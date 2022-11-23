Sports
World Cup news and highlights

By Ben Church and Patrick Sung, CNN

Updated 4:26 a.m. ET, November 23, 2022
16 min ago

Saudi Arabia's win was the biggest upset in World Cup history, data company says

From CNN's  Alasdair Howorth

Saudi Arabian fans celebrate after full-time in Lusail City on Tuesday.
Saudi Arabian fans celebrate after full-time in Lusail City on Tuesday. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Argentina has won the World Cup twice – in 1978 and 1986 – but at Qatar 2022 La Albiceleste wrote its name into the history books in an altogether different way.

According to sports data group Gracenote, Argentina’s 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia in their Group C match is the biggest upset in World Cup history.

Led by Lionel Messi, ranked third in the world, unbeaten for three years and among the favorites to win the 2022 tournament, many had expected Argentina to sweep aside Saudi Arabia with 48 places separating the two teams in the world rankings.

All the pre-match talk focused on Messi, one of the world’s greatest ever players who is likely playing his last World Cup.

The Argentina captain scored an early penalty to put his side in the lead, but two second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari turned the game on its head.

Al Dawsari’s incredible winner from distance – and subsequent acrobatic celebration – will become one of the moments of this – or any – World Cup, and undoubtedly, in time, an “I-was-there” moment for fans.

According to Gracenote, the previous most surprising World Cup win was USA’s victory against England in 1950, in which the American team had a 9.5% chance of victory.

To read about the other big upsets, click here

32 min ago

Saudi Arabia stuns Lionel Messi’s Argentina

From CNN's Ben Church in Doha

Saudi and Argentine players react after a stunning upset at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.
Saudi and Argentine players react after a stunning upset at Lusail Stadium on Tuesday. (Rungroj Yongrit/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Saudi Arabia produced one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history Tuesday, beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina 2-1 in an astonishing Group C match.

Many had expected the South American team, ranked third in the world, unbeaten for three years and among the favorites to win the tournament, to sweep aside its opponent, ranked 48 places below it in the world rankings.

All the pre-match talk focused on Messi, one of the greatest players ever who is playing in what is likely to be his last World Cup. The Argentina captain scored an early penalty to put his side in the lead, but two second-half goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al Dawsari turned the game on its head.

The thousands of Saudi fans inside the Lusail Stadium couldn’t believe what they were watching as they celebrated their unexpected victory.

Such a comeback hadn’t looked remotely possible for much of the match. Argentina controlled the game after taking the lead but whatever Saudi manager Hervé Renard said at halftime worked. His team came out with a new-found belief and stood toe-to-toe with Argentina’s world-class team.

Al Dawsari’s incredible winner from distance – and subsequent acrobatic celebration – will become one of the moments of this or any World Cup and undoubtedly, in time, an ‘I-was-there’ moment for fans.

To read more, click below.

Saudi Arabia stuns Lionel Messi's Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history
