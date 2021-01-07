Priti Patel, British home secretary, speaks on November 3. PA/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s comments "directly led" to the violent protests at the US Capitol, British Home Secretary Priti Patel told British media early on Thursday.

"His comments directly led to the violence," Patel said on BBC Breakfast.

"He basically has made a number of comments yesterday that helped to fuel that violence and, you know, he didn't do anything to de-escalate that," she said.

"Quite frankly the violence that we've seen has just been so appalling and there is no justification for it," she added.

Patel referred to the US as "a beacon of democracy and freedom," adding that the country should now move on and get on with an orderly transition.

Since Patel’s interview, President Trump has said in a statement "there will be an orderly transition on January 20th." This came after a formal affirmation of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory.