Chip Somodevilla/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General William Barr will testify soon before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing titled "Oversight of the Department of Justice."

It will be the first time Barr appears before this Democratic-led panel. He is the hearing's only witness.

The committee's chair Rep. Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, and the Republican ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan are expected to deliver opening remarks. After Barr's opening statement, committee members will have one round of 5-minute questioning.

Nadler was involved in a car accident this morning on his way down to Washington for today’s hearing and the panel was delayed. It was originally set to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET. Nadler, who was not driving, was not hurt in the accident, a spokesperson said.

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have long been angling for Barr to appear before them after a no-show last year and previous dates this year were scuttled by the coronavirus pandemic.

With reporting from CNN's Jeremy Herb and David Shortell