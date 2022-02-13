Crypto bowl? Cryptocurrencies will take center stage during tonight's Super Bowl ad breaks.
From CNN's Paul R. La Monica
The priciest Super Bowl commercials will cost a record $7 million this year, according to NBC. To put that into terms many of the big game's advertisers will understand, that's about 160 bitcoin or 2,200 ether.
FTX, a crypto exchange that recently raised funding valuing it at $32 billion, has had the now retired seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady appear in its previous spots and will run an ad during Sunday's game. (Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, also own a stake in FTX.)
The company wouldn't disclose if Brady or any other celebrities would be in its ad, but it is promising to give away bitcoins as part of the promotion.
Crypto.com, a cryptocurrency exchange that has used actor Matt Damon in its commercials, confirmed to CNN Business that it also will have an ad. The company wouldn't say if Damon will appear in the Super Bowl spot.
Here are the Covid-19 protocols in place at this year's Super Bowl
From CNN staff
All attendees at Super Bowl LVI will be given KN95 masks and will be reminded to keep their face coverings up at all times unless drinking or eating, Los Angeles County of Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last month.
How they're preparing ahead of the Super Bowl: Fans who visited to the NFL Experience at the LA Convention Center, the NFL's "interactive football theme park" that launched the week ahead of the Super Bowl, were expected to receive free take-home test kits "with messaging to test before the big game," said Ferrer.
She said the NFL anticipates distributing over 60,000 test kits. The county had also planned to set up vaccination sites at the NFL Experience and anyone receiving first, second, or a booster dose of vaccine would be given free entry to the event.
Free Covid testing: The NFL will offer free rapid testing at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the LA Convention Center "so that all attendees can test to know their status before they enter events" said Ferrer.
27 min ago
What to expect at the star-studded 2022 Super Bowl halftime show
This is the first time that the Super Bowl halftime show will feature hip hop artists as the main act.
Buzz has been building around the performance ever since "Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray dropped a teaser trailer featuring the artists.
How to watch: The Super Bowl is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where the Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals. The game will be broadcast on NBC and Telemundo and streamed live on Peacock.
Suspended 122 feet above the field, the 120-yard long, oval-shaped Infinity Screen by Samsung is the largest videoboard in the history of sports, according to the Korean electronics giant. But while it's been in place since mid-2020, it won't have had a showcase quite like the Super Bowl before.
When the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals clash on Sunday, fans inside the 70,000-capacity arena will have access to all manner of game data as a result of the giant screen. Instant replays and close-ups, statistics, scores and interactive updates will all be programmed on the screen in panels ranging from 20 to 40 feet high.
With 70,000 square feet of ultra-high-definition screen totaling 80 million pixels on its inside and outside surfaces, fans sitting lower down watch the screen inside the oval, while fans higher up will see the outside. Basically, there are no bad angles.
The display is making a lot of noise — literally. It's fitted with the equivalent of 1,500 home theater speaker systems, meaning there's no chance of missing a referee's call.
Though SoFi stadium hosted its first game in September 2020, Covid protocols meant fans weren't allowed inside until the following April. The Super Bowl represents something of a Hollywood premiere after a season of previews.
The stadium was designed by HKS, and Samsung worked with architectural drawings to optimize the spectator experience, says Mark Quiroz, vice president of marketing for Samsung Display Division. "The pure complexity of the building, from concept to design to construction was a challenging feat," he told CNN.
"Timing was also a very real challenge, ensuring that the Infinity Screen was ready for the NFL season opening day, a day that cannot be moved," he added. "This was also coupled with the early days of the pandemic, and the ability to put proper health protocols in place to protect the workers."
The need to innovate was paramount, however.
Some sports fans argue — in many cases rightly — that they can see more of the game and receive more in-game analysis from the comfort of their homes, and teams are having to work harder than ever on their stadium experiences.
"There is always going to be competition, as the home viewing experience has become so good with larger and sharper screens, requiring venues and technology providers (to) raise the bar on what the live fan experience needs to become to continually attract fans and guests," Quiroz said.