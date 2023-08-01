In Group E's other match, the Netherlands plays Vietnam
Vietnam is already out of the tournament but will face a Netherlands side looking to secure its place in the last 16.
The Dutch gave a great account of themselves against the USWNT in their last fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and the team needs to equal or better Portugal’s result to qualify for the knockout round.
The Oranje will come up against tournament debutant Vietnam which is still waiting for its first goal at the Women’s World Cup.
Getting out of the group stage was always going to be tough for the Asian side given the competition, but Vietnam has not rolled over against its far more experienced opposition so far this tournament.
How the US became the dominant force in women's soccer
The United States women’s national team kicked off their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 victory against Vietnam in the Group E match at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Should the USWNT lift the trophy next month, it would be the first time in history that a team — men’s or women’s — has won three consecutive World Cup titles.
But how did they become so dominant? Every dynasty has a beginning, that someone or something which sets in motion the line of succession; the visionary with the ambitious plan, aiming for a future others think fanciful; the iron-willed followers bringing it to fruition, leaving unshakable foundations from which others can build.
Anson Dorrance knew he was a pioneer during his eight years as head coach of the US Women’s National Team (USWNT). It was obvious, he says. “You’re trying to do things that have never been done,” he tells CNN Sport.
Any understanding of how and why the USWNT is women’s soccer’s dominant force, a four-time Women’s World Cup winner and favorite to win the next edition currently taking place in Australia and New Zealand, must start with Dorrance, the groundbreaker and the bricklayer.
Read all about the US history makers and the groundbreakers here.
US soccer legend Kristine Lilly says the pre-game atmosphere is "awesome"
Some all-time stars of US soccer are in New Zealand today to cheer the USWNT on against Portugal.
Two-time World Cup winner Kristine Lilly, the most capped international in the history of the sport, is enjoying the pre-match festivities alongside fellow USWNT legends Mia Hamm and Julie Foudy.
"The atmosphere today with all these American fans is awesome," Lilly said.
One of those fans is 13-year-old Elena Wright from Maryland, who is in Auckland with her family to cheer the US on — and was surprised to bump into the legends near the fan festival in the city.
“We just walked over to get a picture with Julie Foudy, and then Kristine Lilly and Mia Hamm came up behind us," Wright said. "And I didn't even know who was next to us, I was facing the camera. And then I looked and that was like, the best moment of my life.”
Crucial match: The USWNT is the strong favorite ahead of today's game — though progression from the group is by no means guaranteed for the four-time champion.
The US will reach the knockout rounds with a win or a draw today, though a defeat — along with a win or a draw for the Netherlands against Vietnam — would see the team eliminated from the competition at the group stage for the first time ever.
"They gotta make it happen," Lilly said.
USWNT looking to seal qualification vs Portugal
With Portugal making its first-ever appearance at the Women’s World Cup, the USWNT is the strong favorite ahead of today's game — though progression from the group is by no means guaranteed for the four-time champion.
A 1-1 draw against the Netherlands last week thanks to Lindsey Horan’s second-half equalizer means that Vlatko Andonovski’s side will reach the knockout rounds with a win or a draw against Portugal.
A defeat, along with a win or a draw for the Netherlands against Vietnam, would see the USWNT eliminated from the competition at the group stage for the first time ever.
The Americans could still progress with a defeat against Portugal, a scenario that would require Vietnam to beat the Netherlands and the US to retain its advantageous goal difference over the Netherlands.
The head-to-head between the USWNT and Portugal makes for positive reading for the defending champion, which has won all 10 of the previous meetings without ever conceding a goal.
“When you’re at the top, you’re always looking to get better,” US forward Megan Rapinoe said ahead of the final group stage game. “There are always things we can work on — tactical things, technical mistakes, game plan or scout areas where we can be better.”
The team’s final group stage game takes place at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and kicks off at 3 a.m. Eastern Time (7 p.m. local time).
Australia sends Canada packing, Japan hammers Spain. Catch up on the latest results
After a disappointing start to the tournament, co-host nation Australia finally looked like a possible title contender with a superb 4-0 demolition of Canada, eliminating the reigning Olympic champion in the process.
Elsewhere in Group B, Nigeria ended with a 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland but still qualified for the last 16 as the runner-up.
Meanwhile on Monday, Zambia recorded its first win ever at the Women's World Cup after defeating Costa Rica 3-1, while JapanthrashedSpain 4-0 to continue its impressive, undefeated start to the tournament.
Haiti's trailblazing new generation honors its soccer roots
Haiti may only have a slim chance of advancing to the knockout stages, but the team say they won’t go down without a fight Tuesday as some players draw on family history to lay down a legacy on their Women’s World Cup debut.
Ahead of their Group D match against Denmark, Haiti midfielder Danielle Etienne, 22 – whose father Derrick played for the men’s national team — says her family are right behind her.
“I know I’m making my grandfather proud, I’m making my parents proud as well,” Etienne told CNN after a training session Sunday.
Etienne joined Haiti’s youth set-up at age 14 and represented the team at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2018 – the first time a Caribbean nation has appeared in that tournament.
She says her grandfather in particular has been invested in her soccer journey.
“He calls my dad after every game to get an update and check in,” she said. “He always says thank you which I think is kind of ironic because it’s like ‘Thank you for being Haitian so I can play for the national team’. But he always says thank you for representing my country.”