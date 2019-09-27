Reps. Eric Swalwell and Jackie Speier, both Democrats from California, said they have canceled events in their home districts next week to prepare for action in the House Intelligence Committee.

The House is supposed to be on recess for the next two weeks, but some Democrats have been told to prepare to stay in Washington.

Nothing is set: They have not been told what they need to be in Washington for or what hearings have been scheduled.

But it’s possible there could be a hearing: Committee Chair Adam Schiff said they preparing for hearings as early as next week. Democrats want to talk to the whistleblower as soon as possible.