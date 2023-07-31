Sports
Russia's war in Ukraine

Japan faces Spain at the World Cup

Live Updates

Japan vs Spain at the Women's World Cup

By Jessie Yeung and Tara Subramaniam, CNN

Updated 0604 GMT (1404 HKT) July 31, 2023
8 min ago

Colombia stuns Germany and co-hosts New Zealand crash out. Here's what happened over the dramatic weekend

From CNN's Matias Grez

Colombia produced one of the most dramatic Women’s World Cup upsets, scoring in the last minute to beat two-time world champion Germany 2-1 on Sunday.

The South American side looked to have been denied a famous win after Alexandra Popp equalized for Germany from the penalty spot in the 89th minute, canceling out 18-year-old sensation Linda Caicedo’s wonderful opener at the start of the second half.

But, in the dying seconds, Manuela Vanegas scored with a brilliant header from a corner to spark frenzied celebrations inside the Sydney Football Stadium.

Here's what else happened in key contests over the weekend:

  • Co-hosts New Zealand crash out:  New Zealand picked up an unwanted record by becoming the first host nation knocked out at the Women’s World Cup group stages, after its 0-0 draw against Switzerland on Sunday. With Norway thrashing the Philippines 6-0 in the other Group A game, the Football Ferns needed to beat the Swiss to secure a place in the last 16 but was unable to find a breakthrough.
  • Morocco upsets South Korea: Morocco earned a surprise victory over South Korea on Sunday to secure the country’s first win at a Women’s World Cup. Striker Ibtissam Jraidi scored the only goal of the match as defender Nouhaila Benzina became the first player to wear a hijab at a senior-level Women’s World Cup. With one round of fixtures left, Colombia is top of Group H with Germany in second, ahead of Morocco on goal difference.
  • France edges past Brazil: France put itself in a commanding position to reach the last 16 after earning a hard-fought 2-1 win over Brazil, thanks to Wendie Renard’s late header. The match lived up to its billing as a blockbuster clash, with both sides continuing to attack in search of a winner. The three points gained provided a huge boost to France, while Brazil now needs a victory against Jamaica to guarantee a spot in the knockout round.
  • Sweden hammers Italy: Sweden has advanced to the knockout stages thanks to a thumping 5-0 win over Italy. A disjointed Swedish side needed a 90th-minute winner to edge past South Africa in its opening Group G match, but the team looked back to its best at times against Italy, as three late first-half goals ended the game as a contest.
  • Jamaica makes history: Jamaica earned a historic first-ever Women’s World Cup win on Saturday, defeating Panama 1-0 following a goal from captain Allyson Swaby. It has been a groundbreaking tournament for the Reggae Girlz and, suddenly, they can seriously contemplate reaching the knockout stages for the first time too, with the victory lifting them level on points with group leader France.
2 hr 3 min ago

Sam Kerr is the superstar carrying Australia's hopes on her shoulders

From CNN's Ben Morse

Even as a 15-year-old, Sam Kerr had the weight of a nation on her shoulders.

At age 15 and 150 days, a fresh-faced Kerr ran onto the Canberra pitch to make her international debut for Australia in 2009. She had already become the youngest scorer in the W-League, Australia’s top division, and been voted players’ player of the year. Expectations were high.

But Australia fell to an emphatic 5-1 defeat to Italy that day and Alyssa Mautz, Kerr’s teammate at Perth Glory and the Chicago Red Stars in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), believed Kerr experienced a lot of pressure early in her career. “She couldn’t enjoy the game as much as I think she would like at that age,” she told CNN.

Fast forward to 2023 and Kerr is one of best players in the game and a global star. She became the first female player to feature on the global front cover of the popular soccer video game, FIFA, in 2022.

But on Monday Australia’s captain and all-time leading scorer faces possibly her toughest test yet, to help keep Australia in the Women’s World Cup, the competition the country is hosting, by beating reining Olympic champion Canada in a must-win match for the Matildas. The expectations and pressure has arguably never been higher.

More force has been added onto the sizeable burden carried on her shoulders, though that may just drive the striker on to keep home hopes alive in this tournament.

“Being put on a pedestal and, like, having that stress of being the best player in Australia, I think it did drive her, obviously, and she already had that mentality of wanting to be the best,” said Mautz.

Only a handful of players get to experience leading their nation at a World Cup on home soil. Kerr has had to wait longer than expected for the honor at this tournament having been forced to miss Australia’s opening two games because of injury.

Kerr declared herself fit for Monday’s crunch tie but remained coy over how head coach Tony Gustavsson might choose to use her, off the bench or from the start.

Read the full story here.

3 hr 36 min ago

Co-hosts Australia faces Olympic champion Canada in battle to stay in the World Cup

From CNN's Ben Morse

Monday’s standout game comes from Melbourne as Australia play Olympic champion Canada.

Canada, after a win and a draw in its opening two games, sits level atop Group B with Nigeria, while Australia lies just a point behind after a disappointing loss in its last game against the Super Falcons.

Canada knows that a draw or victory will see it progress to the round of 16, while if Australia win, it will qualify for the next stage, regardless of the result in the other group game between the Republic of Ireland and Nigeria.

Australia could be bolstered by the return of captain and star player Sam Kerr who missed the Matildas’ opening two games of the tournament because of injury. Kerr declared herself fit for Monday’s crunch tie but remained coy over how head coach Tony Gustavsson might choose to use her, off the bench or from the start.

For Canada, avoiding defeat will be the aim of the game. Canada’s own star striker, Christine Sinclair, is still attempting to etch her name into the history books.

A goal for the 40-year-old at this year’s tournament would see her become the first player, either male or female, to score at six World Cups.

In Brisbane, Group B leader Nigeria will be playing the Republic of Ireland. Nigeria knows a draw will see it through to the knockout stage. Debutant Ireland has already been eliminated.

3 hr 48 min ago

What are the Women's World Cup armbands and why were they created?

From CNN's Matt Foster

A combination mock-up picture shows the armbands that FIFA says team captains will be permitted to wear during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, in this undated handout image released on June 30, 2023.
A combination mock-up picture shows the armbands that FIFA says team captains will be permitted to wear during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, in this undated handout image released on June 30, 2023. FIFA/Handout/Reuters

As Ali Riley and her New Zealand team claimed a surprise victory over Norway in the opening match of the 2023 Women’s World Cup on Thursday, the Football Ferns captain could be seen sporting a white and blue armband emblazoned with the words “Unite for Inclusion.”

In contrast, Steph Catley — who captained Australia in the absence of regular skipper Sam Kerr, who was injured — was wearing a similarly colored armband that said, “Unite for Indigenous Peoples” as the Matildas battled to a 1-0 win over Ireland in Sydney.

Those expressions represent two of the eight options that captains at the showpiece event can choose from after armbands became an unlikely talking point at the men’s event in 2022.

The eight different armbands each carry a “specific message” according to FIFA, falling under the governing body’s “Football Unites the World” campaign and in partnership with various United Nations’ agencies and the World Health Organization (WHO).

  • Unite for Inclusion – in partnership with UN Human Rights
  • Unite for Indigenous Peoples – in partnership with UN Human Rights
  • Unite for Gender Equality – in partnership with UN Women
  • Unite for Peace – in partnership with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency
  • Unite for Education for All – in partnership with the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)
  • Unite for Zero Hunger – in partnership with the UN World Food Programme
  • Unite for Ending Violence Against Women – in partnership with UN Women
  • Football is Joy, Peace, Love, Hope & Passion – in partnership with the WHO

Read more here.