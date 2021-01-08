13 people will face federal charges stemming from riot at Capitol

Susan Walsh/AP

One of the few things President-elect Joe Biden and President Trump have agreed on is that the latter should not attend the inauguration on Jan. 20.

"I was told on the way over here, that he indicated he wasn't going to show up at the inauguration. One of the few things he and I have ever agreed on. It's a good thing, him not showing up," Biden said. "He has clearly demonstrated — he exceeded even my worst notions about him. He's been an embarrassment to the country, embarrassed around the world, not worthy to hold that office."

Not only will Trump not attend, a source with knowledge of her plans told CNN that first lady Melania Trump will also not attend Biden’s inauguration.

The Trumps are right now scheduled to leave Washington on Jan. 19, this source said, but cautions those plans could change.

Trump conceded publicly for the first time last night that he will not serve a second term, stopping short of congratulating Biden but acknowledging a transfer of power is now underway.

Biden was later asked about the possibility of Vice President Mike Pence attending the inauguration.

"He’s welcome," the President-elect said, adding that he believes it is important to stick to historical precedent in the changing of an administration as possible.

"I’d be honored to have him there and to move forward in the transition," Biden said, adding that he has not spoken with Pence.

CNN's Sarah Mucha contributed to this report.

