted to his supporters who participated in the riot. Trump will also face a 24-hour block on Facebook-owned Instagram.
Read Michelle Obama's tweets:
41 min ago
DC federal prosecutors file 15 criminal cases related to US Capitol riot
From CNN’s Kara Scannnell
Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC, have filed 15 criminal cases stemming from the unrest at the US Capitol on Wednesday, according to Acting US Attorney Michael Sherwin for the District of Columbia.
Sherwin said “most of those cases” relate to unauthorized entry to the Capitol and the Capitol grounds. He said they were also filing cases involving firearms and theft of property.
“There was a large amount of pilfering at the Capitol. Materials were stolen from several offices,” Sherwin said. The defendants are expected to appear before a federal magistrate’s judge later Thursday. Details of the charges were not yet available.
He added that an additional 40 cases were filed in Superior Court, many of them including charges ranging from unlawful entry to certain areas of the Capitol grounds.
“We also have a handful of assault cases we also have eight firearms cases,” Sherwin said.
He said one man was arrested by federal agents with a military semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails that were ready to go.
“Make no mistake about this. It was a very dangerous situation. We are aggressively trying to address these cases as soon as possible,” Sherwin added.
42 min ago
Pelosi attempted to reach Pence, but the two have not spoken today
From CNN's Kaitlan Collins
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi attempted to reach Vice President Mike Pence earlier today, but was unable to get through to him, and it's currently unclear whether he plans to call her back, a person familiar with the situation tells CNN.
The understanding was that she was calling to discuss her suggestion that the Cabinet invoke the 25th Amendment.
It's not clear why she could not reach him, the source noted, meaning whether he was occupied or purposely avoiding the conversation.
Pence has not publicly commented on the proposals the Cabinet seize power from the President.
Some context: Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove President Trump from office due to his inability to "discharge the powers and duties of his office" — an unprecedented step.
Any 25th Amendment push faces an unprecedented steep hill to come to fruition with little time left before Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. The calls in Congress, however, underscore the extent to which lawmakers are reeling and furious with the President in the wake of the devastation at the Capitol on Wednesday.
1 hr 4 min ago
Pence plans to attend Biden's inauguration, but has not yet been formally invited
From CNN's Jim Acosta and Sarah Westwood
A source close to the Vice President Mike Pence says he's planning to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on Jan. 20.
"That's the plan," the source said.
Another source said the Pence has faced pressure from many of those around him who are encouraging him to attend. He has not yet been formally invited, however.
1 hr 6 min ago
GOP Sen. Graham calls Trump's role in inciting yesterday's Capitol riot “a self-inflicted wound”
From CNN's Ali Zaslav and Sarah Fortinsky
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham, a close ally of Trump, said Thursday that the President’s accomplishments have been “tarnished by yesterday” and the attack “will be a major part of his presidency”.
"As to yesterday, that my friend, a President with consequence, would allow yesterday to happen. And it will be a major part of his presidency. It was a self-inflicted wound. It was going too far,” Graham said.
"When it comes to accountability, the President needs to understand that his actions were the problem, not the solution,” he added.
"I've become close to the President personally… It has been an amazing four years in terms of judges, securing the border, a vaccine in record time, deregulating the economy, cutting taxes, historic Mideast peace agreements, the destruction of the caliphate, on and on and on, was tarnished by yesterday,” he said
While he was critical of Trump at a press conference Thursday about the Capitol riot, Graham toed the line and defended Trump by also placing blame on media coverage and Trump’s advisers.
On whether he thinks Trump could incite more violence, he replied: "I'm hoping he won't.” Adding, that he is hopeful because “I spoke to some people this morning, I got some assurances... I think we are moving in the right direction.”
On the 25th Amendment, he said “I do not believe that’s appropriate at this point.” But he added that, "If something else happens all options would be on the table."
Graham said he has “absolutely no regrets” about supporting President Trump.
“The reason I've been close to the President is I think he's done tremendous things for this country," he said, pointing to judicial nominations among other accomplishments.
Asked if he thinks Trump would run for office again in the future, he replied: “I’m not worried about the next election, I’m worried about the next 14 days.”
He also called on Trump to “accept he fell short” in the election, “and a new president will be coming.” He also asked him to “turn down the rhetoric and allow us as a nation to heal and move forward.”
“I am hopeful that the worst is behind us and we can transfer power on January 20,” he said.
He praised Vice President Mike Pence, and said “The things he was asked to do in the name of loyalty were over the top, unconstitutional, illegal and would have been wrong for the country.”
1 hr 8 min ago
Trump and Pence have not spoken since attack on Capitol happened, sources say
From CNN's Pamela Brown
Two sources familiar with the matter say the divide between President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence has deepened over the last 24 hours. Trump is angry at Pence and Pence is disappointed and saddened by Trump, sources say.
Pence’s feelings built up after weeks of Trump trying to convince him to unilaterally overturn the election and it culminated with the mayhem yesterday fomented by the President’s comments.
Additionally, Pence was the one on the phone with Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller urging a more rapid response from the National Guard following widespread frustration among lawmakers about the lack of the response. Trump never called to check on his well-being and still has not reached out to Pence even now.
The source said despite the current dynamic, at this point, it doesn’t appear either will do anything in response, such as Pence resigning.
Additionally, the source says many administration officials who have been discussing invoking the 25th Amendment as CNN reported last night feel today such a move would do more harm than good.
A separate source close to Pence says as of early this afternoon those conversations had not made their way to the his office but lawmakers have been trying to reach him on the matter.
1 hr 18 min ago
Acting defense secretary calls out "reprehensible" violence at US Capitol
From CNN's Oren Liebermann
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller called the storming of the US Capitol “reprehensible and contrary to the tenets of the United States Constitution,” in a statement released by the Pentagon Thursday.
Miller commended the actions of the District of Columbia National Guard, and said the Pentagon would “execute the time-honored peaceful transition of power” to President-elect Joe Biden.
“Our Republic may have been disrupted yesterday, but the resolve of our legislators to conduct the people’s business did not waver. Due to their efforts, supported by local and federal law enforcement and the National Guard, the attempts of those who tried to stop our government from functioning failed,” Miller said
“I strongly condemn these acts of violence against our democracy. I, and the people I lead in the Department of Defense, continue to perform our duties in accordance with our oath of office, and will execute the time-honored peaceful transition of power to President-elect Biden on January 20,” he added.
Miller was named acting secretary by President Trump after the President fired former Defense Secretary Mark Esper after the Nov. 3 election.
1 hr 13 min ago
FEMA administrator calls attack on Capitol an "insurrection" in message to workforce
From CNN's Priscilla Alvarez
Pete Gaynor, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, condemned Wednesday’s riots in a message to the workforce Thursday afternoon, calling it an “insurrection,” according to an internal message obtained by CNN.
“Yesterday we watched with shock, concern, and sadness at the senseless attack on the house of American democracy,” Gaynor said, adding that the “heartbreaking images of this insurrection have left a scar on our nation.”
Gaynor said FEMA staff worked overnight to “support efforts to ensure continuity of government operations,” later adding: “There are many questions lingering about the attack on the U.S. Capitol and it will take time to discover the answers.”
CNN reached out to FEMA for more information on the agency’s role yesterday.