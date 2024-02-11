Sports
By Ben Morse, Maureen Chowdhury, Antoinette Radford and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 4:57 p.m. ET, February 11, 2024
1 min ago

Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium

Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and beau Travis Kelce in tonight's Super Bowl.

The NFL and CBS, which is airing tonight's game, shared video of the music mega-star arriving and chatting with rapper Ice Spice and actor Blake Lively. Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, were also present.

Swift fans were concerned if the multi-Grammy award winning artist would make it to the big game given her tight touring schedule.

Swift played the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital from February 7 to 10, leaving her little time — given the long-haul flight and large time difference — to get back for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Japanese Embassy put out a statement last week to ease the concerns of fans.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Japanese mission said, in an apparent reference to the singer’s third studio album.

CNN's Chris Lau contributed to this report.

19 min ago

Dynamic running back Christian McCaffery could be the key to a 49ers victory at Super Bowl LVIII

From CNN's Ben Morse

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on October 1.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey runs with the ball during a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on October 1. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers have a plethora of offensive options against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight: From wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk to tight end George Kittle, quarterback Brock Purdy is spoiled for choice when it comes to who he should give the ball to.

But perhaps their most important player is jack-of-all-trades running back Christian McCaffrey.

Since being traded to the Niners from the Carolina Panthers in 2022, McCaffrey has developed into the driving force of head coach Kyle Shanahan’s offense, both with his explosive running ability, elusiveness with the ball in his hands and precision as a receiver.

McCaffrey enjoyed an excellent personal season and was rightly rewarded for it. On Thursday, he was named NFL Offensive Player of the Year, marking the first time he’s won the award.

McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on September 10.
McCaffrey looks for space to run the ball during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on September 10. Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

In what was his first full season since joining the 49ers from the Panthers, McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing yards (1,459), yards from scrimmage (2,023) and touchdowns (21). And that’s even more remarkable given he sat out the team’s final game of the regular season.

From the final few games of the 2022 season until Week 10 of this campaign, McCaffrey scored at least one touchdown in 17 straight games, matching the all-time record set by Lenny Moore.

He was the bellwether for the offense, touching the ball 17 times or more in every game except for a loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

25 min ago

What to know about Las Vegas’ state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, the "Death Star"

From CNN's Ben Morse

Allegiant Stadium is seen on January 30.
Allegiant Stadium is seen on January 30. Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tonight's game will be played in Las Vegas at the Raiders’ state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, aka the “Death Star.”

Opened in 2020, the venue was a key component of Raiders owner Mark Davis' mission to relocate the organization – which had been historically located in Oakland, California – to the Silver State.

The Raiders’ new 65,000-capacity stadium was built next to the Las Vegas Strip to accommodate the team. It was built with a domed roof and, according to Sports Illustrated, cost $1.9 billion to construct.

The stadium is said to bring in around $620 million annually to the local area, while also creating 6,000 permanent jobs in Southern Nevada.

The turf field can be moved depending on the event being hosted in the stadium — beyond Raiders home games, that includes everything from concerts to college football bowl games. The sliding field tray weighs 19 million pounds — which is a similar weight to the Eiffel Tower, per the official website — and is moved by 72 individual motors.

Roughly 105,000 cubic yards of concrete – akin to 257 miles of sidewalk from Las Vegas to Los Angeles – were used in construction and 425 trees were planted around the stadium. A total of 28,000 tons of structural steel were used, too — which is heavier than the Statue of Liberty.

The stadium includes 75,000 square feet of video boards to keep fans up to date with what’s happening on the field — fans don't need to worry about craning their necks for a replay.

31 min ago

The game is in Sin City, but don't expect to hear about players gambling on the Vegas Strip

From CNN's Ben Morse

The Las Vegas Strip shines brightly after dark in February 2023.
The Las Vegas Strip shines brightly after dark in February 2023. George Rose/Getty Images/FILE

The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers on February 11 in what is perceived as the gambling capital of the US, but despite the myriad of opportunities for players to partake in betting, the NFL stressed on Tuesday that they would face the “normal course of discipline” if they were found to have done so.

“The rules are no different for the participating teams’ players and other personnel as they would be for any other game: when on business, there is no gambling, whether it be sports gambling or otherwise,” Jeff Miller – the NFL executive vice president of communications, public affairs and policy – told reporters on a conference call.

“And any player, coach, personnel, yours truly, who would be caught or identified gambling at a casino would be eligible for the disciplinary process, and that would be addressed in the normal course of discipline as we would any player or other personnel who there was evidence that was violating the rules around gambling.”

Some context: The last 12 months have seen a recent spate of gambling policy violations by NFL players; indeed, on Tuesday’s call, Miller said New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is under investigation for gambling-related issues.

Players across the league received suspensions of varying degrees in the past year, with the NFL releasing a memo in June stressing the six “key rules” of its gambling policy.

43 min ago

These are the year's top-selling NFL jerseys, in charts

From CNN's Alex Leeds Matthews and Matt Meyer

The San Francisco 49ers' star running back Christian McCaffrey, who is likely to feature prominently in tonight's game, was one of three players whose jersey was a bestseller for 20 weeks of the NFL season.

As of the conference finals, his jersey was in the highest demand in the league.

McCaffery isn't just beloved by San Francisco fans — he's also a darling of fantasy football. The veteran RB is considered a true difference-maker and, for many players, the number one overall pick. No doubt he led a few proud jersey owners to their fantasy championship.

As for other top jersey sales: Glancing at these charts helps tell the story of the season, with fans deciding to spring for a jersey as their confidence grew in ascendant young quarterbacks like the Houston Texans' C.J. Stroud and Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love.

Seeing Joe Flacco on this list in 2024 would also likely come as a shock to NFL fans before the season, but his resurgent run with the Cleveland Browns clearly inspired a mini-sales boon.

And the Kelce brothers — Travis, of the Chiefs, and Jason, of the Eagles — have always been stars, but its hard not to credit spikes in their jersey sales at least in part to Travis' Taylor Swift romance and the boost it provided to their podcast and other media appearances.

While there are other fun narratives to explore, the names at the very top of the list are fairly straightforward — premiere talents at a variety of positions, especially quarterbacks and those playing for huge fanbases:

50 min ago

Patrick Mahomes is ready to ascend to the pantheon of NFL legends if he can secure a third title victory

From CNN's Ben Morse

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls a play during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 20.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls a play during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on November 20. Jay Biggerstaff/USA Today Network/Reuters

He may just be 28 years of age, but legacy is already on the line for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Already considered by some to be among the greatest NFL players of all time, he can convince some doubters from that debate with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

It would be Mahomes’ third title of an already illustrious career, drawing parallels to another all-time great quarterback — Tom Brady.

Mahomes is known for his unique skillset: his baseball background and ability to throw the ball from varied arm angles, the combination of pinpoint accuracy and throwing power, his knack for improvising and staying on his feet when a play breaks down.

Mahomes eludes Buffalo Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd during an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 21.
Mahomes eludes Buffalo Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd during an AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on January 21. Al Bello/Getty Images

The Chiefs offense leaned on him perhaps more than ever in 2023, as it slogged through an at-times frustrating season. Mahomes turned it on in the playoffs, playing almost flawlessly in Kansas City’s three playoff victories to get to the Super Bowl.

Having lifted the Lombardi Trophy just last year, Mahomes has the opportunity to do what very few players have ever done and win back-to-back titles.

Another Super Bowl title in Las Vegas would move him a step closer to Brady’s remarkable seven rings and the tag of "greatest of all time."

56 min ago

Usher has long held a special place in the hearts of fans. A 30-year career led to the Super Bowl stage

From CNN's Antoinette Radford

Usher performs in Philadelphia in June.
Usher performs in Philadelphia in June. Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban

Ask any kid that grew up in the 2000s to recall a song they heard on repeat during their childhood, and there's a good chance they'll mention Usher.

Over the past three decades, his music has proven a constant in the US Billboard Hot 100. His R&B tunes, pop remixes and collaborations with other artists have kept him front and center in audience’s minds.

But the performer didn’t enjoy immediate success. His debut album — "Usher," released in 1994 — barely caught the media’s attention.

In 1997, the tables started to turn. His second album, "My Way," featuring “You Make Me Wanna,” reached Number 2 on the charts and stayed there for 47 weeks. The artist honed his art with his 2001 album, "8701," featuring “U Got It Bad”, which spent six weeks in the top spot on the US Billboard charts. He also won his first Grammy for Best Male R&B Vocal performance for the song “U Remind Me” on the same album.

Usher’s 2004 Confessions album was his chef-d'oeuvre, taking home dozens of awards, and marking the release of what – to this day – remains his most popular song: “Yeah!” a collaboration with Lil Jon & Ludacris.

As R&B started to evolve, and audiences began moving away from the genre in favor of other music styles, like hip-hop and electropop, Usher adapted – collaborating with Nicki Minaj for the song “Lil Freak,” released on the 2010 "Raymond v. Raymond" album.

That project featured another widely played pop tune, “DJ Got Us Fallin’ In Love Again,” and the single “OMG,” in which Usher collaborated with will.i.am.

1 hr ago

In pictures: The evolution of the Super Bowl halftime show

From CNN Digital’s Photo Team

The Super Bowl halftime show has become a spectacle almost as big as the game itself.

Millions of people around the world will tune in this year to watch Usher take the stage at Super Bowl LVIII. Other artists who've performed in the past include Michael Jackson, Madonna, Prince, Paul McCartney, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, just to name a few.

But the Super Bowl halftime shows haven't always been star-studded. Before the 1990s, the halftime entertainment usually consisted of marching bands and drill teams that you normally see at college football games.

Al Hirt plays the trumpet while Ella Fitzgerald sings at the Super Bowl in 1972. The show that year paid tribute to jazz legend Louis Armstrong, who died the year before. 
Al Hirt plays the trumpet while Ella Fitzgerald sings at the Super Bowl in 1972. The show that year paid tribute to jazz legend Louis Armstrong, who died the year before.  Jerry Cooke/Corbis/Getty Images

A Mardi Gras-themed float is part of the show in 1981, which took place inside the Louisiana Superdome. 
A Mardi Gras-themed float is part of the show in 1981, which took place inside the Louisiana Superdome.  Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images

The "King of Pop," Michael Jackson, performed several of his hit songs in 1993. His performance is often credited with launching the tradition of blockbuster halftime shows. 
The "King of Pop," Michael Jackson, performed several of his hit songs in 1993. His performance is often credited with launching the tradition of blockbuster halftime shows.  Rusty Kennedy/AP

A helicopter picks up Diana Ross after she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 1996. 
A helicopter picks up Diana Ross after she headlined the Super Bowl halftime show in 1996.  Kevin Terrell/AP

Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023. She opened the show by hanging high above the field on a platform. She rubbed her abdomen during her closing song, sparking speculation that she might be expecting. After the performance, a Rihanna representative confirmed that she was pregnant. 
Rihanna performs during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023. She opened the show by hanging high above the field on a platform. She rubbed her abdomen during her closing song, sparking speculation that she might be expecting. After the performance, a Rihanna representative confirmed that she was pregnant.  Matt Slocum/AP
1 hr 12 min ago

Taylor Swift will make it to Vegas for the Super Bowl despite tight schedule, Japanese Embassy says

From CNN's Chris Lau

Taylor Swift performs in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7.
Taylor Swift performs in Tokyo, Japan, on February 7. Christopher Jue/TAS24/Getty Images

For anyone worried that Taylor Swift might not make it home from her overseas tour in time to see her boyfriend Travis Kelce in the Super Bowl, the Japanese Embassy has a comforting message: “Be fearless.”

The diplomatic mission in Washington put out a statement last week to ease the concerns of fans.

Swift played the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital from February 7 to 10, leaving her little time – given the long-haul flight and large time difference – to get back for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Making it even more of a stretch, Swift’s final show began at 6 p.m. and ran for about three hours, in line with her other Eras Tour dates. And that’s not to mention all the traffic she likely encountered around the stadium.

But not to worry, according to the embassy:

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Japanese mission said, in an apparent reference to the singer’s third studio album.

“We wanted to confirm that anyone concerned can be Fearless in knowing that this talented performer can wow Japanese audiences and still make it to Las Vegas to support the Chiefs,” the statement added.

As for how she'll feel when she gets there? CNN Travel took a look at what the pop star — and yes, average traveler — experiences with jet lag.