Even as a 15-year-old, Sam Kerr had the weight of a nation on her shoulders.

At age 15 and 150 days, a fresh-faced Kerr ran onto the Canberra pitch to make her international debut for Australia in 2009. She had already become the youngest scorer in the W-League, Australia’s top division, and been voted players’ player of the year. Expectations were high.

But Australia fell to an emphatic 5-1 defeat to Italy that day and Alyssa Mautz, Kerr’s teammate at Perth Glory and the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), believed Kerr experienced a lot of pressure early in her career. “She couldn’t enjoy the game as much as I think she would like at that age,” she told CNN.

Fast forward to 2023 and Kerr is one of best players in the game and a global star. She became the first female player to feature on the global front cover of the popular soccer video game, FIFA, in 2022.

But on Monday Australia’s captain and all-time leading scorer faces possibly her toughest test yet, to help keep Australia in the Women’s World Cup, the competition the country is hosting, by beating reining Olympic champion Canada in a must-win match for the Matildas. The expectations and pressure has arguably never been higher.

More force has been added onto the sizeable burden carried on her shoulders, though that may just drive the striker on to keep home hopes alive in this tournament.

“Being put on a pedestal and, like, having that stress of being the best player in Australia, I think it did drive her, obviously, and she already had that mentality of wanting to be the best,” said Mautz.

Only a handful of players get to experience leading their nation at a World Cup on home soil. Kerr has had to wait longer than expected for the honor at this tournament having been forced to miss Australia’s opening two games because of injury.

Kerr declared herself fit for Monday’s crunch tie but remained coy over how head coach Tony Gustavsson might choose to use her, off the bench or from the start.

