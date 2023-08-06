Lindsey Horan has rejected criticism of how the US has been performing at the Women’s World Cup, labeling it as “noise.”
The US Women’s National Team (USWNT) played to a 0-0 draw with Portugal on Tuesday, a result that helped the four-time world champion finish as runner-up in Group E and advance to the Group of 16.
But the Americans came painfully close to exiting the tournament when Portugal substitute Ana Capeta hit the goalpost in the dying moments of the game — the only thing separating them from a shocking exit.
“It’s noise. Sometimes, you know, you hear it, you see it... and sometimes, it’s hard to get away from it,” USWNT co-captain Horan told a media conference on Thursday, in response to a question about criticism from pundits and fans.
One of those pundits was two-time World Cup winner and former USWNT player Carli Lloyd, who quipped on the FOX broadcast that “the player of the match was that post” – a reference to Portugal's near-miss. Her former teammates were “lucky to not be going home right now,” Lloyd said.
“You guys are all watching us. Everyone in the world gets to have their opinion. And it’s the World Cup, you know, it’s the biggest stage,” added Horan, as she looked ahead to the team’s knockout match against Sweden on Sunday.