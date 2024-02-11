Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs and beau Travis Kelce in tonight's Super Bowl.

The NFL and CBS, which is airing tonight's game, shared video of the music mega-star arriving and chatting with rapper Ice Spice and actor Blake Lively. Swift's parents, Scott and Andrea, were also present.

Swift fans were concerned if the multi-Grammy award winning artist would make it to the big game given her tight touring schedule.

Swift played the Tokyo Dome in the Japanese capital from February 7 to 10, leaving her little time — given the long-haul flight and large time difference — to get back for the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium.

The Japanese Embassy put out a statement last week to ease the concerns of fans.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the Japanese mission said, in an apparent reference to the singer’s third studio album.

