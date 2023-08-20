England men’s captain Harry Kane has showed his support for the Lionesses ahead of the Women's World Cup final.

The new Bayern Munich star took to Instagram where he recorded a video for the England squad preparing for the biggest game of their careers in Australia.

“Hi Lionesses just wanted to say best of luck for the World Cup final on Sunday,” the England men’s team all-time record goal scorer said. “I'll be watching. Amazing journey so far and you should be really proud of yourselves.

“We're all behind you, we're all supporting you and we know you can do it. So go and get that World Cup win and bring that trophy home. All the best!”