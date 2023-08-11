Sports
Deadly wildfires in Maui

Women's World Cup quarterfinals

Live Updates

Spain plays the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup quarterfinals

By Tara Subramaniam and Adam Renton, CNN

Updated 8:10 p.m. ET, August 10, 2023
1 min ago

Impressive Japan faces confident Sweden for a place in the semifinals

From CNN's Matias Grez

Japan has arguably been the standout performer of this World Cup so far. Alongside Sweden’s dramatic, penalty shootout elimination of the US, Japan’s huge victory over Spain was perhaps the most eye-catching win of the tournament.

The team followed up that win with another hugely impressive victory in the last-16, beating one-time champion Norway 3-1 with a dominant performance.

Clinical forward Hinata Miyazawa, currently playing in Japan’s domestic league, has been the revelation of the tournament and currently leads the Golden Boot race with five goals in four matches.

In the last-16, Sweden did what no team had been able to do since Japan in the 2011 World Cup final: beat the United States.

If you can beat the two-time reigning champion, you can beat anyone, and Sweden will now rightly be feeling confident it can go all the way and win a first Women’s World Cup title.

This talented group has regularly felt the pressure of being labeled the country’s "Golden Generation" and came so close to living up to that moniker two years ago, losing to Canada in the gold medal match at the rescheduled 2020 Olympic Games.

Can the three-time World Cup runner-up now get over the final hurdle?

3 min ago

Sweden's Lina Hurtig feels "sick to my stomach" at the thought of her winning penalty against the US

From CNN's George Ramsay and Henrik Pettersson

Swedish soccer star Lina Hurtig says that rewatching her winning penalty against the United States, which crossed the goal line by the narrowest of margins, makes her “sick to my stomach.”

Sweden was on the brink of losing Sunday’s shootout at the Women’s World Cup, only for Megan Rapinoe and Sophia Smith to both miss for the US and Hanna Bennison to score, sending the match to sudden death penalties.

After Kelley O’Hara had hit the post, Hurtig stepped up and saw her effort clawed out of the goal by Alyssa Naeher. But following a tense 30-second review, it was ruled that the ball had crossed the line by a matter of millimeters, sparking wild celebrations from Hurtig and her teammates.

“I don’t want to watch it again, it makes me sick to my stomach,” the 27-year-old forward told Radiosporten. “There are so many emotions, it’s so close, so I get a little sick to my stomach when I look at it.”

Hurtig’s penalty condemned the US to its earliest ever exit from a Women’s World Cup, while Sweden now faces a quarterfinal against Japan on Friday.

“Obviously, it was crazy,” Hurtig said, speaking to reporters on Wednesday. “It was such a relief when I saw the ref pointing and then I went crazy. Just running and screaming … That night, I couldn’t sleep very well. It was a lot of emotions there.”

Read more here.

10 min ago

Japan is blooming at just the right time as it aims to make Women's World Cup history

From CNN's Ben Morse and Eru Ishikawa

Four months before the 2011 Women’s World Cup final, Japan was devastated by the largest earthquake ever recorded in the country’s history.

The earthquake triggered a tsunami causing a nuclear meltdown at the Fukushima power plant, a disaster that’s still being felt to this day.

The incident left more than 22,000 dead or missing, from the initial earthquake, tsunami and post-disaster health conditions. The cleanup is expected to last decades and cost billions of dollars.

The nuclear meltdown also ensured that the Japanese national team’s training facility based in Fukishima became a place of refuge in the aftermath of the tsunami.

This all contributed to make what happened in July 2011 in Germany even more special, though before the 2011 tournament, Japan’s players weren’t sure about competing.

“Should we really be playing football?” former Japan captain Aya Miyama told a FIFA+ documentary last year. “Aren’t there more important things that we should be doing now?”

Having entered the Women’s World Cup as an unfancied outsider, Japan proceeded to topple the US on penalties in the final, becoming the first Asian nation to win an international soccer tournament and bringing some joy to a nation in its time of need.

Twelve years later and Japan is once again unifying the country behind one common cause: supporting the Nadeshiko — a reference to the pink flower that symbolizes Japanese beauty — as it once again makes an unexpected run through the Women’s World Cup.

This time though, the team has a different task at hand: the job of revitalizing women’s soccer in Japan after some lean years for the sport in the country.

And the squad is going about it in the best way possible. Its performances so far transforming Japan into arguably the favorite for the World Cup title with the impressive nature of qualification from its group — the Nadeshiko was the tournament’s top scoring team in the group stage — and strong victory over Norway in the last 16.

Read the full story here.

10 min ago

Megan Rapinoe says it has been an "honor" to play for the US as she bids goodbye to national team

From CNN's George Ramsay

Megan Rapinoe said it has been an “honor” to play for the United States after making her fourth and final appearance at a Women’s World Cup.

Rapinoe, who has made more than 200 appearances for the national team, missed her spot kick as the US was knocked out of the World Cup in a dramatic penalty shootout against Sweden on Sunday.

Before the tournament, the 38-year-old announced that this would be her final year as a professional soccer player and she now returns to her National Women’s Soccer League team, OL Reign, for the remainder of the season.

“This game is so beautiful, even in its cruelest moments,” Rapinoe wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “This group was so very special, and I am immensely proud of every single one of us.

“This team is in special hands as I walk away, just like it always was, and always will be. Because that is what this team is all about. We lay it all out on the line every single time. Fighting with everything that we have, for everything we deserve, for every person we possibly can.

“It has been my honor to play for our country, with so many incredible woman [sic], for so many years. Thank you, a million times over.”

Read more here.