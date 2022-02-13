Sports
Los Angeles Rams win Super Bowl LVI

By Jason Kurtz, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury, Karl de Vries and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 10:29 p.m. ET, February 13, 2022
1 hr 2 min ago

Eminem takes a knee during his halftime performance

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury and Deena Zaru,

Eminem takes a knee
Eminem takes a knee (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Rapper Eminem took a knee during his halftime performance, a gesture often done to protest racial injustice in the country.

Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was heavily criticized for starting this form of protest in 2016 at a preseason game during the national anthem.

Since then, this particular form of protest has come under scrutiny, not only by the NFL, but by other large sporting organizations.

The moment happened right after the legendary rapper ended his performance of his hit song "Lose Yourself" and rapped the iconic line "This opportunity comes once in a lifetime. you better lose yourself."

Eminem has a history of supporting Kaepernick's efforts. In 2017, during the BET Hip Hop Awards, he performed an explosive 4.5-minute freestyle rap, calling out former President Trump and embracing Kaepernick and his message on racism and police brutality.

The Detroit rapper raised his fist and rapped: “F— that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist and keep that s— balled like Donald the b—-.”

Kaepernick tweeted, "I appreciate you @Eminem,” along with a fist emoji.

In his song "Untouchable," from his 2017 album "Revival," Eminem rapped:

"Just keep marchin', 'til we reach Congress
But they're gonna say you're tryin' to take an irrational stance
If you try to slander the flag but
Somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb
So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum
If you don't stand for the national anthem
We raise it, you better praise it"

CNN's Jason Kurtz contributed to this report.

1 hr 41 min ago

Bengals take the lead to open 2nd half

From CNN's Jason Kurtz

Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball over Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals catches the ball over Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams for a touchdown in the third quarter. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The dust had barely settled on the Super Bowl halftime show when the Bengals took their first lead of the evening.

Just twelve seconds into the third quarter, Bengals QB Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a 75-yard scoring strike on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was looking for an offensive pass interference penalty as he was shoved to the LA turf by Higgins, but the referees did not agree and the play stood.

The play marked Higgins' second TD of the game, and gave the Bengals the lead at 17-13.

Moments later, the Bengals defense added to the Rams' second-half setback, as Rams quarterback Matt Stafford's first down pass was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.

58 min ago

Hip hop's biggest stars turned the Super Bowl into the ultimate house party. Here's what it looked like.

Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show.
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A parade of hip hop legends took the field tonight for the Super Bowl halftime show. It was the first time the Super Bowl featured hip hop artists as the main act.

From the previously announced performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, to cameos from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak, the show was a love letter to the genre and Los Angeles.

The stars performed on various stages designed to look like the world's coolest house party.

Take a look:

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Mary J. Blige takes the stage.
Mary J. Blige takes the stage. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Eminem performs with Anderson Paak on drums.
Eminem performs with Anderson Paak on drums. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show.
Snoop Dogg performs during the halftime show. (Julio Cortez/AP)

1 hr 54 min ago

50 Cent just gave us all a surprise "In Da Club" performance while suspended upside down

50 Cent makes a surprise appearance during the halftime show.
50 Cent makes a surprise appearance during the halftime show. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

50 Cent made a surprise appearance at this year's Super Bowl halftime show to perform his 2003 hit "In Da Club" — partially while suspended upside down.

We knew this would be a big night for hip hop: It's the first time the Super Bowl halftime show will feature hip hop artists as the main act. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige were previously confirmed as performers.

The show's just getting started, so let's see if we get any other surprise appearances.

1 hr 49 min ago

Hip Hop and rap take center stage during an epic halftime show celebrating L.A.

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13.
Mary J. Blige performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13. (Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images)

Super Bowl audiences were transported back to the 90s and early 00s, as some of the biggest hip hop and rap stars took the stage during the half time show.

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre took it back to the streets of Compton to kick off the show performing "The Next Episode" on a stage set up to look like the ultimate 90s house party.

In a clear celebration of the city and state where the Super Bowl is being held, Snoop and Dre then performed Tupac Shakur's "California Love."

In a surprise moment, 50 cent performed his club banger "In Da Club," a staple track for any party in the early 00s.

Mary J. Blige performed a medley of her biggest hits, followed by Kendrick Lamar, who performed his song "Alright" with a group of perfectly synced backup dancers.

Eminem then made a grand, explosive entrance and performed his hit "Lose Yourself."

Dr. Dre closed out the show with "Still D.R.E" and — for those watching from home, a perfect wide shot of the ultimate house party happening center field. The perfect end to a halftime show meant to be the ultimate nostalgic concert.

2 hr 12 min ago

Get ready for a '90s lovefest: The Super Bowl halftime show just started

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show.
Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg perform during the halftime show. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

It's halftime at Super Bowl LVI and five of hip hop's biggest names are about to hit the stage for the halftime show.

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar are all performing this year. A trailer for the show was a cinematic treat in a '90s-style video.

2 hr 28 min ago

As we wait for the 2022 halftime performance, here's a look back at some of the best over the years

From CNN's Glen Levy, Allyssia Alleyne, Lisa Respers France and Maureen Chowdhury

Never mind the action on the field at the NFL's showcase game: for many, this weekend will be all about Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar. And the man who helped bring the nostalgic Super Bowl LVI halftime show to life is a British TV director named Hamish Hamilton.

Since 2010's, the now 55-year-old, award-winning Hamilton has been involved in showcasing musicians so famous we know them by a single name — Madonna! Beyoncé! Gaga! — or bands that have soundtracked a generation, such as Coldplay, Maroon 5 and the Black Eyes Peas.

Global interest in the halftime show is nothing new, though 2022 does mark the 31-year anniversary of the NFL changing course from traditional marching bands to contemporary music acts — and what a change it was.

Super Bowl XXV — held in Tampa in 1991— kicked off with a sublime rendition of the Star Spangled Banner from none other than Whitney Houston.

Halftime was billed as "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Special Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block, though events of the day would intervene.

Operation Desert Storm resulted in the show being tape-delayed until after the game with a Gulf War news report shown instead.

It was a watershed moment and the league never looked back, booking household names such as Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Boyz II Men in the 1990s.

The Aughts witnessed U2's cathartic post-9/11 performance, the infamous Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake "Nipplegate" incident from 2004 and Prince in 2007 — often cited as the greatest halftime in history.

All these performances were seminal moments before Hamilton took the reins in 2010.

As we all look forward to tonight's halftime performance, here's a look back at some of the most memorable halftime shows.

Michael Jackson's 1993 performance

Michael Jackson performs during halftime at the 1993 Super Bowl.
Michael Jackson performs during halftime at the 1993 Super Bowl. (Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty Images)

In 1993, Michael Jackson brought his trademark pageantry to the event. Before then, the show had mostly been dominated by marching bands.

Jackson's performance — introduced by no less than James Earl Jones — opened with him springing eight feet into the air from underneath the stage (a trademark of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour), against a backdrop of pyrotechnics.

He then stood motionless for one-and-a-half minutes in a military-inspired black-and-gold ensemble, before launching into a medley of his hits.

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake 2004 Super Bowl performance

Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at halftime at the Super Bowl in 2004.
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake perform at halftime at the Super Bowl in 2004. (Jeff Haynes/AFP/Getty Images)

Another Jackson made headlines in 2004 for her halftime performance. Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's 2004 performance will forever be remembered as the incident that brought "wardrobe malfunction" into popular parlance.

While performing a duet, Timberlake ripped off a part of Jackson's bustier, exposing her breast to millions of viewers, and "Nipplegate" was born.

A lot of people were unhappy. The Federal Communications Commission reportedly received more than 500,000 indecency complaints about 9/16 of a second of exposed flesh, and levied a $550,000 fine against CBS, the network airing the game, and its affiliates. (The fine was thrown out by the Supreme Court in 2012.)

Prince's 2007 Super Bowl performance during a downpour

Prince performs at halftime during the 2007 Super Bowl.
Prince performs at halftime during the 2007 Super Bowl. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Prince's iconic Super Bowl halftime performance is the epitome of the saying "The show must go one."

The legendary artist performed in dangerous weather conditions with a full on thunderstorm as the back drop and a very slippery stage.

Prince — dressed in blue suit and chest-bearing orange button-down, hair covered with a black scarf — performing "Purple Rain" in the middle of a torrential storm, purple "symbol" guitar in hand, was a glorious finale to a performance that saw one of history's most incandescent performers giving his all for 140 million views.

Beyonce's 2016 Super Bowl performance with Coldplay

Beyonce performs during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show.
Beyonce performs during the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

While Coldplay headlined the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show, it was Beyonce who left an impact.

Beyoncé donned a bandolier of bullets, similar to one famously worn by Michael Jackson during his 1993 world tour. Her backup dancers wore all black ensembles with berets and afros — an image that some said was reminiscent of the Blank Planter moves of the 1960s.

Beyoncé's performance became a point of controversy and some labeled it politically motivated, some labeling it law-enforcement.

Protests were arranged and #BoycottBeyonce was created. One invitation to a protest read, "Are you offended as an American that Beyoncé pulled her race-baiting stunt at the Superbowl?”

2 hr 20 min ago

Rams lead the Bengals at halftime, 13-10

From CNN's Mike Hayes

Los Angeles Rams fans celebrate during the first half.
Los Angeles Rams fans celebrate during the first half. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images)

The Rams are leading the Bengals at halftime, 13-10.

Cincinnati won the coin toss and deferred, so they'll get the ball to start the second half.

Heading into the locker room, here are some key stats:

  • Matthew Stafford (LA): 12-18, 165 yards, 2 TD, INT
  • Joe Burrow (CIN): 12-18, 114 yards
  • Odell Beckham Jr (LA).: 2 catches, 52 yards, TD (return questionable)
  • Cooper Kupp (LA): 3 catches, 40 yards, TD
  • Joe Mixon (CIN): 7 carries, 40 yards, TD pass
  • Tee Higgins (CIN): 3 catches, 25 yards, TD
  • Ja’Marr Chase (CIN): 3 catches, 62 yards
  • Total Plays: Rams 31, Bengals 30
  • Total Yards: Rams 184, Bengals 155
  • First Downs: Bengals 9, Rams 8
  • Time of Possession: Rams 16:10, Bengals 13:50 
2 hr 38 min ago

Celebrities are just like us: They use Uber Eats — at least according to this Super Bowl ad

What do Jennifer Coolidge, Trevor Noah, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicholas Braun have in common? They use Uber Eats (or at least they do for the sake of a Super Bowl ad).

The ad kicks off with Coolidge picking up aluminum foil from her grocery delivery and asks, "Wait, if it was ordered with Uber Eats does that mean, I can eats it?"

The viral TikTok sample from Capone's "Oh No" begins to play, while those featured in the commercial eat diapers, dish washer liquid and other non-food items.

