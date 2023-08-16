Co-host Australia takes on England for ticket to World Cup final
By George Ramsay, Ben Church and Patrick Sung, CNN
Updated 4:49 a.m. ET, August 16, 2023
2 min ago
Australian fans board the "Matildas Express" in Sydney
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney
Australian fans appear to be in good voice as they board a train to Stadium Australia. Spare a thought for any non-soccer fans on that carriage...
It's a huge moment for the sport in the country as this is the Matildas' first ever Women's World Cup semifinal and it's a chance for Australia to hand eternal sporting rival England yet another loss, so the noise is to be expected.
10 min ago
Fans scramble for the hottest ticket in town
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Sydney
The world will be watching as England takes on Australia for a place in the Women's World Cup final today.
Rosemary Warren-Gordon, a 21-year-old England supporter from Manchester, just nabbed a ticket to the game less than four hours before kickoff.
Fellow supporters pulled a few strings on her behalf to secure one of the hottest tickets in town.
“I knew we were going to make it far,” she told CNN. “I didn’t want to buy a ticket in advance, but the future me definitely would.”
The atmosphere is starting to build in Sydney as fans start dreaming of watching their side reach the pinnacle of the sport.
But, for some, picking a team to support isn't an easy choice.
Sarah Kain, originally from England, has lived in Australia for seven years and seems to be somewhat conflicted – wearing an England jersey with an Australian hat.
She admits some “inner turmoil,” but adds that she's "just gunning for both.”
Friends Jackie Kane and Janine Brennan are less torn.
They’re from Scotland so, given the age-old rivalry with England, they are naturally backing Australia.
20 min ago
Australia and England both look to book historic spot in final alongside Spain
From CNN's Ben Morse
It's been quite the summer of sport between Australia and England.
First, the Ashes took place in cricket – with Australia coming out on top in both the men's and women's formats.
A few weeks later, Australia beat its English counterpart in the final of the Netball World Cup.
And on Wednesday, the two will once again do battle, this time in the semifinal of the Women's World Cup.
Both are on magical runs, with Australia pushed on by its home crowd while England has continued its success under Sarina Wiegman following victory at the Women's Euros last year.
The Matildas are gradually recovering captain and all-time topscorer Sam Kerr back from injury, as she has played progressively more as the tournament has gone on, while also getting key contributions from other role players.
On the other hand, England has been effective if not emphatic in its run to the semifinal, with narrow victories becoming the norm. The team is likely though to feel the absence of Lauren James, who will serve the second match of her two-game suspension on Wednesday after she was sent off for stepping on the back of Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie during the round-of-16 game at Brisbane Stadium.
With fascinating tactical and personal battles across the pitch, Wednesday's semifinal – with both looking for their first ever Women's World Cup final spot – to set up a clash against Spain should be a thrilling watch.
20 min ago
Here's what happened in the first semifinal match between Spain and Sweden
From CNN's Patrick Sung
What a game and what a finish. La Roja looked the better side throughout the match and it's rewarded with a ticket to its first ever Women's World Cup final.
An opening goal from Salma Paralluelo gave Spain a late lead with just under 10 minutes to play, but Sweden found an equalizer through Rebecka Blomqvist just minutes later.
Olga Carmona then scored what turned out to be the decisive goal in the 90th minute and sent Spain to the final with a powerful finish past Zećira Mušović from the edge of the box.
A dramatic ending to a pulsating victory and you can see what it means in the players' and coaching staff's faces.
Spain now faces either Australia or England in Sunday's final.
20 min ago
England set to take on Australia in the second semifinal match at the 2023 Women's World Cup
It's England's Lionesses against Australia's Matildas in the second semifinal match of the 2023 Women's World Cup!
The winner will face Spain on Sunday for the championship trophy. La Rojadefeated Sweden 2-1 in Auckland in the first semifinal match on Tuesday.