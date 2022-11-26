The United States team enters Al Bayt Stadium before facing England on Friday. (Berengui/DeFodi Images/Getty Images)

The US Men’s National Team battled to a scoreless draw against England at the World Cup in Qatar on Friday, and both teams can still advance to the knockout stage from Group B with another match to play.

England tops the group with four points, followed by Iran with three, the US with two and Wales with one. (Teams earn 3 points for a win and 1 point for a tie.)

England faces Wales and the United States plays Iran on Tuesday.

The US must beat Iran to advance. It would mark their first victory in Qatar, as they've tied twice thus far.

England can advance with at least a draw on Tuesday. They thrashed Iran to start their campaign, winning 6-2.