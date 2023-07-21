US fans gather outside the team's hotel in Auckland. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Hours before the US Women’s National Team face Vietnam in their first match of the 2023 World Cup, fans gathered outside the players' hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse.

Pressed against the rope at the front of the crowd, a group of kids from Colorado, including John Nels Froelich, trained their eyes on the door, getting more eager every time someone walked out.

“I’d do anything to be on that bus,” Froelich said.

Froelich and his family are staying in the same hotel as New Zealand’s Football Ferns and he said many of them signed a jersey for him.

His father, John, said last night he was at the hotel bar and several members of the team were sitting nearby just watching the Costa Rica game on TV.

“It was crazy,” he told CNN.