INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 02: Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on February 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Los Angeles Clippers officially announce signing of Russell Westbrook
Metropolitan 92's player Victor Wembanyama shoots a free throw during the French Elite basketball match against JDA Dijon at the Palais des Sports Marcel-Cerdan in Levallois-Perret, near Paris, on February 10, 2023.
Julien De Rosa/AFP/Getty Images
FIBA apologizes to basketball sensation Victor Wembanyama after publishing ‘fake’ interview
Liverpool's torrid season continued with a hammering at home to Real Madrid.
David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
What next for Liverpool after Champions League humiliation against Real Madrid?
MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Meyers Leonard #0 of the Miami Heat warms up prior to the game between the Miami Heat and the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Arena on October 18, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images/File
Meyers Leonard returns to NBA two years after anti-Semitic slur as he signs with Milwaukee Bucks
STADIO GIUSEPPE MEAZZA, MILAN, ITALY - 2021/02/02: Cristiano Ronaldo (L) of Juventus FC celebrates with Merih Demiral of Juventus FC after scoring a goal during the Coppa Italia football match between FC Internazionale and Juventus FC. Juventus FC won 2-1 over FC Internazionale. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images
Turkish soccer player Merih Demiral teams up with Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappé for Turkey earthquake fundraiser
BAHRAIN, BAHRAIN - NOVEMBER 29: Track marshals clear the debris following the crash of Romain Grosjean of France and Haas F1 during the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on November 29, 2020 in Bahrain, Bahrain. (Photo by Tolga Bozoglu - Pool/Getty Images)
Tolga Bozoglu/Getty Images
Burnt-out remains of Romain Grosjean’s F1 car from Bahrain crash to go on display
FC Barcelona president pushes back in face of widespread criticism amid referee payment scandal
Liverpool soccer club is not for sale, owner John Henry tells Boston Sports Journal
Brad Daugherty, the first Black principal owner to win Daytona 500, ‘already talking trash’ with Michael Jordan
Novak Djokovic equals Steffi Graf’s record for most weeks as world No.1
Team Giannis defeats Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game as Celtics’ Jayson Tatum sets new game record
Brittney Griner signs one-year deal with Phoenix Mercury
1990: Payne Stewart of the USA surveys the course during the British Open at St Andrews Golf Club in Fife, Scotland. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport
Getty Images
TORONTO, ON - JULY 13: Interim manager John Schneider #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays holds the lineup card in the dugout ahead of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Rogers Centre on July 13, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Cole Burston/Getty Images
Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider saves woman from choking
Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia, left, falls as Beatrice Chebet of Kenya passes her to win the senior women's race at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst, Australia, Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP)
Dean Lewins/AAP Image/AP
Runner spectacularly falls when meters from winning gold

Former Ospreys and All Black rugby player Campbell Johnstone pictured during the Heineken Cup fixture between Ospreys and Toulouse at the Liberty Stadium in Swansea, UK in December 2012. Former Ospreys and All Black rugby player Campbell Johnstone, Swansea - 15 Dec 2012
Phil Rees/Shutterstock
As a rugby player, Campbell Johnstone ‘pushed away’ his sexuality. Now, he wants to open the door for more people to come out
Palestinian-national-team-GFX
Photo-Illustration:CNN/Getty Images
All eyes were on Morocco at the last World Cup. Now, Palestinian national team wants a slice of the action at 2026 tournament
EUGENE, OREGON - JULY 24: Athing Mu of Team United States celebrates winning gold in the Women's 800m Final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Why this 20-year-old is the future of US track running
All Quiet on the Western Front STILL
Reiner Bajo/Netflix
The Oscar-nominated film scripted by a world champion triathlete

sebastien haller gano partido vida cancer testicular vuelta canchas borussia dortmund futbol deportes cnn_00000130.png
Video
Video:  Sébastien Haller: Borussia Dortmund star reflects on fairytale comeback from testicular cancer diagnosis
20230131-sports-LeBron James surpasses Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
Video
Video:  LeBron James’ legacy as the NBA’s all-time top scorer
FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 18: Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is all smiles as he hugs team owner Robert Kraft after New England's romp over the Colts. The New England Patriots hosted the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)
Video
Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Getty Images
Video:  Hear Robert Kraft’s parting words for Tom Brady
rob mcelhenney wrexham fa cup football spt intl_00000000.png
Video
CNN
Video:  Wrexham AFC owner Rob McElhenney on team’s FA Cup run
TOPSHOT - Race winner USA's Mikaela Shiffrin celebrates on the podium after competing in the Women's Giant Slalom on January 24, 2023 in Plan de Corones (Kronplatz), Dolomites Mountains, as part of the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Video
Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty images
Video:  Mikaela Shiffrin tells CNN what its like to race toward skiing immortality
Patrick Mahomes Jalen Hurts split
Video
Getty Images
Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes reacts to Jalen Hurts’ performance
TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 05: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs off the field after defeating the New Orleans Saints in the game at Raymond James Stadium on December 05, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints with a score of 17 to 16. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
Video
Julio Aguilar/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
Tom Brady announces he’s ‘retiring for good’
Max Verstappen seen during a photo shoot of the kit launch of Red Bull Racing in London, United Kingdom in 2023. // Red Bull Racing / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202301310410 // Usage for editorial use only //
Video
Red Bull Racing/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen speaks to CNN ahead of 2023 F1 season
Dozy Mmobuosi speaks during an interview with CNN on February 7, 2023.
Video
CNN
Dozy Mmobuosi: Nigerian businessman on the cusp of buying Premier League-bound Sheffield United
20221230-Muslim women in sports
Video
Muslim women in sport and their hopes for the next generation
Courtnaé Paul poses for a portrait during Red Bull BC One in Oudtshoorn, South Africa, on March 12, 2022. // Mpumelelo Macu / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202203140004 // Usage for editorial use only //
Video
redbullmediahouse
The coolest new Olympic sport is one you may have tried 30 years ago

Getty Images
Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images
Tiger Woods produces best performance since car crash as Jon Rahm wins Genesis Invitational to regain world No. 1 spot
Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports/Reuters
Tiger Woods’ ball ends up in fan’s jacket as golfer enjoys resurgent round at Genesis Invitational
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
‘I’m here to get that W’: Tiger Woods playing to win at first tournament in seven months

CNN/Getty/Gabrielle Smith
Pirated Facebook broadcasts hit Premier League’s $12 billion business
Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Getty Images
David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images
Photo-Illustration:CNN/Getty Images
Andrej Isakovic/AFP/Getty Images
World number one Novak Djokovic hopeful for ‘a positive result’ on US tournaments participation
Rob Prange/Shutterstock
After trailblazing 20-year career, Indian tennis superstar Sania Mirza plays her final match
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images
LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images
Carlos Alcaraz wins Argentina Open after three-month injury layoff

Chicago White Sox outfielder Anderson Comas (17) at bat during an Instructional League game against the Oakland Athletics at Lew Wolff Training Complex on October 5, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. (Zachary Lucy/Four Seam Images via AP)
Zachary Lucy/Four Seam Images via AP/FILE
Chicago White Sox Minor League baseball player Anderson Comas announces he is gay
Fans gather for the Kansas City Chiefs' victory celebration and parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, following the Chiefs' win over the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday in the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffman)
Reed Hoffmann/AP
Wild celebrations greet Kansas City Chiefs as they take to the streets for Super Bowl parade
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 29: Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon looks on during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals hire Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as new head coach
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout image provided by Disney, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates his team's Super Bowl triumph with a victory parade down Main Street, U.S.A., alongside Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at Disneyland Park on February 13, 2023, in Anaheim, California. Mahomes visited the Disneyland Resort during the Disney100 Celebration less than 24 hours after the Kansas City Chiefs victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Two Black quarterbacks in Super Bowl LVII were ‘standing on shoulders’ of greats before, says Patrick Mahomes

LUSAIL, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) holds aloft the World Cup trophy after defeating France to win the final match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Gallery
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post/Getty Images
The best photos of the 2022 World Cup
Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) scores a touchdown on a kickoff return during the first half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
Gallery
Joshua Bessex/AP
The best photos from the 2022 NFL season

20221116-world-cup-human-rights
Photo Illustration: CNN/Adobe Stock
‘Our dreams never came true.’ These men helped build Qatar’s World Cup, now they are struggling to survive
Zhou Jihong, manager of Chinese diving team, attends a press conference ahead of the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series 2019 in Beijing, China, 6 March 2019. After seven consecutive gold medals on the previous two days, China kept its winning streak on Sunday at the first leg of the FINA/CNSG Diving World Series in Japan's Sagamihara, claiming the last three golds, according to world swimming governing body FINA. In the women's 3m springboard, Shi Tingmao, winner in this event at all legs of the 2018 edition, snatched the gold in 382.05 points. Despite some mistakes, Wang Han of China also did solid dives to rank second with 378.90, while Canada's Jennifer Abel was third in 353.40. After finishing the first leg on a golden note, Shi spoke about her ambitions for the second meet of the Series. "In the next leg in Beijing I would like to have the same result as in Sagamihara", she said. The men's 10m platform final was quite fierce as many divers got high scores.
Qing kong/Imaginechina/AP
She apologized for verbally abusing an Olympic judge, but questions over the conduct of China’s ‘Iron Lady’ of diving remain
split for swimming black equality tease
CNN / Louis Leeson
Meet the Black women pushing for equality in swimming
Empty gymnastics gym
buenafoto/Adobe Stock
‘I had PTSD’: Culture of abuse in British gymnastics leaves lasting legacy on its victims