If the team is to add another historic achievement to its resumé and reach the knockout stages of a World Cup — men’s or women’s — for the first time, it will need to avoid defeat against Brazil.
The team knows just a draw will be enough to progress to the round of 16 and will be boosted by the return of star striker Khadija Shaw, who was suspended for the win over Panama after picking up a late red card in the team’s opener.
Brazil, currently a point behind Jamaica, knows only a victory will suffice — As Canarinhas can technically still progress with a draw, but would simultaneously require the extraordinarily unlikely scenario of a Panama victory over France.
Brazil legend Marta, considered by most to be the greatest female footballer of all time, has only been used as a second-half substitute so far in Australia and New Zealand and it’s likely she will continue in that role moving forward.
The 37-year-old is playing in her sixth and final World Cup and a major title with Brazil is the only accomplishment missing from her glittering career.
Ary Borges, who scored a hat-trick for Brazil against Panama, is just one of a number of talented youngsters coming through the ranks that are tasked with a least partially filling Marta’s sizable shoes.
In Group F's other match, France can secure top spot with a victory over already eliminated Panama.
From CNN's George Ramsay
Here's a recap of the key moments in Group F and Group G
From CNN staff
Group G and Group F pitted some of the powerhouses of women's football against upstart teams looking to make their mark at this year's 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Here's a recap of some of the notable results in these groups so far:
France stuns Brazil: France put itself in a commanding position to reach the last 16 of the Women’s World Cup after earning a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brazil. France dominated the early exchanges and veteran forward Eugenie Le Sommer deservedly opened the scoring for Les Bleues on 17 minutes. Brazil equalized in the second half and the match was living up to its billing as a blockbuster clash, with both sides attacking in search of a winner. Then, with just seven minutes remaining, Wendie Renard appeared unmarked at the far post to head Selma Bacha’s corner past Leticia.
Sweden hammers Italy:Sweden advanced to the knockout stages thanks to a thumping 5-0 win over Italy. A disjointed Sweden needed a 90th-minute winner to edge past South Africa in its opening Group G match, but the team looked back to its best at times against Italy as three late first-half goals ended the game as a contest.
Jamaica makes history: Jamaica earned a historic first-ever Women’s World Cup win on Saturday, defeating Panama 1-0 following a goal from captain Allyson Swaby. It has been a groundbreaking tournament for the Reggae Girlz with a draw against France in their opening match yielding a first point at a Women’s World Cup and, suddenly, they can seriously contemplate reaching the knockout stages for the first time too, with this victory lifting them level on points with group leader France.
The US narrowly made it to the next round of the World Cup. Here's what else you may have missed
From CNN's Staff
The defending world champions from the United States limped to the knockouts following a tense 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday.
The reigning champion looked slow and sloppy and will need to drastically improve if it's to win a third consecutive title in Australia and New Zealand.
Tuesday was an action-packed day Down Under — here's everything that happened:
US coach defends team:US coach Vlatko Andonovski said it was “insane” for anyone to question the team’s commitment as he responded to criticism from former American international soccer star Carli Lloyd. “The player of the match was that post,” two-time World Cup winner Lloyd said on the FOX broadcast — a reference to Portugal hitting the upright late. The 0-0 draw in Auckland on Tuesday, saw the four-time world champion finish as runner-up in Group E, likely setting up a meeting with Sweden in the last 16 on Sunday.
England crushes China: The Lionesses looked a little shaky at the start of tournament, but they look so comfortable now after having matched their highest score ever at a World Cup with a 6-1 win over China. England qualifies as the Group D winner and will face Nigeria in the last 16. Meanwhile, it was a miserable night for China, which crashes out of the tournament after a chastening experience in Adelaide.
Denmark goes through: It wasn't the most convincing, but in the end, Denmark ground out an attritional 2-0 victory over Haiti. Pernille Harder opened the scoring from the penalty spot midway through the first half, before Sanne Troelsgaard wrapped up an important three points for the Red and White. The win, coupled with China's defeat against England, means Denmark advances to the knockout stages, where it will face co-host Australia.
Netherlands racks up tournament's highest score: In arguably the most one-sided match of this World Cup so far, the Netherlands hammered Vietnam 7-0. The result will give the Dutch plenty of confidence in its last 16 fixture, but Vietnam can still be proud of its World Cup display. Despite not scoring a goal in the group stage, it did well against both the US and Portugal. This third match against the Netherlands just proved a step too far.
The US came within inches of being knocked out of the World Cup on Tuesday
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
The two-time reigning World Cup champion has made it to the round of 16. But what seemed like an inevitability at the start of the tournament was hugely in doubt until the final whistle of Thursday's final group stage match.
Although the Americans clinched their spot in the knockout rounds with a 0-0 draw against Portugal, even US coach Vlatko Andonovski acknowledged the team “did not play well.”
That’s an understatement, given the US came within inches of being knocked out of the tournament altogether. Portugal was unlucky not to shock the world, with a shot deflecting off the post in the last few minutes of the game.
After the game, two-time World Cup winner and former US star Carli Lloyd even said, “The player of the match was that post,” adding that her former teammates are “lucky to not be going home right now.”
Though the team has pushed back against any comparisons to previous squads, it's hard to deny, based on results, that the US squad which has shown up to this year’s tournament is a far cry from the one that left Paris victorious in 2019.
So what happens now? But looking ahead at the round of 16, veteran US forward Alex Morgan doesn’t think the team needs to make a big adjustment, other than “being a little more ruthless."
"You know, I feel like it's taking advantage of the chances that we have. We created — we created enough to put the ball in the back of the net,” Morgan said after the draw against Portugal.
While that may be true, the fact remains that the US did not convert many of its chances, resulting in its lowest ever group stage point haul. The team has failed to win its group for the first time since 2011 — and for only the second time in World Cup history. The US now exits the group behind the Netherlands, whose dominant 7-0 win against Vietnam resembled more of what many expected from the US in this tournament.