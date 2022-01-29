Sports
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL

live news

Live

Nor'easter slams the Northeast

Live Updates

Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL

By Fernando Alfonso III and Adrienne Vogt, CNN

Updated 2043 GMT (0443 HKT) January 29, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Brady's journey from 199th draft pick to record-breaking NFL quarterback

From CNN's Steve Almasy and Homero De la Fuente

Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February 2021.
Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in February 2021. (Ben Liebenberg/AP)

Selected by the Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady wasn't meant to be the starting quarterback; the Patriots already had three-time Pro Bowl selection Drew Bledsoe.

The Boston Herald reported Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said the team took Brady because he was the highest-rated player still available in the sixth round.

"He's a good, tough quarterback who played at a high level of competition,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "We'll put him out there with everyone else and let him compete and see what happens.''

After Brady had a good training camp and preseason, the Patriots made the rare move of keeping him as a fourth-string quarterback.

He moved up the depth chart and in the second game of Brady's second season Bledsoe suffered a severe injury when he was slammed to the ground.

When Brady took over, the Patriots were coming off a losing season and had struggled in two losses to open the 2001 season.

But the young quarterback led them to 11 wins in their last 14 regular-season games and on to Super Bowl XXXVI. There the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams on a last-second field goal after Brady completed five passes on the game-winning drive. It was the first of five times he would be selected as most valuable player in the game.

The Patriots collected Vince Lombardi trophies in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

His best season might have been in 2007 when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season as Brady threw for a then-record 50 touchdowns and completed a league-high 68.9% of his passes. But the New York Giants upset the Patriots in one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever.

Brady's last season was filled with gaudy numbers, too: 5,316 yards passing and 43 touchdowns. While Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP award, Brady is the likely runner-up. Whoever wins will be MVP for the fourth time in their career.

CNN's Ray Sanchez and Jack Bantock contributed to this report.

3 min ago

Former teammate says Brady "literally breathed football"

Donté Stallworth celebrates with Tom Brady during a game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2008.
Donté Stallworth celebrates with Tom Brady during a game between the New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars, in 2008. (Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald/Getty Images)

Donté Stallworth, a former NFL wide receiver who played on the New England Patriots with Tom Brady, said his former quarterback "literally breathed football."

Brady has decided to retire, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and The Boston Globe, citing unnamed sources.

"Obviously outside of family, there was nothing more important to him than being the best player that he could be. And he put himself in position to not only be that player but to also, you know, expand the other player's abilities, and you know, make other players better players and more calm," Stallworth told CNN.  

Stallworth praised Brady's ability to put his all into the game and his stamina to stay in the NFL for 22 seasons.

"Whenever Brady's got two minutes left or whatever it is and he's got the ball, 99% of the time, he's going to put his team in a position to win that game, and he did that. ... Multiple times on the biggest stage he did it regularly, consistently��throughout the season in his career. And it's just a testament to how much that he loved the game for someone, especially in today's era, for someone to stay in the NFL as long as he did," he said.

Stallworth said he had an inkling that Brady would retire because of recent remarks he's made.

"When he began to speak about being satisfied during the season and thanking the fans in Tampa, I kind of knew. I didn't hear this from him personally, but knowing him, he didn't want a farewell tour. That's not who he is," he said.

20 min ago

NFL thanks Tom Brady in a tweet

The NFL tweeted its thanks to quarterback Tom Brady after reports that the legendary quarterback is retiring.

The league called him the "GOAT," which stands for "Greatest Of All Time," and included an illustration of him wearing his Super Bowl rings.

The NFL encouraged fans to use the hashtag #ThankYouTom to share their memories of Brady.

22 min ago

7-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady retiring after 22 NFL seasons

From CNN's Homero DeLaFuente

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots on October 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waves to the crowd after defeating the New England Patriots on October 3, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who is considered one of the greatest NFL players of all time, has decided to retire, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and The Boston Globe, citing unnamed sources.

Brady just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NFL and second with the Bucs. On Jan. 23, when Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champion, lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady said he would take the decision on his professional football future “day-by-day.” 

Brady is considered by many NFL observers to be the greatest quarterback of all time, having led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and the Bucs to one. No quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns, more yards or won more playoff games than Brady. He has also played in and won more regular-season games in his career than any other quarterback. 

More background: Brady is a 44-year-old father of three who has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009.

They have two children, a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. Brady has a 14-year-old son from a prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.  

Brady told the SiriusXM “Let's Go!” podcast Jan. 24 that Bündchen and his children would be at the heart of any choice he made. 