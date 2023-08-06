Sports
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
Live Updates

US vs Sweden in the Women's World Cup

By Ben Church, Issy Ronald and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 3:19 a.m. ET, August 6, 2023
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
2 min ago

Midfielder Lindsey Horan labels criticism of US soccer team as "noise"

From CNN's Jill Martin and Amy Woodyatt

US midfielder Lindsey Horan warms up pre-match against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 22.
US midfielder Lindsey Horan warms up pre-match against Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, on July 22. Saeed Khan/AFP/Getty Images

Lindsey Horan has rejected criticism of how the US has been performing at the Women’s World Cup, labeling it as “noise.”

The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) played to a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday, a result that helped the four-time world champion finish as runner-up in Group E and advance to the Group of 16.

But the Americans came painfully close to exiting the tournament when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hit the goalpost in the dying moments of the game — the only thing separating them from a shocking exit.

“It’s noise. Sometimes, you know, you hear it, you see it... and sometimes, it’s hard to get away from it,” USWNT co-captain Horan told a media conference on Thursday, in response to a question about criticism from pundits and fans.

One of those pundits was two-time World Cup winner and former USWNT player Carli Lloyd, who quipped on the FOX broadcast that “the player of the match was that post” – a reference to Portugal's near-miss. Her former teammates were “lucky to not be going home right now,” Lloyd said.

“You guys are all watching us. Everyone in the world gets to have their opinion. And it’s the World Cup, you know, it’s the biggest stage,” added Horan, as she looked ahead to the team’s knockout match against Sweden on Sunday.

Read more from her comments here.

8 min ago

'U-S-A!': On the road with thousands of American soccer fans at the World Cup

From CNN's Tara Subramaniam

US fans react during the group stage match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27.
US fans react during the group stage match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, on July 27. Andrew Cornaga/AP

In the shadow of Auckland’s Eden Park stadium, a neighborhood watering hole has become a home away from home for the hordes of American fans who have traveled thousands of miles to cheer on the US team at the Women’s World Cup.

The Morningside Tavern, a cavernous bar with a sprawling outdoor patio, hosted more than a thousand US supporters Tuesday for a pregame gathering held by the American Outlaws, according to the non-profit supporter group, which has more than 200 chapters across the United States.

“To see this turnout is really fantastic,” said St. Paul, Minnesota, native Mike Householder, as he waited in line to get into the packed bar. “It’s a long way [to travel]. When we went to Canada [for the 2015 World Cup], of course, there were a lot of Yanks there, but this is New Zealand.”

Standing beside him, wearing a foam Statue of Liberty crown, US supporter Suzanne Rivera agreed.

“It’s just wonderful to see our women have such devoted fans,” she said.
Mike Householder and Suzanne Rivera outside the Morningside Tavern in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 1.
Mike Householder and Suzanne Rivera outside the Morningside Tavern in Auckland, New Zealand, on August 1. Tara Subramaniam/CNN

Ahead of kick-off for the big game against Portugal, the atmosphere builds.

Fans cycle in and out of the bar as US classics like “Life is a Highway” and “Cotton-eyed Joe” blare over the loudspeakers. The line of fans decked out in their best red, white and blue outfits extends more than halfway down the block.

It all adds up to what bar manager Dave Gunn calls the “authentic” American atmosphere.

“It felt pretty hair-raising. Lots of stars and stripes memorabilia around the place as well. Really felt like you were walking into a bar that you see in the movies in America,” he said.

“It was great for us … to feel part of that carnival tournament atmosphere and be also like the home of the USA during the pregame.”

About 15,000 US fans were expected to travel to New Zealand for the World Cup, CNN affiliate Radio New Zealand reported in July, citing the country’s government.

Read more here: On the road with thousands of American soccer fans at the World Cup.

18 min ago

What to know about Sweden, the last team to beat the US in regulation at the World Cup

From CNN's Matt Foster

Elin Rubensson of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the against Argentina at Waikato Stadium on August 2, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand.
Elin Rubensson of Sweden celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the against Argentina at Waikato Stadium on August 2, 2023, in Hamilton, New Zealand. Phil Walter/Getty Images

While a 2-0 victory over Argentina last Wednesday was not the Swedish women's national team's most scintillating performance, the world No. 3 in FIFA’s rankings exercised considerable control, dominating possession throughout.

Four of Sweden’s nine goals at the tournament have come from headers, including one against the South American team, but a coolly executed penalty kick from substitute Elin Rubensson is what wrapped up the Scandinavian team’s victory.

Sweden knew before the game that its date with destiny against the US was all but sealed: it would have required a 10-goal swing between themselves and Italy to surrender top spot in the group. But the team looked determined to finish as smoothly as possible ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the four-time World Cup champion.

This will be the seventh World Cup meeting between the two teams and the first in the knockout stages, according to FIFA.

The US has won four of the previous six World Cup meetings, but Sweden won the last meeting between the two teams in July 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics – a 3-0 win in the group stage.

Sweden also played to a draw with the US in 2015 and beat the Americans in 2011 – the last time any team defeated the the US inside regulation time (as opposed to by penalty kicks) at a World Cup.

The US defeated the Scandinavian side in the group stage in 2019.

20 min ago

How to watch the US Women's National Team take on Sweden

Diehard US soccer fans are going to start their Sunday early, with a 5 a.m. ET kickoff for the must-win matchup between Sweden and the US women.

Brew a cup of coffee — here's how to tune in:

The match kicks off at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, at 5 a.m. ET.

In the US, the match will air on your local Fox channel. You can also stream the contest by signing in with your TV provider at foxsports.com or on the Fox Sports app.

Telemundo and Peacock are providing Spanish-language coverage.

Watching abroad? ViaPlay will air the match in Sweden, and you can find a full breakdown of media rights holders in each country is available on the FIFA website.