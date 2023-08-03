Linda Caicedo of Colombia celebrates after scoring her team's first goal during the match against Germany at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

World Cup tournaments tend to be defined by an emerging star and, this year, it’s Colombia’s 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo who is shining brightest.

The teenager, who signed for Real Madrid earlier this year, was highly thought of before games got underway in Australia and New Zealand but she’s exceeded almost every expectation.

In Colombia's two games, Caicedo has scored twice and inspired her team to two victories, including a famous win against two-time world champion Germany.

It was in that game, early in the second half, that she produced one of the moments of the World Cup so far.

With the scores level, the youngster picked the ball up in Germany’s box before jinking past two defenders and rifling a shot into the corner of the net.

It was a magical moment that underlined her potential to become one of the finest players in the women’s game.

“I wanted to shoot and thank God the ball went in,” Caicedo told FIFA after the game.

Overcoming a cancer diagnosis

At just 14, Caicedo made her professional debut for Colombian side America de Cali and finished her first season as the league’s top scorer in her side’s title win, according to FIFA+.

Just a few months later and she earned her international call-up to the Colombian national side.

Things were progressing quickly for the youngster, but all was about to come to a halt.

At 15, Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, shortly after making her senior debut for the national side. The youngster underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment.

If that wasn’t enough weight for the youngster’s shoulders, it all happened during the the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There was a difficult process, thank God I could overcome it,” she said, per the BBC. “My family was always behind me and my coach beside me was always very close.”

Just two years after her diagnosis and Caicedo was back helping Colombia reach the final of Copa América Femenina where, despite finishing runner-up to Brazil, she was named the best player of the tournament.

