Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Australia and France clash for spot in Women's World Cup semifinals

By Issy Ronald, Ben Morse and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 3:06 a.m. ET, August 12, 2023
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Kick off in Brisbane between Australia and France

From CNN's Ben Morse in London and Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

History could be made today and the atmosphere is electric. A huge roar erupts as the teams walk out onto the pitch. You can tell the fans are in it for an Australia win.

France will face an incredibly raucous crowd if it wants to make the semifinals as it's a sea of green and gold in the city and stadium.

The anthems have played, the line-ups are out on the pitch and... the whistle has blown!

We are officially underway at the Brisbane Stadium with a spot in the semifinals on the line. It is surely going to be a game to remember.

4 min ago

Local fans confident of Australia's chances

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

Locals Sam Rowen and Bas Papegaaij ditched the beanies for something more appropriate for the warm winter evening.

"I'm really excited," Rowen said. "I think this is the best chance we've had in any World Cup. We looked hungry in the last game."

Local Sam Rowen (L) thinks this is Australia's best chance at a World Cup.
Local Sam Rowen (L) thinks this is Australia's best chance at a World Cup. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

8 min ago

First, Australia embraced Barbie, then came new heroes in cleats

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

Less than a month ago, Australian cinemas were packed with Barbie fans wearing pink in honor of Margot Robbie, the local “Neighbours” actor turned Hollywood megastar.

Robbie’s girl power partnership with director Greta Gerwig proved a hit at the global box office and somehow made wearing cutesy shades of pink a statement of feminist strength.

But now, seemingly in the blink of an eye, the nation is all wearing green and gold for our newest heroes, Australia’s Women’s World Cup hopefuls, the Matildas.

Like Barbie, support for the Matildas was initially backed by a strategic marketing plan to introduce them to new audiences and tap into existing feelgood vibes and loyalties.

But in recent weeks, as they’ve fought to score goals against the best teams in the world, their grit, determination, and teamwork has elevated them into the stratosphere of Aussie culture. And unlike Barbie, these women are real.

The tremendous following for famous Chelsea forward Sam Kerr has broadened out to the rest of the team, and now several players unknown to the general public just a few weeks ago are household names: Mary Fowler, Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso.

Tickets to the Matildas’ quarterfinals clash against France at Brisbane Stadium on Saturday have sold out and venues across the country are preparing for bumper crowds.

“We’re opening up the car park for the day,” said Jackie Schougaard, venue manager of The Alfred Hotel on Caxton Street, a few minutes’ walk from Brisbane Stadium.

“It’s like the Olympics, where everyone’s all of a sudden involved and experts in it,” said Schougaard. “Everyone’s got the odds on who’s going to win, and who’s the most likely first scorer, and everything like that. It’s just been unreal.”

Read more here.

13 min ago

One lucky France fan managed to buy a ticket today for this sold out match

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

There are a few France fans outside the stadium, amid the golden sea of Matildas fans.

Amazingly, Revanui Mugnier picked up a ticket to this sellout match today. She logged onto the ticket site at 12:12pm - just hours before kickoff - and was rewarded a few minutes later. It was meant to be!

She played soccer in France but now lives in Tahiti and flew in especially for this World Cup match. That is the passion this incredible tournament has evoked.

France fan Revanui Mugnier was one of the lucky few to pick up a ticket to today's match.
France fan Revanui Mugnier was one of the lucky few to pick up a ticket to today's match. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

5 min ago

Mohawk wearing fans gather in Brisbane for Australia's quarterfinal

From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane

Chris Brandon with his wife Lisa Wright and two children, Mia and Darcy.
Chris Brandon with his wife Lisa Wright and two children, Mia and Darcy. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

Australia fans are out in force for today's potentially historic occasion in Brisbane. Chris Brandon goes for height with this patriotic number.

"He's hiding his bald spot," says wife Lisa Wright, with a laugh. Fans Mia, 11, and Darcy, 8, are excited - particularly Darcy who's watched the Matildas Disney documentary 3 or 4 times.

Chris Edmond is rocking out for today's huge quarterfinal clash.
Chris Edmond is rocking out for today's huge quarterfinal clash. Hilary Whiteman/CNN

"He's obsessed," Wright says. The family is predicting a 2-1 Australia win today against France.

22 min ago

Here's how the team's line up for Australia vs. France

From CNN's Ben Morse

The big team news of the day is that Australia captain and all-time leading goalscorer Sam Kerr once again starts on the bench as she recovers from a calf injury which kept her out of the opening two games of the tournament.

The Matildas are looking for their first ever semifinals appearance against a France team which looks very strong. Les Bleues will be a tough test for the home town heroes.

Australia's starting 11:

Goalkeeper: Mackenzie Arnold

Defense: Steph Catley (captain), Alanna Kennedy, Clare Hunt, Ellie Carpenter

Midfield: Caitlin Foord, Hayley Raso, Katrina Gorry, Kyra Cooney-Cross

Forwards: Emily van Egmond, Mary Fowler

France's starting 11:

Goalkeeper: Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Defense: Maëlle Lakrar, Wendie Renard (captain), Élisa De Almeida, Sakina Karchaoui

Midfield: Sandie Toletti, Grace Geyoro, Selma Bacha, Kenza Dali

Forwards: Eugénie Le Sommer, Kadidiatou Diani

33 min ago

No matter which team wins the Women's World Cup, it'll be a first-time champion

From CNN's Jill Martin

This edition of the Women's World Cup is guaranteed to have a first-time champion with Sweden ousting Japan on Friday.

Japan had been the last previous Women’s World Cup champion remaining in the field before Friday’s loss.

Sweden had already eliminated the US, who had won the last two Women’s World Cups and four overall, in the round of 16. The Americans were bidding to become the first team to win three consecutive titles.

Norway, the 1995 champion, also bowed out in the round of 16, losing to Japan.

Meanwhile, two-time Women’s World Cup champion Germany didn’t advance out of the group stage.

The Women’s World Cup has taken place every four years since 1991. Here's a look at the previous Women’s World Cup champions:

  • 1991: US
  • 1995: Norway
  • 1999: US
  • 2003: Germany
  • 2007: Germany
  • 2011: Japan
  • 2015: US
  • 2019: US
34 min ago

Spain and Sweden advanced to the World Cup semifinals: Here's a recap

From CNN's Matias Grez

After two thrilling games and two identical scorelines, we have our first two teams in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup.

In the first match of the day, Spain needed extra-time to defeat the Netherlands 2-1 and reach the final four for the first time in its history.

Mariona Caldentey’s penalty after a VAR-reviewed handball decision looked to have won the match for the Iberians with just nine minutes remaining, but the Dutch leveled when Stefanie van der Gragt – whose handball had gifted La Roja its penalty – drilled home a brilliant effort in the first minute of added time.

In a tense period of extra-time, teenage substitute Salma Paralluelo struck the winner after 111 minutes with a left-footed effort off the inside of the far post to make history for Spain.

Read more about that here.

Then in the later kick-off, Sweden beat Japan 2-1 thanks to defender Amanda Ilestedt's fourth goal of the tournament and Filippa Angeldal’s second-half penalty.

Riko Ueki missed a penalty late on for Japan, but Honoka Hayashi’s goal with three minutes of regulation time remaining ensured a heart-pounding finish.

Sweden held on, though, and will now face Spain in the country's fifth World Cup semifinal appearance on Tuesday.

Read more about that game here.