Cameroon will be looking to end its eight match World Cup losing streak in today's game against Serbia.
The Indomitable Lions' last win was in 2002, where they took a 1-0 victory over Saudi Arabia.
"We’ve got work to do and there are still six points up for grabs," defender Nicolas Nkoulou said following his team's 1-0 opening match loss to Switzerland.
"We’re going to take on board what happened during this game and come back all guns blazing for the remaining matches," he added.
Coach Rigobert Song – who was part of the team's 2002 squad – agreed. "The second game's where we’re going to come into our own, I reckon," he said, adding that his players "will show a different side to themselves."