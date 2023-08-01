Netherlands' Jill Roord celebrates after scoring against the US in Wellington, New Zealand on July 27. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Vietnam is already out of the tournament but will face a Netherlands side looking to secure its place in the last 16.

The Dutch gave a great account of themselves against the USWNT in their last fixture, which ended in a 1-1 draw, and the team needs to equal or better Portugal’s result to qualify for the knockout round.

The Oranje will come up against tournament debutant Vietnam which is still waiting for its first goal at the Women’s World Cup.

Getting out of the group stage was always going to be tough for the Asian side given the competition, but Vietnam has not rolled over against its far more experienced opposition so far this tournament.