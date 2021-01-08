Biden declines to weigh in on impeachment and says it's up to Congress to decide

Asked by CNN whether he believes it is right for Congress to introduce articles of impeachment on Monday, President-elect Joe Biden refused to weigh in.

"What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide," he said.

Biden said he's thought for "a long, long time that President Trump wasn’t fit to hold the job. That’s why I ran. My job now in 12 days, God-willing, I’ll be President of the United States."

The President-elect said his priority right now is preparing for his new administration and that he is focused on three concerns: the virus, vaccine, and economic growth.

"I'm focused on the virus, the vaccine and economic growth. What the Congress decides to do is for them to decide. But I'm going to have to, and they're going to have to be ready to hit the ground running, because when Kamala and I are sworn in, we'll be introducing immediately significant pieces of legislation to deal with the virus, deal with the economy, and deal with economic growth," Biden said during a news conference today in Wilmington, Delaware, following the announcement of new Cabinet members.

"So we're going to do our job, and the Congress can decide how to proceed with theirs," Biden continued.

Biden said that he will be speaking with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer later this afternoon.

