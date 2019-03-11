Follow the White House press briefing

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders refused to address the issue of the President's checks to Michael Cohen, allegedly to refund hush money payments, instead referring reporters to the President's personal attorneys.

Asked about the check Trump signed to Cohen in August 2017, Sanders said: "I’m not aware of those specific, uh, checks."

Pressed further, Sanders only reiterated Trump's claim that he did not violate any campaign finance laws and referred reporters to the President's personal attorneys.

"The President's been clear that there wasn’t a campaign violation ... I would refer you back to the President’s comments. That’s not something I’m a part of and I would refer you to the President’s outside counsel."

Sanders also declined to say whether President Trump is indeed "Individual One," as referenced in federal court documents.

"I’m not going to comment on an ongoing case," Sanders said.

Michael Cohen said in his congressional testimony last month that Trump is "Individual One."

