World Cup 2022 Japan vs. Costa Rica

By Ben Morse, Mike Hayes, Maureen Chowdhury and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 5:22 a.m. ET, November 27, 2022
16 min ago

The tidiest team at the tournament

A Japanese fan clears rubbish from the stands during after a match against Germany at Khalifa International Stadium on Wednesday. (Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

The Japan team has already made an impact on the pitch -- its 2-1 win over Germany was one of the World Cup's biggest shocks.

But the Japan fans and players are also making an impact off the pitch.

After the team's victory on Wednesday, FIFA, soccer's world governing body, tweeted a picture of Japan's dressing room which was left spotless after the players and the coaching staff cleaned up after themselves.

In the tweet, FIFA said: "After an historic victory against Germany at the FIFA World Cup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the (Japan players) left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.

"Domo Arigato."

A follow up tweet showed some origami cranes which the players had left behind too.

I think we're all Japan fans now, aren't we?

12 min ago

Kick off: Japan and Costa Rica get underway

The "Al Rihla" official match ball is seen prior to kick-off between Japan and Costa Rica at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

We are underway in this crucial Group E match!

Will Japan advance to the round of 16? Or will Costa Rica rekindle its World Cup aspirations?

The next 90 minutes will prove pivotal.

40 min ago

Here are the Japan and Costa Rica lineups ahead of today's Group E match

Japan

Manager: Hajime Moriyasu

Goalkeeper: Shuichi Gonda

Defenders: Miki Yamane, Ko Itakura, Maya Yoshida, Yuto Nagatomo

Midfielders: Wataru Endo, Hidemasa Morita, Ritsu Doan, Daichi Kamada, Yuki Soma

Forward: Ayase Ueda

--------------------------

Costa Rica

Manager: Luis Fernando Suárez

Goalkeeper: Keylor Navas

Defenders: Kendall Watson, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo

Midfielders: Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Gerson Torres

Forwards: Anthony Contreras, Joel Campbell

For the squad list for all the teams playing in the World Cup, click here.

42 min ago

Progression to next round or elimination on the line as Japan face Costa Rica in first game of day

Costa Rican players warm up prior to a match against Japan at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Sunday. (Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

The first game today sees Japan face Costa Rica at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha.

The teams had differing fortunes in their opening round of fixtures in Group E, with Japan providing one of the shocks of the tournament by beating Germany. On the other hand, Costa Rica was thrashed 7-0 by Spain.

Knowing a win would send it through to the next phase of the competition, Japan enters the game full of confidence.

And with a final group game against Spain on the horizon, the Samurai Blue will want to head into that game with qualification already secured.

For Costa Rica, it could become the second team -- alongside Qatar -- to be knocked out if beaten today.

Los Ticos have generally acquitted themselves well on the World Cup stage, the high point coming during that historic quarterfinal run at Brazil 2014, and manager Luis Fernando Suárez will be keen to prove that the Spain result was just a bad day at the office.