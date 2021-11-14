Sports
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Aaron Rodgers returns following Covid-19 diagnosis

By Mike Hayes and Fernando Alfonso III, CNN

Updated 4:11 p.m. ET, November 14, 2021
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
10 min ago

Another starting NFL quarterback sat out today after being placed on the Covid-19 list

From CNN's Jacob Lev

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears on November 8.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger warms up before a game against the Chicago Bears on November 8. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list and missed today's game at home against the Detroit Lions.

The team announced on Saturday that Roethlisberger would miss Sunday's game.

Last week, during an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," Roethlisberger announced he was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 after being asked what protocols he must follow in the locker room. 

“I think you’re supposed to have your mask on if you’re not vaccinated. I don’t know who on our team is and isn’t. I know I am, so I don’t have to have my mask on, but you still have to live your life," Roethlisberger said. 

Some context: The reserve/Covid-19 list is for players who either test positive for the novel coronavirus or who have been in close contact with someone who is infected.

Roethlisberger had started all of the previous eight Steelers games this season, throwing for 1,986 yards and 10 touchdowns. 

Roethlisberger became the second starting quarterback this month to be ruled out of a game after being placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed the team’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols. Rodgers was activated off the list before the team's Week 10 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, the Packers announced earlier on Saturday. 

26 min ago

Rodgers consulted with Joe Rogan, took Ivermectin among other treatments for Covid-19 infection

From CNN's Jacob Lev

While on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he consulted with podcast host Joe Rogan and took his advice on how he treated his own Covid-19 infection. 

“I consulted with a now good friend of mine Joe Rogan, after he got Covid, and I’ve a lot of the stuff he recommended in his podcast and on the phone to me," Rodgers said. 

"I’m going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5-million-person study from Israel that the people that get Covid and recover, have the most robust immunity. I’m thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice. I’m thankful for my medical squad and I’m thankful for all the love and support I’ve gotten but I’ve been taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible," the quarterback said.

Rodgers said he did not get vaccinated because he has an allergy to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and was scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He said the decision to seek alternative treatments was “what was best for my body.” 

Rodgers said the NFL knew he was unvaccinated, and he had multiple conversations with NFL doctors including one where a doctor told him, "it is impossible for vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid."

Rodgers said he had previously tried to "petition" the league that his homeopathic treatment of increasing his antibodies should be considered as an alternative to getting fully vaccinated via Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Rodgers continued, "at that point I knew I was definitely not going to win the appeal." 

CNN has asked the NFL about this claim and whether the league has a comment.

 

43 min ago

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers expected to play on Sunday

From CNN’s Homero De La Fuente

(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
(Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers was activated off the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list, the team confirmed on Saturday.

He is expected to play in the team’s week 10 tilt against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

Rodgers, who missed the team’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to Covid-19 protocols, will return after finishing the mandatory 10-day quarantine period required for unvaccinated players that test positive for the virus.

Some more context: The 37-year-old drew criticism for misleading reporters after announcing in August that he was “immunized” when asked if he was vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus. 

Rodgers said on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was unvaccinated due to being allergic to an ingredient in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines as well as being scared about the possible side effects from the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"I shared an opinion that is polarizing, I get it. I misled some people about my status, which I take full responsibility of those comments," he said on "The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday. “But in the end, I have to stay true to who I am and what I'm about. And I stand behind the things that I said." 

This week, the NFL fined the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers and teammate Allen Lazard after a review found the team and its two players violated Covid-19 protocols. The Packers were fined $300,000, while Rodgers and Lazard were each fined $14,650 due to attending a Halloween party despite being unvaccinated.