Colombia's Linda Caicedo trains with her teammates at Leichhardt Oval ahead of their game against Germany in Sydney, Australia on July 29, 2023. Sophie Ralph/AP

Linda Caicedo signed for Real Madrid earlier this year and was already highly regarded before the Women's World Cup got underway. But it's safe to say the 18-year-old has exceeded almost every expectation.

Caicedo scored twice and inspired Colombia to two victories in the group stage, including a famous win against two-time world champion Germany.

It was in that game, early in the second half, when she produced one of the moments of the World Cup so far, picking the ball up in Germany’s box before jinking past two defenders and rifling a shot into the corner of the net.

It was a magical passage of play that underlined her potential to become one of the finest players in the women’s game.

Born in Candelaria in the west of Colombia, Caicedo attributes her exciting, slightly unorthodox style to playing street soccer as a child.

Aged 14, she made her professional debut for Colombian side América de Cali, finishing her first season as the league’s top scorer in her side’s title win before earning an international call-up just a few months later.

But at 15, Caicedo's burgeoning career was put on hold when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly after making her senior debut for the national side.

She underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment and eventually returned to the sport two years later.

A key player for Colombia at this year's World Cup, Caicedo will be looking to be at her mesmerizing best against Jamaica to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

