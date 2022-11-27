A Japanese fan clears rubbish from the stands during after a match against Germany at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Japan team has already made an impact on the pitch -- its 2-1 win over Germany was one of the World Cup's biggest shocks.

But the Japan fans and players are also making an impact off the pitch.

After the team's victory on Wednesday, FIFA, soccer's world governing body, tweeted a picture of Japan's dressing room which was left spotless after the players and the coaching staff cleaned up after themselves.

In the tweet, FIFA said: "After an historic victory against Germany at the FIFA World Cup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the (Japan players) left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.

"Domo Arigato."

A follow up tweet showed some origami cranes which the players had left behind too.

I think we're all Japan fans now, aren't we?