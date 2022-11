Wales fans in the stands before the match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rajjan on November 25. (Federico Gambarini/picture alliance/Getty Images)

For both teams, who are side-by-side in FIFA’s ranking list, this feels like a must-win game in order to qualify for the knock-out stages from Group B.

Gareth Bale’s equalizer stole a late draw against the US Men's National Team for Wales in its opening game, keeping his side’s qualification hopes alive in its first World Cup in 64 years.

Iran, on the other hand, is looking to bounce back after a disappointing 6-2 defeat to England in its opening match and requires at least a draw today to maintain any chance of reaching the knockout stages.