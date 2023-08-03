After a brilliant start to this game, South Korea has now been rewarded with an early goal!
Colombia, Germany and Morocco fight for a place in the knockouts at the Women's World Cup
By Ben Morse, George Ramsay and Patrick Sung, CNN
South Korea takes a surprise lead against Germany
From CNN's George Ramsay
The final group stages games have kicked off
From CNN's George Ramsay
Here we go then, the final two group stages games are underway in Brisbane and Perth.
Colombia is in pole position to qualify as the top team in Group H, while Germany and Morocco will both also be hopeful of reaching the knockout stages.
A lot on the line today...
Fan excitement builds ahead of Germany vs. South Korea
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane
Kick-off is just minutes away and fans are starting to take their seats at Brisbane Stadium.
Among them is Shash Kafle, the only member of his family who was born in Germany. Ahead of the game, he's turned his artistic skills to making this special flag to support his team.
Shash turns eight in a few days and knows who’s going to win: Germany, of course. His parents, Dinesh and Renu (below right), are from Nepal and now live in Brisbane.
South Korean fans travel for final group game against Germany
From CNN's Hilary Whiteman in Brisbane
South Korea fans have made the long journey for their country's final Group H game against Germany.
Amongst those are JB and Yoo-seok who flew from South Korea to watch the game with their friend Dae-hee, who lives in Sydney.
“We hope to win the game, of course, but Germany’s a strong team,” Dae-hee told CNN.
With their glasses and flags, the trio are proving popular with local fans, being stopped for photos as they make their way into Brisbane Stadium.
Dae-hee is hoping history repeats itself following South Korea’s win against Germany in the 2018 men's World Cup and Japan’s defeat of them four years later.
The Park family, who traveled to Australia from Seoul for the game against Germany, are members of South Korean fan group The Red Devils adorned with their devil horns, a sign of their fandom.
The atmosphere is buzzing and it's set to be a good time in Brisbane.
Germany and South Korea put out strong line-ups for important match
From CNN's George Ramsay
A win in this game should guarantee Germany a spot in the knockout rounds of the World Cup, though a draw or defeat could also be enough depending on the result between Colombia and Morocco.
South Korea, which has won just one of its last 12 Women's World Cup games, needs a miracle to qualify from this group having lost both of its opening games.
Here's how the teams are lining up in Brisbane.
Germany starting 11:
Goalkeeper: Merle Frohms
Defense: Chantal Hagel, Kathrin Hendrich, Marina Hegering, Svenja Huth
Midfield: Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp (captain), Sara Daebritz, Klara Buehl, Jule Brand
Forward: Lea Schueller
South Korea starting 11:
Goalkeeper: Kim Jung-mi
Defense: Shim Seo-yeon, Lee Young-ju, Kim Hye-ri (captain)
Midfield: Choo Hyo-joo, Cho So-hyun, Ji So-yun, Chun Ga-ram, Jang Sel-gi
Forward: Choe Yu-ri, Casey Phair
After surviving cancer as a child, Colombia's teenage star Linda Caicedo is lighting up the World Cup
From CNN's Ben Church
World Cup tournaments tend to be defined by an emerging star and, this year, it’s Colombia’s 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo who is shining brightest.
The teenager, who signed for Real Madrid earlier this year, was highly thought of before games got underway in Australia and New Zealand but she’s exceeded almost every expectation.
In Colombia's two games, Caicedo has scored twice and inspired her team to two victories, including a famous win against two-time world champion Germany.
It was in that game, early in the second half, that she produced one of the moments of the World Cup so far.
With the scores level, the youngster picked the ball up in Germany’s box before jinking past two defenders and rifling a shot into the corner of the net.
It was a magical moment that underlined her potential to become one of the finest players in the women’s game.
“I wanted to shoot and thank God the ball went in,” Caicedo told FIFA after the game.
Overcoming a cancer diagnosis
At just 14, Caicedo made her professional debut for Colombian side America de Cali and finished her first season as the league’s top scorer in her side’s title win, according to FIFA+.
Just a few months later and she earned her international call-up to the Colombian national side.
Things were progressing quickly for the youngster, but all was about to come to a halt.
At 15, Caicedo was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, shortly after making her senior debut for the national side. The youngster underwent surgery and chemotherapy treatment.
If that wasn’t enough weight for the youngster’s shoulders, it all happened during the the Covid-19 pandemic.
“There was a difficult process, thank God I could overcome it,” she said, per the BBC. “My family was always behind me and my coach beside me was always very close.”
Just two years after her diagnosis and Caicedo was back helping Colombia reach the final of Copa América Femenina where, despite finishing runner-up to Brazil, she was named the best player of the tournament.
Read more about Caicedo's journey here.
Here's how Morocco and Colombia are lining up
From CNN's Ben Morse
Morocco and Colombia come into the decisive Group H finale with their strongest possible teams. Morocco is led by its first ever World Cup goalscorer Ibtissam Jraïdi and Colombia is spearheaded by teenage sensation Linda Caicedo.
Morocco starting 11:
Goalkeeper: Khadija Er-Rmichi
Defense: Zineb Redouani, Nouhaïla Benzina, Nesryne El Chad, Hanane Aït El Haj
Midfield: Élodie Nakkach, Ghizlane Chebbak (captain), Fatima Tagnaout, Sakina Ouzraoui
Forward: Ibtissam Jraïdi, Anissa Lahmari
Colombia starting 11:
Goalkeeper: Catalina Pérez
Defense: Manuela Vanegas, Daniela Arias, Carolina Arias, Jorelyn Carabalí
Midfield: Lorena Bedoya Durango, Daniela Montoya (captain), Mayra Ramírez, Leicy Santos, Linda Caicedo
Forward: Catalina Usme
Here's where things stand in Group H going into the final day of group play
From CNN staff
On Thursday, South Korea takes on Germany and Morocco faces Colombia to decide who will advance to the final 16 from Group H.
Colombia is on the brink of a spot in the knockout stages thanks to a surprise victory over Germany in its second group game. A draw or better against Morocco in its final group game will see it top Group H.
The second qualification place looks set to go down to the wire with both Germany and Morocco level on three points.
Germany may need to beat South Korea in its final group game to guarantee a place in the last 16.
Colombia is on the verge of winning Group H thanks to a stunning victory over Germany
From CNN's Ben Morse
Colombia produced one of the most dramatic Women’s World Cup upsets, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1 on Sunday.
The South American side looked to have been denied a famous win after Alexandra Popp equalized for Germany from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, canceling out 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo’s wonderful opener at the start of the second half.
But, in the dying seconds, Manuela Vanegas scored with a brilliant header from a corner to spark frenzied celebrations inside the Sydney Football Stadium.
The winning goal, which officially came in the 97th minute, secured Colombia its biggest win to date and inflicted on Germany its first World Cup group stage defeat since 1995.
The world No. 25 was very much the underdog heading into the game against a Germany side ranked 2nd in the world and considered one of the pre-tournament favorites.
Here's where things stand in the group: With one round of fixtures left, Colombia is top of Group H with Germany in second, ahead of Morocco on goal difference.