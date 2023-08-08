Sports
Colombia faces Jamaica at the Women's World Cup

By George Ramsay, Ben Church, Ben Morse and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 3:57 a.m. ET, August 8, 2023
8 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Cancer survivor Linda Caicedo has been lighting up the Women's World Cup

From CNN's Ben Church

Colombia's Linda Caicedo trains with her teammates at Leichhardt Oval ahead of their game against Germany in Sydney, Australia on July 29, 2023.
Colombia's Linda Caicedo trains with her teammates at Leichhardt Oval ahead of their game against Germany in Sydney, Australia on July 29, 2023. Sophie Ralph/AP

Linda Caicedo signed for Real Madrid earlier this year and was already highly regarded before the Women's World Cup got underway. But it's safe to say the 18-year-old has exceeded almost every expectation.

Caicedo scored twice and inspired Colombia to two victories in the group stage, including a famous win against two-time world champion Germany.

It was in that game, early in the second half, when she produced one of the moments of the World Cup so far, picking the ball up in Germany’s box before jinking past two defenders and rifling a shot into the corner of the net.

It was a magical passage of play that underlined her potential to become one of the finest players in the women’s game.

Born in Candelaria in the west of Colombia, Caicedo attributes her exciting, slightly unorthodox style to playing street soccer as a child.

Aged 14, she made her professional debut for Colombian side América de Cali, finishing her first season as the league’s top scorer in her side’s title win before earning an international call-up just a few months later.

But at 15, Caicedo's burgeoning career was put on hold when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer shortly after making her senior debut for the national side.

She underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment and eventually returned to the sport two years later.

A key player for Colombia at this year's World Cup, Caicedo will be looking to be at her mesmerizing best against Jamaica to secure a spot in the quarterfinals.

You can read more about her life and career here.

14 min ago

Here are the starting lineups for the last-16 clash between Colombia and Jamaica

From CNN's Ben Church

Both teams upset the odds by making it through the group stages and now have a great chance to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

Colombia's Linda Caicedo has arguably been one of the best players at this year's tournament and once again starts for her side.

She'll look to outshine Jamaica's more established star, Khadija Shaw, who aims to make yet more history for her nation.

Colombia starting 11:

Goalkeeper: Catalina Pérez

Defense: Daniela Arias, Ana Guzmán, Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí

Midfield: Diana Ospina García, Lorena Bedoya Durango, Mayra Ramírez, Leicy Santos, Linda Caicedo

Forward: Catalina Usme

Jamaica starting 11:

Goalkeeper: Rebecca Spencer

Defense: Chantelle Swaby, Deneisha Blackwood, Allyson Swaby, Tiernny Wiltshire

Midfield: Vyan Sampson, Drew Spence, Jody Brown, Trudi Carter

Forwards: Khadija Shaw, Kalyssa Van Zanten

18 min ago

Here's which teams are in the quarterfinals so far

From CNN staff

Tuesday marks the final day of the round-of-16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup where we'll learn the last two teams to advance to the quarterfinals

It's been an exciting knockout round so far. On Sunday, the US team fell short in its quest for a third straight title, losing its first World Cup match in 12 years by way of a dramatic penalty shootout against Sweden.

In other round-of-16 action, England defeated Nigeria 4-2 on penalties to make the quarterfinals following a tense match, which saw the Lionesses go down to 10 players after Lauren James was sent off.

Australia eased to a 2-0 win over Denmark in Sydney, making the quarterfinals in front of over 75,500 fans. Matildas star Sam Kerr made her triumphant return from injury during the match.

Here are the six teams that have qualified for the quarterfinals so far:

  • England
  • Australia
  • Sweden
  • Spain
  • Japan
  • Netherlands
25 min ago

US women's World Cup domination has ended —but the nation remains a global talent factory

From CNN's Jessie Yeung

US dual national players include, from left, Haiti's Danielle Etienne, South Korea's Casey Phair, Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews, and Philippines' Olivia McDaniel.
US dual national players include, from left, Haiti's Danielle Etienne, South Korea's Casey Phair, Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews, and Philippines' Olivia McDaniel. AP/Reuters/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

A goalkeeper from southern California. A defender from Seattle. A forward from Washington DC.

These are just a few players on the Philippines’ team at this year’s Women’s World Cup — where 18 of the country’s 23-member squad were born in the United States.

And it’s not just the Philippines. Despite the early exit of the US team on Sunday, the influence the country has on other competing nations is clear, with dozens of players born or raised in America representing other teams including Haiti, Jamaica and more.

It’s a reflection of the global nature of the sport, with dual-nationality athletes increasingly hopping across borders to seek better career opportunities, or to connect with parts of their heritage.

But while US-born women soccer players have flowed outward, populating other countries’ teams, the opposite trend has been seen in the US men’s team, with an influx of athletes born or raised overseas.

At the men’s World Cup last year, the US team featured several prominent players with overseas ties, including Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, who was born in the United Kingdom; Netherlands-born Sergiño Dest, who plays for FC Barcelona; and, perhaps most notably, US-born forward Tim Weah, whose father — legendary former striker George Weah — captained Liberia before becoming the West African country’s President.

There are various factors behind this trend, experts say — but it mostly boils down to a massive gap in talent and performance between the US men’s and women’s teams.

The US women’s team has been historically dominant, winning four World Cups (and four Olympic gold medals). In contrast, since reaching the World Cup semi-finals at the inaugural tournament in 1930, the US men’s team have reached the quarter-finals just once and have never been serious contenders for the title.

This stark difference in performance means there’s an “inverse (path) of migration and citizenship options,” said Gijsbert Oonk, director of the Sport and Nation research program at Erasmus University Rotterdam, which focuses on the role of citizenship and migration within football and the Olympic Games.

Read the full story here.

35 min ago

World Cup revelations Colombia and Jamaica battle for a place in the quarterfinals

From CNN's Ben Morse

Tuesday’s first game of the day sees two of the surprise packages of the tournament meet in Melbourne.

Colombia is into the knockout phase for just the second time in its history, while Jamaica is making its debut at this stage.

Behind the brilliance of 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo, Colombia became just the second South American team to win a group in Women’s World Cup history after Brazil.

It won its opening two group games and although it lost its last match to Morocco, Colombia has impressed with its attacking verve and the atmosphere its fans have brought.

Jamaica has also been one of the talking points of the tournament, knocking out Brazil — in the process, bringing an end to Marta’s legendary career — as it reached the knockout stages for the first time in its history.

The Reggae Girlz didn’t concede a goal in the group stage and will be relying on its defensive solidity if it has any hopes of advancing to the quarterfinals.

The winner of the game will face England in the last eight on Saturday.

38 min ago

How to watch today's World Cup knockout games

From CNN's Ben Morse

It's the final day of the round of 16 at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Colombia takes on Jamaica in the first match (4 a.m. ET), and France goes up against Morocco (7 a.m. ET)

How to watch: In the US, matches will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream games by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Seven Network and Optus Sport are broadcasting matches in Australia and the BBC and ITV have the rights in the United Kingdom.

A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.

45 min ago

Jamaica is playing in its first ever women's World Cup knockout round match

From CNN staff

Jamaica players celebrate after Allyson Swaby scores their first goal against Panama during the match on July 29, 2023 at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia.
Jamaica players celebrate after Allyson Swaby scores their first goal against Panama during the match on July 29, 2023 at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth, Australia. Luisa Gonzalez/Reuters

Jamaica will play in its first knockout round match ever at the Women's World Cup on Tuesday when they take on Colombia.

The Reggae Girlz earned their historic qualification to the knockouts with a gutsy draw against the mighty Brazil, which sent the Brazilians crashing out of the tournament.

After that match, Jamaica's manager Lorne Donaldson called it a "war."

Donaldson called the team's knockout round qualification "one of the best feelings I’ve had in my life." 

45 min ago

Colombia's road to the knockout round included a stunning upset over Germany

From CNN staff

Colombia's midfielder Manuela Vanegas celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the match against Germany at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia on July 30, 2023.
Colombia's midfielder Manuela Vanegas celebrates scoring her team's second goal during the match against Germany at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia on July 30, 2023. Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

Colombia produced one of the most dramatic Women’s World Cup upsets, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1 last Sunday.

The South American side looked to have been denied a famous win after Alexandra Popp equalized for Germany from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, canceling out 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo’s wonderful opener at the start of the second half.

But, in the dying seconds, Manuela Vanegas scored with a brilliant header from a corner to spark frenzied celebrations inside the Sydney Football Stadium.

Despite losing the following match to Morocco, Colombia still finished top of Group H to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament.