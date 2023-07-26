Sophia Smith's double against Vietnam makes her the second-youngest player in USWNT history to score multiple goals in a World Cup game.
Smith, at age 22 years and 346 days, was also the fourth USWNT player ever to score two or more goals in their women’s World Cup debut.
To cap it off, the NWSL MVP was also named Player of the Match against Vietnam by tournament organizers.
“It’s so exciting. Every minute of that game was fun and the crowd was amazing and I think it was a good place to start in this tournament but I know we have so much more to get to,” Smith said after the game.
“I feel relieved, I was a little bit anxious going into the tournament so its good to have a game under our belt and to kind of get a feel for it and know what to expect, but we know that the next two games are going to be hard and we’re just, you know, we’re going to celebrate this for a second but then put our focus into the next game.”
Back-to-back defending champions USA play against the Netherlands, in a rematch of the 2019 World Cup final, on July 27 in Wellington, New Zealand (July 26 in the US).