Uruguay is the favorite and will benefit from the experience of Edinson Cavani and Luis Suárez. Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez will also feature in the attack, while midfielders Rodrigo Bentancur and Federico Valverde have been in excellent form of late.

The positive news for South Korea is that star player Son Heung-Min has recovered from a damaged eye socket and has been training in a protective face mask this week.

"Son can play," coach Paulo Bento said in a press conference. "Yes, he will be able to play. I think the fact that he will be wearing a mask is not an inconvenience for him. It is rather natural for him."

Son suffered a fractured eye socket earlier this month playing for Tottenham during Spurs' Champions League match against Marseille.

"Our hope is he will feel comfortable to the greatest extent possible and we’ll use the best strategy so he will feel at ease during the game," Bento said.

"But he knows and we know that we cannot rule out any risks."

Uruguay and South Korea have met each other twice during World Cups: at the group stage in Italy in 1990, and the last 16 in South Africa in 2010 – with Uruguay emerging victorious both times.

In three other friendlies – in 2002, 2003 and 2007 – the Uruguayans emerged victorious, but the teams' first ever meeting in 1982 at the Nehru Cup ended in a 2-2 draw.