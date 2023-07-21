From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
Hours before the US Women’s National Team face Vietnam in their first match of the 2023 World Cup, fans gathered outside the players' hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse.
Pressed against the rope at the front of the crowd, a group of kids from Colorado, including John Nels Froelich, trained their eyes on the door, getting more eager every time someone walked out.
“I’d do anything to be on that bus,” Froelich said.
Froelich and his family are staying in the same hotel as New Zealand’s Football Ferns and he said many of them signed a jersey for him.
His father, John, said last night he was at the hotel bar and several members of the team were sitting nearby just watching the Costa Rica game on TV.
“It was crazy,” he told CNN.
23 min ago
Excitement is building in Auckland ahead of the game
From CNN's Tara Subramaniam in Auckland, New Zealand
World Cup fever is gripping Auckland as the US prepares to take on Vietnam at the city's Eden Park stadium.
Hours before the game, fans gathered outside the USWNT's hotel, hoping to catch a glimpse of the players.
"It’s like waiting for pop stars, like Taylor Swift," said one woman in the crowd.
Expectations are always high for the US Women’s National Team (USWNT) when the Women’s World Cup comes around, and this year is no different as the all-conquering team bids for an historic third consecutive title.
Saturday sees the US juggernaut open its campaign against World Cup debutant Vietnam, with a squad blending elite experience with exciting young talent.
Five members of the team – including stars Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe – were part of the successful campaigns in 2015 and 2019, while Alyssa Thompson and Trinity Rodman, already established stars in the NWSL, are making their first appearance at the sport’s showpiece event.
The burden of history could weigh heavily upon the US players, having won four of the eight official versions of the tournament to date as well as its previous 12 World Cup games, dating back to the 2015 group stage.
No country has ever won three straight titles in either men’s or women’s World Cup history.
Given Vietnam’s relative paucity of resources and experience compared to its Group E competitors — the US, Netherlands and Portugal — its chances of advancing from the opening stage are slim.
38 min ago
Vietnam faces a tall task against the USWNT
From CNN's Matt Foster
The last time the USWNT faced an AFC opponent at a World Cup, it ran riot, emerging as a 13-0 winner against Thailand in the 2019 edition in what remains the largest margin of victory in either women’s or men’s World Cup history.
Alex Morgan scored five times on that occasion — a similar glut against Vietnam seems unlikely but not impossible as the teams meet for the first time.
Vietnam faces a metaphorical mountain if the team is to make an imprint on the fixture.
The Golden Star Women Warriors qualified for the World Cup after reaching the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup for the first time in their history.
The squad boasts just one player plying their trade outside the country — star striker Huỳnh Nhu, who has racked up an impressive 67 goals in 103 international appearances and competes in Portugal’s top division for Länk FC Vilaverdense.
Given Vietnam’s relative paucity of resources and experience compared to its Group E competitors — the US, Netherlands and Portugal — its chances of advancing from the opening stage are slim.
Expect wild celebrations if the team scores at the tournament, particularly in the high profile contest against the USWNT, such as when Nguyen Thi Thanh Nhã, 21, grabbed a 92nd-minute consolation goal in a 2-1 defeat to Germany in a friendly in June.
1 hr 19 min ago
The USWNT squad is relying on youth and experience in its bid for a third straight Word Cup
From CNN's Ben Morse
The 23-player US Women’s National Team (USWNT) squad for the 2023 Women’s World Cup squad features a mix of new faces combined with some familiar ones.
Forwards Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, midfielder Julie Ertz, defender Kelley O’Hara and goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher all have two Women’s World Cup titles to their names, while four others were part of the team’s 2019 success in France.
Alongside the experienced core — Morgan, Rapinoe and O’Hara become the 10th, 11th and 12th USWNT players to be selected for four or more tournaments — is a selection of players making their World Cup debuts.
Chief among those 14 first timers selected by head coach Vlatko Andonovski are 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson, who was recently the No. 1 overall pick in the NWSL draft, and Trinity Rodman, daughter of basketball great Dennis.
A selection of famous faces helped to announce the squad in June as the USWNT bids to win its third consecutive World Cup title.
From US President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden to singer Taylor Swift and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, a plethora of star-studded names appeared in a video on the USWNT Twitter page, accompanied with their own congratulatory message.
“For nearly 40 years, the US Women’s National Soccer Team has epitomized what it means to be a champion. From lifting trophies, to fighting for gender equity, these women have been a source of inspiration to Americans of all ages – our family included,” President Biden began the announcement video by saying.
The first lady added: “Joe and I can’t wait to watch this team soar at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Now, we’re so excited to help unveil the 23 players who will represent the USA in Australia and New Zealand.”
1 hr 19 min ago
How to watch the US Women's National Team take on Vietnam if you're in the US
From CNN staff
The US Women’s National Team arrives at this year's FIFA Women's World Cup tournament as the two-time defending champion and arguably the favorite to win an unprecedented third consecutive title.
The US plays its first match against Vietnam in Auckland, New Zealand, at 1 p.m. Saturday local time. For Americans watching from home, that's actually 9 p.m. ET on Friday.
In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the match by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app. Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.
According to sports data company Gracenote, the US is the favorite to win the tournament with a 18% chance of success.
Watching from elsewhere? A full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.
40 min ago
This South Korean star almost quit soccer after a gender controversy. Now, she's set to play at the World Cup
From CNN’s Gawon Bae in Seoul, South Korea
If South Korean Park Eun-seon’s soccer journey has been a long and winding one, with plenty of ups and down, her inclusion in her country’s 2023 Women’s World Cup squad offers a moment of redemption.
The 36-year-old striker — nicknamed “Park-latan,” a nod to Swedish soccer great Zlatan Ibrahimović — has had a turbulent career; from joining the senior squad for the 2003 Women’s World Cup age 17 to considering quitting the game altogether due to controversy regarding her gender.
The veteran striker has defied the odds to travel to Australia and New Zealand to compete at this year’s World Cup and she’s hoping to get her chance on the pitch.
“It’s an opportunity that will never come again, so I want to get a goal that I can brag about later,” she told CNN.
“I want this to be an opportunity where I can make this come true,” she said of her World Cup hopes.”