USA takes on the Netherlands in the Women's World Cup

By Ben Morse, Ben Church and Patrick Sung, CNN

Published 2335 GMT (0735 HKT) July 26, 2023
6 min ago

US forward Sophia Smith scored a double on her World Cup debut

From CNN's Homero De la Fuente

Sophia Smith's double against Vietnam makes her the second-youngest player in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a World Cup game.

Smith, at age 22 years and 346 days, was also the fourth USWNT player ever to score two or more goals in their women’s World Cup debut.

To cap it off, the NWSL MVP was also named Player of the Match against Vietnam by tournament organizers.

“It’s so exciting. Every minute of that game was fun and the crowd was amazing and I think it was a good place to start in this tournament but I know we have so much more to get to,” Smith said after the game.
“I feel relieved, I was a little bit anxious going into the tournament so its good to have a game under our belt and to kind of get a feel for it and know what to expect, but we know that the next two games are going to be hard and we’re just, you know, we’re going to celebrate this for a second but then put our focus into the next game.”

Back-to-back defending champions USA play against the Netherlands, in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, on July 27 in Wellington, New Zealand (July 26 in the US).

8 min ago

How the US became the dominant force in women's soccer

From CNN's Aimee Lewis

The United States women’s national team kicked off their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Vietnam in the Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Should the USWNT lift the trophy next month, it would be the first time in history that a team — men’s or women’s — has won three consecutive World Cup titles.

But how did they become so dominant? Every dynasty has a beginning, that someone or something which sets in motion the line of succession; the visionary with the ambitious plan, aiming for a future others think fanciful; the iron-willed followers bringing it to fruition, leaving unshakable foundations from which others can build.

Anson Dorrance knew he was a pioneer during his eight years as head coach of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT). It was obvious, he says. “You’re trying to do things that have never been done,” he tells CNN Sport.

Any understanding of how and why the USWNT is women’s soccer’s dominant force, a four-time Women’s World Cup winner and favorite to win the next edition currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand, must start with Dorrance, the groundbreaker and the bricklayer.

Read all about the US history makers and the groundbreakers here.

9 min ago

Here's what happened in the US team's opening match

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand and Homero DeLaFuente

The US Women's National Team kicked off their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory in the Group E match at Eden Park in in Auckland, New Zealand. 

After the match, US coach Vlatko Andonovski said he thought his team should have scored more goals in their win over Vietnam.

"I wouldn't say that I expected more goals but with the way that we played and the opportunities that we created I sure wanted to see more goals and I thought that we deserved to score more goals," Andonovski told reporters Saturday.

With the USWNT looking for an unprecedented third consecutive World Cup title, Sophia Smith — starring in her first World Cup — opened the scoring with a low left finish in the 14th minute on an assist from Alex Morgan.

Morgan had a chance to double the UWSNT’s score in the 44th minute but had her penalty from the spot saved by Vietnam goalkeeper Tran Thi Kim Thanh. 

However, Smith made it a first half brace, scoring her second goal seven minutes into extra-time to give USA a two-goal lead. 

In the 77th minute, US co-captain Lindsey Horan added an insurance goal for the American women, firing in a cross from Smith into the back of the net. 

And coach Andonovski was pleased with the performance of the US' young stars, saying they met his expectations.

"I wholeheartedly believe that these players are capable of doing what they did," he said.

"Besides Sophia [Smith], I thought [Emily] Fox and Trinity [Rodman] were really good on the right side, I thought Andi [Sullivan] was a key figure in the middle of the field in regaining possession of the ball in some important attacks and Naomi [Girma] in the back I thought she looked like she had three World Cups behind her, so comfortable."

Looking forward to the team's next game against the Netherlands in Wellington on Thursday, Andonovski said he believed the younger players will be "a little more encouraged" and have "less nerves."