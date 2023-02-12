Rihanna speaks during a press conference on February 9, in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Superstar singer Rihanna, who will perform in the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, said she has been so focused on her impending performance that she forgot about her upcoming birthday later this month.

She called the task “incredible” but “almost impossible."

"I've been so focused on the Super Bowl, I totally forgot my birthday is coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day. I am just like, 'Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl.' So, it's a lot of preparation, a lot of moving parts and this week, this is the week that it really is being tested," Rihanna said Thursday.

The singer said everyone involved in the production is in the final tune-up stage. It's a massive undertaking, with as many as three to 400 people setting up and breaking down the stage, all in about eight minutes, Rihanna said.

"It's incredible. It's almost impossible," she said of the feat.

“When you become a mom there is something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world," said the icon and entrepreneur, who recently had a baby. "You can do anything."

"The Super Bowl is one of the big stages in the world, so as scary as that was, because I haven’t been on stage in 7 years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," said Rihanna, who last toured in 2016. "It’s important for me to do this this year. It’s important for representation. It’s important for my son to see that.”