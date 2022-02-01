Sports
Tom Brady announces he's retiring

By Mike Hayes, Adrienne Vogt and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 9:59 a.m. ET, February 1, 2022
1 min ago

Brady's journey from 199th draft pick to record-breaking NFL quarterback

From CNN's Steve Almasy and Homero De la Fuente

Tom Brady warms up in front of the New England Patriots tunnel before a game between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Patriots in Foxborough, Massachusetts, in October. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Selected by the Patriots with the 199th pick of the 2000 NFL Draft, Brady wasn't meant to be the starting quarterback; the Patriots already had three-time Pro Bowl selection Drew Bledsoe.

The Boston Herald reported Patriots Coach Bill Belichick said the team took Brady because he was the highest-rated player still available in the sixth round.

"He's a good, tough quarterback who played at a high level of competition,'' Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. "We'll put him out there with everyone else and let him compete and see what happens.''

After Brady had a good training camp and preseason, the Patriots made the rare move of keeping him as a fourth-string quarterback.

He moved up the depth chart and in the second game of Brady's second season Bledsoe suffered a severe injury when he was slammed to the ground.

When Brady took over, the Patriots were coming off a losing season and had struggled in two losses to open the 2001 season.

But the young quarterback led them to 11 wins in their last 14 regular-season games and on to Super Bowl XXXVI. There the Patriots beat the St. Louis Rams on a last-second field goal after Brady completed five passes on the game-winning drive. It was the first of five times he would be selected as most valuable player in the game.

The Patriots collected Vince Lombardi trophies in 2004, 2005, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

His best season might have been in 2007 when the Patriots went undefeated in the regular season as Brady threw for a then-record 50 touchdowns and completed a league-high 68.9% of his passes. But the New York Giants upset the Patriots in one of the most exciting Super Bowls ever.

Brady's last season was filled with gaudy numbers, too: 5,316 yards passing and 43 touchdowns. While Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the overwhelming favorite to win the MVP award, Brady is the likely runner-up. Whoever wins will be MVP for the fourth time in their career.

CNN's Ray Sanchez and Jack Bantock contributed to this report.

5 min ago

Tom Brady officially announces his retirement from the NFL

Tom Brady stands on the winners' podium after winning Super Bowl LV in 2021 in Tampa. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has announced his retirement from the NFL via an Instagram post on Tuesday.

In the post, Brady said:

I have always believed the sport of football is an “all-in” proposition - if a 100% competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts on the field or in life. 
This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes:
I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention. 

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl winner who is considered one of the greatest NFL players of all time, has decided to retire, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington and The Boston Globe, citing unnamed sources.

Brady just wrapped up his 22nd season in the NFL and second with the Bucs. On Jan. 23, when Tampa Bay, the defending Super Bowl champion, lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady said he would take the decision on his professional football future “day-by-day.” 

Brady is considered by many NFL observers to be the greatest quarterback of all time, having led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles and the Bucs to one. No quarterback has thrown for more touchdowns, more yards or won more playoff games than Brady. He has also played in and won more regular-season games in his career than any other quarterback. 

More background: Brady is a 44-year-old father of three who has been married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen since 2009.

They have two children, a 12-year-old son and a 9-year-old daughter. Brady has a 14-year-old son from a prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.  

Brady told the SiriusXM “Let's Go!” podcast Jan. 24 that Bündchen and his children would be at the heart of any choice he made. 