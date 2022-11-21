Spectators wait for the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match between England and Iran at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 21. (Jewel Samad/AFP/Getty Images)

While off-field topics continue to dominate the headlines, many supporters in Doha, Qatar, are looking forward to watching some soccer.

Both sets of fans mingle on the Metro as they make their way to the Khalifa International Stadium where England will play Iran.

With both nations wearing either red or white shirts, it's not immediately obvious who is supporting who as excitement builds ahead of the second match of the tournament.

Supporters pose for pictures together and chant their national songs in tandem as the carriages get increasingly packed at every stop.

Let's see who'll still be singing full-time.