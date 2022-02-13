Eminem takes a knee during his halftime performance
Rapper Eminem took a knee during his halftime performance, a gesture often done to protest racial injustice in the country.
Colin Kaepernick, former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was heavily criticized for starting this form of protest in 2016 at a preseason game during the national anthem.
Since then, this particular form of protest has come under scrutiny, not only by the NFL, but by other large sporting organizations.
The moment happened right after the legendary rapper ended his performance of his hit song "Lose Yourself" and rapped the iconic line "This opportunity comes once in a lifetime. you better lose yourself."
Eminem has a history of supporting Kaepernick's efforts. In 2017, during the BET Hip Hop Awards, he performed an explosive 4.5-minute freestyle rap, calling out former President Trump and embracing Kaepernick and his message on racism and police brutality.
The Detroit rapper raised his fist and rapped: “F— that, this is for Colin, ball up a fist and keep that s— balled like Donald the b—-.”
Kaepernick tweeted, "I appreciate you @Eminem,” along with a fist emoji.
In his song "Untouchable," from his 2017 album "Revival," Eminem rapped:
"Just keep marchin', 'til we reach Congress But they're gonna say you're tryin' to take an irrational stance If you try to slander the flag but Somebody has to be the sacrificial lamb So they call it a Kaepernick tantrum If you don't stand for the national anthem We raise it, you better praise it"
1 hr 41 min ago
Bengals take the lead to open 2nd half
The dust had barely settled on the Super Bowl halftime show when the Bengals took their first lead of the evening.
Just twelve seconds into the third quarter, Bengals QB Joe Burrow hit Tee Higgins for a 75-yard scoring strike on the first play from scrimmage of the second half. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was looking for an offensive pass interference penalty as he was shoved to the LA turf by Higgins, but the referees did not agree and the play stood.
The play marked Higgins' second TD of the game, and gave the Bengals the lead at 17-13.
Moments later, the Bengals defense added to the Rams' second-half setback, as Rams quarterback Matt Stafford's first down pass was intercepted by Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie.
58 min ago
Hip hop's biggest stars turned the Super Bowl into the ultimate house party. Here's what it looked like.
A parade of hip hop legends took the field tonight for the Super Bowl halftime show. It was the first time the Super Bowl featured hip hop artists as the main act.
From the previously announced performances by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar, to cameos from 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak, the show was a love letter to the genre and Los Angeles.
The stars performed on various stages designed to look like the world's coolest house party.
50 Cent just gave us all a surprise "In Da Club" performance while suspended upside down
50 Cent made a surprise appearance at this year's Super Bowl halftime show to perform his 2003 hit "In Da Club" — partially while suspended upside down.
We knew this would be a big night for hip hop: It's the first time the Super Bowl halftime show will feature hip hop artists as the main act. Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige were previously confirmed as performers.
The show's just getting started, so let's see if we get any other surprise appearances.
1 hr 49 min ago
Hip Hop and rap take center stage during an epic halftime show celebrating L.A.
Super Bowl audiences were transported back to the 90s and early 00s, as some of the biggest hip hop and rap stars took the stage during the half time show.
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre took it back to the streets of Compton to kick off the show performing "The Next Episode" on a stage set up to look like the ultimate 90s house party.
In a clear celebration of the city and state where the Super Bowl is being held, Snoop and Dre then performed Tupac Shakur's "California Love."
In a surprise moment, 50 cent performed his club banger "In Da Club," a staple track for any party in the early 00s.
Mary J. Blige performed a medley of her biggest hits, followed by Kendrick Lamar, who performed his song "Alright" with a group of perfectly synced backup dancers.
Eminem then made a grand, explosive entrance and performed his hit "Lose Yourself."
Dr. Dre closed out the show with "Still D.R.E" and — for those watching from home, a perfect wide shot of the ultimate house party happening center field. The perfect end to a halftime show meant to be the ultimate nostalgic concert.
2 hr 12 min ago
Get ready for a '90s lovefest: The Super Bowl halftime show just started
It's halftime at Super Bowl LVI and five of hip hop's biggest names are about to hit the stage for the halftime show.
Since 2010's, the now 55-year-old, award-winning Hamilton has been involved in showcasing musicians so famous we know them by a single name — Madonna! Beyoncé! Gaga! — or bands that have soundtracked a generation, such as Coldplay, Maroon 5 and the Black Eyes Peas.
Global interest in the halftime show is nothing new, though 2022 does mark the 31-year anniversary of the NFL changing course from traditional marching bands to contemporary music acts — and what a change it was.
Super Bowl XXV — held in Tampa in 1991— kicked off with a sublime rendition of the Star Spangled Banner from none other than Whitney Houston.
Halftime was billed as "A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Special Bowl" featuring New Kids on the Block, though events of the day would intervene.
Operation Desert Storm resulted in the show being tape-delayed until after the game with a Gulf War news report shown instead.
It was a watershed moment and the league never looked back, booking household names such as Michael Jackson, Diana Ross and Boyz II Men in the 1990s.
The Aughts witnessed U2's cathartic post-9/11 performance, the infamous Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake "Nipplegate" incident from 2004 and Prince in 2007 — often cited as the greatest halftime in history.
All these performances were seminal moments before Hamilton took the reins in 2010.
As we all look forward to tonight's halftime performance, here's a look back at some of the most memorable halftime shows.
Michael Jackson's 1993 performance
In 1993, Michael Jackson brought his trademark pageantry to the event. Before then, the show had mostly been dominated by marching bands.
Jackson's performance — introduced by no less than James Earl Jones — opened with him springing eight feet into the air from underneath the stage (a trademark of his 1992 Dangerous World Tour), against a backdrop of pyrotechnics.
He then stood motionless for one-and-a-half minutes in a military-inspired black-and-gold ensemble, before launching into a medley of his hits.
Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake 2004 Super Bowl performance
Another Jackson made headlines in 2004 for her halftime performance. Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake's 2004 performance will forever be remembered as the incident that brought "wardrobe malfunction" into popular parlance.
While performing a duet, Timberlake ripped off a part of Jackson's bustier, exposing her breast to millions of viewers, and "Nipplegate" was born.
A lot of people were unhappy. The Federal Communications Commission reportedly received more than 500,000 indecency complaints about 9/16 of a second of exposed flesh, and levied a $550,000 fine against CBS, the network airing the game, and its affiliates. (The fine was thrown out by the Supreme Court in 2012.)
Prince's 2007 Super Bowl performance during a downpour
Prince's iconic Super Bowl halftime performance is the epitome of the saying "The show must go one."
The legendary artist performed in dangerous weather conditions with a full on thunderstorm as the back drop and a very slippery stage.
Prince — dressed in blue suit and chest-bearing orange button-down, hair covered with a black scarf — performing "Purple Rain" in the middle of a torrential storm, purple "symbol" guitar in hand, was a glorious finale to a performance that saw one of history's most incandescent performers giving his all for 140 million views.
Beyonce's 2016 Super Bowl performance with Coldplay
While Coldplay headlined the 2016 Super Bowl halftime show, it was Beyonce who left an impact.
Beyoncé donned a bandolier of bullets, similar to one famously worn by Michael Jackson during his 1993 world tour. Her backup dancers wore all black ensembles with berets and afros — an image that some said was reminiscent of the Blank Planter moves of the 1960s.
Beyoncé's performance became a point of controversy and some labeled it politically motivated, some labeling it law-enforcement.
Protests were arranged and #BoycottBeyonce was created. One invitation to a protest read, "Are you offended as an American that Beyoncé pulled her race-baiting stunt at the Superbowl?”
2 hr 20 min ago
Rams lead the Bengals at halftime, 13-10
The Rams are leading the Bengals at halftime, 13-10.
Cincinnati won the coin toss and deferred, so they'll get the ball to start the second half.
Heading into the locker room, here are some key stats:
Matthew Stafford (LA): 12-18, 165 yards, 2 TD, INT