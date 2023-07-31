Colombia produced one of the most dramatic Women’s World Cup upsets, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1 on Sunday.
The South American side looked to have been denied a famous win after Alexandra Popp equalized for Germany from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, canceling out 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo’s wonderful opener at the start of the second half.
But, in the dying seconds, Manuela Vanegas scored with a brilliant header from a corner to spark frenzied celebrations inside the Sydney Football Stadium.
Here's what else happened in key contests over the weekend:
- Co-hosts New Zealand crash out: New Zealand picked up an unwanted record by becoming the first host nation knocked out at the Women’s World Cup group stages, after its 0-0 draw against Switzerland on Sunday. With Norway thrashing the Philippines 6-0 in the other Group A game, the Football Ferns needed to beat the Swiss to secure a place in the last 16 but was unable to find a breakthrough.
- Morocco upsets South Korea: Morocco earned a surprise victory over South Korea on Sunday to secure the country’s first win at a Women’s World Cup. Striker Ibtissam Jraidi scored the only goal of the match as defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at a senior-level Women’s World Cup. With one round of fixtures left, Colombia is top of Group H with Germany in second, ahead of Morocco on goal difference.
- France edges past Brazil: France put itself in a commanding position to reach the last 16 after earning a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brazil, thanks to Wendie Renard’s late header. The match lived up to its billing as a blockbuster clash, with both sides continuing to attack in search of a winner. The three points gained provided a huge boost to France, while Brazil now needs a victory against Jamaica to guarantee a spot in the knockout round.
- Sweden hammers Italy: Sweden has advanced to the knockout stages thanks to a thumping 5-0 win over Italy. A disjointed Swedish side needed a 90th-minute winner to edge past South Africa in its opening Group G match, but the team looked back to its best at times against Italy, as three late first-half goals ended the game as a contest.
- Jamaica makes history: Jamaica earned a historic first-ever Women’s World Cup win on Saturday, defeating Panama 1-0 following a goal from captain Allyson Swaby. It has been a groundbreaking tournament for the Reggae Girlz and, suddenly, they can seriously contemplate reaching the knockout stages for the first time too, with the victory lifting them level on points with group leader France.