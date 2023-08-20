England takes on Spain in the 2023 Women's World Cup final
By Matias Grez, Issy Ronald and Patrick Sung, CNN
Updated 4:50 a.m. ET, August 20, 2023
7 Posts
Sort by
6 min ago
England men's captain Harry Kane shows his support for the Lionesses
From CNN's Thomas Schlachter
England men’s captain Harry Kane has showed his support for the Lionesses ahead of the Women's World Cup final.
The new Bayern Munich star took to Instagram where he recorded a video for the England squad preparing for the biggest game of their careers in Australia.
“Hi Lionesses just wanted to say best of luck for the World Cup final on Sunday,” the England men’s team all-time record goal scorer said. “I'll be watching. Amazing journey so far and you should be really proud of yourselves.
“We're all behind you, we're all supporting you and we know you can do it. So go and get that World Cup win and bring that trophy home. All the best!”
9 min ago
Australia’s fairytale home Women’s World Cup ended in defeat to Sweden in third-place playoff
From CNN's Thomas Schlachter and Issy Ronald
The precursor for any World Cup final is the third-place playoff game. While no team wants to appear in this match, the atmosphere was uncharacteristically brilliant for the occasion as co-host Australia took on Sweden.
Sweden ended up taking home third-place with a convincing 2-0 win against the Matildas. A penalty from Fridolina Rolfö in the first half and a sparkling goal from captain Kosovare Asllani proving enough to secure the victory.
However, such has been the support for the Matildas at this World Cup that even after Sweden had taken an ultimately unassailable 2-0 lead, the capacity crowd in Brisbane still cheered every pass, every tackle, every probing run.
It was a fitting way for Australia to end their most successful appearance at a World Cup having never progressed beyond the quarterfinals in previous tournaments.
Spain’s history-making Women’s World Cup comes against a backdrop of turmoil and dispute
From CNN's Matias Grez
Spain has made the Women’s World Cup final with some scintillating performances on the pitch. However, off the field there are problems that persist surrounding women’s football in Spain, and it is particularly remarkable that the side has made it this far given the country’s off-field complications.
In late September 2022, 15 members of Spain’s senior women’s squad sent personally signed letters to the RFEF via email to announce they would no longer play for the national team, unless there were wholesale changes made throughout the coaching staff.
The identical letters said “the situation” within the Spanish national team, of which the RFEF “are aware,” were affecting the players’ “emotional state” and health.
“As a result, I do not currently consider myself to be in a condition to be chosen for the national team and I ask not to be called up until the situation is resolved,” the letter read.
Three other players – captain Irene Paredes, striker Jennifer Hermoso and Putellas, who was recovering from a knee injury – showed support for their teammates but did not send a letter.
Read more about why Spain’s best players are missinghere.
20 min ago
Emotion flows through Spanish team as it reaches its first ever Women’s World Cup final
La Roja produced another impressive performance to beat Sweden 2-1 in the semifinals to make yet more history for the country.
Spain’s women had never progressed further than the Round of 16 before this year but are now just one win away from lifting a first ever World Cup trophy.
The team’s success has captured the imagination of the Spanish public back home, who are all very much behind their team.
Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, sent his congratulations to the national team after Tuesday’s semifinal victory.
“To the final!” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Keep making history. All of Spain is with you.”
The excitement of watching the team make history was shared by Spain’s other top sports stars.
World Cup winner and Barcelona legend Andrés Iniesta took to social media to call the players “giants” after their victory against Sweden. Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos wrote on X, “Congratulations! Spanish pride! We’ll be with you pushing in the final! Let’s go!”
Meanwhile, two-time grand slam tennis champion Garbiñe Muguruza posted on X: “Let’s keep going!!”
The success wasn’t just felt by those in the world of sport, Hollywood actor Antonio Banderas also sent his praise.
“Bravo!!! Proud of this team of women football players with class, heart and faith in themselves. Thank you!!!” he wrote on X.
England’s "fairytale" journey to World Cup final draws royal plaudits
From CNN's Ben Church
Although reaching a World Cup final was new ground for all the England players, it was familiar territory for their head coach.
Sarina Wiegman is a specialist in major tournament success and is now the first coach, male or female, to reach a World Cup final with two different nations having already done so with the Netherlands in 2019.
It’s not just at the World Cup that Wiegman has enjoyed success. The 53-year-old also led the Netherlands and England to European Championships glory in 2017 and 2022 respectively.
When asked how she felt about building on her already remarkable record, Wiegman said it felt like she was “in the middle of a fairytale.”
“I can hardly describe how proud I am of the team, they’ve adapted before the tournament, during the tournament and now in this game again. How we came through and found a way to win again, it’s so incredible,” she told reporters.
“This team has ruthlessness. Whether it’s up front or in defense, we really want to keep the ball out of the net, we really want to win and we stick together and we stick to the plan, and it worked again.”
Under Wiegman, the Lionesses have captured the imagination of their nation and the semifinal victory was even given the royal seal of approval.
Prince William, who is president of England’s Football Association, led the celebrations after watching the reigning European champion book its ticket for Sunday’s final.
“What a phenomenal performance from the @Lionesses – on to the final!” William said in a post from Kensington Palace on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“Commiserations to @TheMatildas, you’ve played brilliantly and been fantastic co-hosts of this World Cup.”
Sporting royalty also joined in with the celebrations, with former England men’s captain David Beckham sending his praise.
"Massive step in the right direction": Some women’s soccer teams ditched white shorts at this World Cup
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam
When England take the field at Sunday’s Women’s World Cup final, the team won’t look the same as the one that won the European championship last July. The difference? No white shorts.
They are not alone. While some teams still donned light shorts at this year’s tournament, including Zambia and the Philippines, many joined England in adopting alternative colors. The number of nations whose uniforms feature white shorts decreased from 2019’s tournament, despite the number of participants expanding from 24 to 32. Notably, most of the teams that opted for white last time around switched color for 2023, including Canada, France, Nigeria and South Korea.
The move is part of a growing trend — and one not limited to soccer — aimed at tackling period anxiety among female athletes.
It comes after Ireland’s women’s rugby team swapped its white shorts for navy ones earlier this year and Wimbledon organizers relaxed their rules, allowing female competitors to wear dark-colored shorts under their all-white outfits for the first time. After England unveiled its new kits for the World Cup, forward Lauren Hemp told reporters the decision to switch from white shorts to blue was “a massive step in the right direction.”
“We can now feel comfortable when sometimes we might not have been if it was your time of the month,” she added. “It’s great to move away from the white shorts, not having that worry and focusing on the game.” Hemp plays in the English Women’s Super League for Manchester City, which in 2022 changed its uniform to exclude white shorts, in favor of burgundy ones, following feedback from players. (Manchester City’s men continue to wear the team’s traditional blue and white.)
The shift away from white shorts for women has been triggered by the rising popularity of certain sports, according to Nicole Melton, an associate professor of sport management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. With over a million tickets sold, this year’s World Cup is the most attended standalone women’s sporting event in history, organizer FIFA said.
“The global attention that women’s soccer has received over the past 25 years, not only in the United States, but in Europe and South America, (means) there’s just more attention on it and more interest in it,” she said in a phone interview. “And so, it’s just given those women more of a platform to speak out on these issues.”
Allison Smith, an assistant professor of sport leadership and administration at the University of Massachusetts Boston, meanwhile said in a phone interview that getting rid of white shorts “is a really small thing that shows the big impact that women’s sports is starting to have.”