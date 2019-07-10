Women's World Cup champions celebrate with NYC parade
A bunch of people at the parade want Megan Rapinoe for president
Soccer fans are packing Lower Manhattan for today's ticker tape parade. Many of them have brought posters and signs to cheer on the team.
Some of those signs are encouraging Megan Rapinoe to run for president.
Rapinoe — who has described herself as a "walking protest" — has skyrocketed to national prominence for leading her team's undefeated run to win the World Cup on Sunday and championing the lawsuit demanding pay equal to the men's team.
She's outspoken, too: Earlier this year, she asserted that she would not be "going to the f*****g White House" if the women's team won the World Cup. Last night, she also shared her message to President Trump.
Here's a look at some of the Rapinoe supporters:
The US women's soccer team has a fourth star. Here's what that means.
The US women's soccer team has been flashing up the number four in pictures and videos since they won the World Cup on Sunday. Plus, you might have noticed an extra star above the crest on all of the logos, jerseys and new shirts.
The fourth star represents the team's fourth World Cup the team won — the other three representing championships in 1991, 1999 and 2015.
Here are some times on social media the team has celebrated the fourth star:
President Trump hasn't invited the US women's team to the White House
The US Women's soccer team hasn't received an invitation from President Trump to visit the White House after winning the Women's World Cup.
This White House visit has been a point of tension between players and the President.
A few weeks ago, a reporter from Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine that looks at the sport and its place in culture, asked Megan Rapinoe if she was excited about going to the White House if her team wins the Women's World Cup.
"Psssh, I'm not going to the f*****g White House," she fired back before the reporter finished the question. "No. I'm not going to the White House. We're not gonna be invited. I doubt it."
Trump responded by tweeting "Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job!"
He continued, "We haven't yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team."
Rapinoe made no excuses for the willingness of her team to engage in issues beyond wins and losses at a news conference following the World Cup final.
"We say what we feel. All of us really, I know that my voice sometimes is louder, but in meal rooms, in conversations, everybody is in this together," Rapinoe said, with her medal around her neck. "We are such a proud and strong and defiant group of women."
Player Rose Lavelle told Poppy Harlow on CNN that she felt like the team was "all on the same page" about if they would go to the White House if Trump extended the invitation, but didn't specify what that meant.
Another player Kelly O' Hara continued, "I think that's a conversation we'll have as a team and I think that, like she said, deal with it after we enjoy this time together."
Watch the clip:
These friends traveled to NYC from Virginia and Maryland to celebrate the team
A group of friends, most from the University of Lynchburg, traveled to Manhattan from a mix of Virginia, Maryland and Long Island for the parade.
Charlie Kruger (in the bottom right of the photo above) was the biggest fan of the group. Kruger, 20, even traveled to France to watch the team's game against England.
“Their success shows they need to be heard,” she said. “They use that platform from their success to bring these issues that everyday people across the world are struggling with.”
The US women's team moves to battle for equal pay
As the American women went unbeaten in the 2019 championship, capping their flawless run Sunday with a 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, it was hard to miss that they were playing for something bigger than a trophy.
Months before the tournament kicked off — on International Women's Day, no less — stars Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd, Megan Rapinoe and Becky Sauerbrunn filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation, claiming they deserve to be paid what the American men are paid for their international performances.
The federation denied the claim in May, saying the disparities were the product of business decisions rather than any efforts to discriminate, Sports Illustrated and other media outlets reported. The USSF also said the men and women are subject to different collective bargaining agreements, which are not made public.
On Sunday, the crowd in Lyon, France, chanted, "Equal pay!" after the American women won.
Here's what the champions told CNN Monday about their fight for equal pay:
- Megan Rapinoe: "We understand what kind of stage we’re on. We’re very aware of the attention that we have, the platform that we have, and we are extremely aware of the power of winning and performing and doing so in the style that we always do. So we always kind of knew that this would be a huge summer for us in many different ways, and this is just the first step in a very big summer that we hope to have."
- Crystal Dunn: "You know there’s not only 10 people coming to these games to watch us. It’s packed, filled stadiums, and that’s what people need to see is that people want to see us play, and it needs to be seen across the world."
- Alex Morgan: "We've kind of been able to translate what we've learned on the field to off the field and that's also using our voice and be able to speak up for important issues. And I think it's so evident, more today than ever, that we do need to use our voice for what we believe in and for the opinions that we have, and i think we've been able to do that in a great way."
What you need to know about the US women's soccer team's World Cup win
The US women's soccer team captured a 2-0 win over the Netherlands in the FIFA Women's World Cup championship game.
Here are some highlights from the game and other key statistics:
- Who scored: Megan Rapinoe scored a penalty goal in the second half, giving the Americans a 1-0 lead, and then Rose Lavelle added a second point to the scoreboard with a shot in the 69th minute.
- Awards were given: The penalty secured Rapinoe the Golden Boot, beating teammate Alex Morgan — who also ended the tournament with six goals and three assists — courtesy of minutes per goal. Rapinoe, only the second player in history to start in three World Cup finals, was also awarded the Golden Ball, given to the tournament's best player.
- About the game: The 2019 World Cup took place at Stade de Lyon in France and was attended by 57,900.
- They're on a winning streak: The US women's soccer team won its second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup and record-extending fourth title. The American team also won the World Cup in 1991, 1999 and 2015.
New York City will hold a parade today for the US women's soccer team
The US Women's National Team will be honored today with a ticker tape parade after its World Cup soccer win over the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, according to New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
Here's what you need to know about the parade:
- What to expect: The parade will start at 9:30 a.m. ET and head down the Canyon of Heroes in lower Manhattan.
- About last celebration: The last ticker tape parade in New York, in July 2015, also honored the US women's soccer team after its defeat of Japan 5-2.
- The first ticker tape parade was in 1886: New York has hosted 206 marches up Broadway from the Battery to City Hall since 1886, according to the Alliance for Downtown New York, a commercial advocacy, research, and information group. Each parade is marked with a granite strip along the parade route.
- What is ticker tape anyway? The ticker tape machine was invented in 1867 to record telegraphed stock trades for brokerage firms located in Lower Manhattan, the city's financial district. The machine spit out inch-wide ribbons of paper printed with the trades. Office workers learned that handfuls of ticker tape thrown into the air created a dramatic effect. (Note: As the stock exchange upgraded to using electronic devices, ticker tape became harder to come by and parade attendees began using shredded paper.)
- There will be a lot of clean up: The parades generate literally tons of paper and other debris, the NYC Department of Sanitation says. For example, the 336 men and women assigned parade cleanup collected 34.06 tons of confetti and other trash after the 2012 parade in honor of the New York Giants Super Bowl XLVI win.