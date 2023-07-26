The United States women’s national team kicked off their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Vietnam in the Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

Should the USWNT lift the trophy next month, it would be the first time in history that a team — men’s or women’s — has won three consecutive World Cup titles.

But how did they become so dominant? Every dynasty has a beginning, that someone or something which sets in motion the line of succession; the visionary with the ambitious plan, aiming for a future others think fanciful; the iron-willed followers bringing it to fruition, leaving unshakable foundations from which others can build.

Anson Dorrance knew he was a pioneer during his eight years as head coach of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT). It was obvious, he says. “You’re trying to do things that have never been done,” he tells CNN Sport.

Any understanding of how and why the USWNT is women’s soccer’s dominant force, a four-time Women’s World Cup winner and favorite to win the next edition currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand, must start with Dorrance, the groundbreaker and the bricklayer.

